Animation is a wonderfully unique genre, thanks to the way it can capture experiences that are either difficult or impossible to execute in live-action. And while it's undeniably a great genre for kids, animated films can be so much more than just family films.

That's not to slight the classics from Pixar — as many of its films can bring adults to tears while keeping kids entertained — or the works of Studio Ghibli, which has amassed a great deal of international acclaim from its diverse and visually stunning filmography. Instead, some bold and unique animated films that haven't received as much attention. They all highlight the unique qualities animation can bring to a story and demonstrate its capacity to do more than serve as entertainment for kids. On top of that, they're just great movies in their own right and are deserving of more attention.

'Mind Game' (2004)

Mind Game would have to be one of the most bizarre animated films ever made. It's sort of about a shy, young man who gets tangled up with the yakuza, dies, comes back to life and escapes the yak with the girl he loves and her sister, except then they end up inside an inexplicably huge whale. And most of the movie takes place inside the whale.

That being said, a lot of it also seems to be occurring inside the main character's mind, maybe in his dreams, or perhaps both... it's hardly ever easy to tell. Whatever the case, it's an extraordinary and compelling ride that words cannot do it justice nor be used to make sense of it. It's an experience; that's the only certainty when it comes to Mind Game.

'The Wolf House' (2018)

The Wolf House is a genuinely creepy and unnerving horror film with a captivating and original visual style. Of all the animated movies in existence, this is probably one of the last you'd ever want a young child to see. While other animated films might have more adult content, few — if any — are as uniquely scary as this one.

It tells a loose story of a young woman (Amalia Kassai) who's fled some sort of prison camp and takes shelter in a strange house, but it's more memorable for the overall experience and atmosphere than its story. It's a strange blend of stop-motion and hand-drawn animation that appears on surfaces like walls, all within real three-dimensional sets, and utilizing other techniques that are hard to comprehend. It's also made to look like it was "filmed" in one take. It's hard to forget, both for its disturbing qualities and the filmmakers' remarkable level of technical skill.

'Tux and Fanny' (2019)

Tux and Fanny are unlike anything else out there. It runs for 82 minutes and comprises dozens of short films — about 1-2 minutes each — combining to tell one story. To call said overall story a strange and unpredictable one would be an understatement.

It centers on the two title characters and their solitary lifestyle in a house by the woods and all the strange misadventures that come their way. It's most animated in an 8-bit style but will sometimes break out of it and gets even stranger. It's funny, sad, bewildering, surprisingly deep, random, and insightful when it comes to ideas surrounding existentialism and one's purpose (or lack of it) in life. It's all available on the creator's YouTube channel for free, so you've got nothing to lose money-wise from checking this remarkable little film out.

'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

In all honesty, Richard Linklater's latest film might not qualify as an obscure film: it's a new release and has had some promotion from Netflix. Yet, it hasn't had enough exposure and seemingly went under too many radars.

Linklater is a remarkably talented and always interesting filmmaker. Given how one of his most popular films is a nostalgic coming-of-age story — 1993's Dazed and Confused — it's surprising that Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood isn't resonating as much, despite dealing with similar themes. It has unique-looking animation, some fun characters, and good humor. Overall, it makes for a pleasant, fairly breezy, largely entertaining watch. It definitely doesn't deserve to be completely buried under the mountains of other content on Netflix.

'Ruben Brandt, Collector' (2018)

Ruben Brandt, Collector is a Hungarian film that focuses on a group of thieves and their attempts to steal various pieces of valuable artwork and a detective's quest to track down who's organizing the series of heists, if anyone.

Ruben Brandt, Collector stands out because it's rare to see this kind of crime/heist premise done in animation, and not only that but the sort of unusual and distinctive animated style this film offers. It's fast-paced, slick, and full of fun sequences and interesting characters and themes. It's a good demonstration of how animation can bring something fresh to a well-established genre.

'Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy?' (2013)

Michel Gondry is a French director who's probably best known for working with Jim Carrey on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the TV show Kidding. Yet, for anyone wanting to dig a little deeper into his body of work, it's a truly fascinating and unpredictable one.

One of his most distinctive feature films is the surreal animated documentary, Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? It's framed around a series of interviews Gondry conducted with famed linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, where Gondry then uses animation in an attempt to understand and explain Chomsky's sometimes complex but always engaging thoughts. It branches out into some fascinating areas and becomes a documentary not just about Chomsky's ideals and life but also about the obstacles and mysteries of communication itself. It's an interesting watch, to say the least.

'Comet in Moominland' (1992)

Did you find yourself watching 2021's Don't Look Up and wishing it was about half as long, animated, less cynical, more hopeful, and had a cast of quirky animals instead of boring human beings? Probably not, but if you did for whatever reason, Comet in Moominland has you covered.

It might be the least depressing disaster movie ever made, which is nice for a change, as it's about a group of anthropomorphic animals and how they deal with the news that an approaching comet may wipe them all out. As it's kid-friendly, it's less downbeat than that premise may make it sound, and any potential gloominess is counter-balanced nicely with the film's humor, characters, and cute visuals.

'The Gate to the Mind's Eye' (1994)

The Gate to the Mind's Eye has no plot, so to speak. It's part of a series of films made during the early years of CGI animation that aimed to experiment with the still new technique. Each film contains several scenes with a science-fiction or fantasy feel but little in the way of a plot to tie all the scenes together.

The bold musical score at least strings together the scenes in its own strange way, and the experience is undeniably compelling if you approach it with the right mindset (yes, pun intended). It's surreal and otherworldly, as early CGI animation had a bizarre and hypnotic feel. It undeniably provides open-minded viewers (again, intended) with a wholly unique and compellingly bizarre animated odyssey.

