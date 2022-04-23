It is a universally acknowledged truth that everyone who has read some of Jane Austen's most popular works is very likely familiar with Joe Wright's stunning period piece, Pride & Prejudice. But what makes The Handmaiden, a totally different period piece, just as good?

Aside from the incredible scenarios, top-notch costume designs, and emotional background music, period dramas, particularly those classified as romances, are well known for their protagonists' intense longing stares and words of affection. Could those elements be all that make these period films so unique?

10 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Yet another Jane Austen novel that was blazingly adapted to film, Sense and Sensibility explores the story of the three daughters Elinor (Dame Emma Thompson), Marianne (Kate Winslet), and Margaret (Emilie François), who are left in straitened circumstances after the death of their father Mr. Dashwood (Tom Wilkison). The two are polar opposites, which enables them to keep each other in line and support one another through death, love, and friendship.

The movie is definitely a romantic take on the novel, making for a refreshing one within its perspective of sisterhood and love. Written by the talented Emma Thompson, the film's screenplay — which remains truthful to the original novel — and the acting performances it features complement each other very well, and that could only result in a fascinating adaptation that efficiently manages to capture everyone's hearts.

9 'Maurice' (1987)

Maurice follows a young man (Hugh Grant) who, after being rejected by his love, finds himself trapped by Edwardian society's oppressiveness and attempts to come to terms with his identity and sexuality.

Maurice is a beautiful film with outstanding music and makes for a nice production of what is a compelling and brave novel. On top of that, the movie's relaxing ambiance and atmosphere are contrasted by the tension between the characters, making the viewers completely melt. Surely, it is an underrated film that's just as poignant as it is today.

8 'Emma.' (2020)

Emma Woodhouse, played to perfection by Anya Taylor-Joy, is a seemingly selfish, rich, and pretty young woman who, though well-intentioned, can not help meddle in her friends' love life. Set in Highbury, England, during the early 19th century, the film centers on intelligent Emma's life and her matchmaking abilities.

With a dashing vision and style, Emma. makes for a very well-executed period film with a beautiful framework, delighting the audience with its comical storytelling and even with the little twist of a less likable Austen female protagonist. On that note, the Austen herself famously said, “I'm going to take a heroine whom no one but myself will much like." Emma.'s captivating love story (perfect for friends-to-lovers trope enthusiasts) revolves around the protagonist's bond with George Knightley (Johnny Flynn), who helps the character flourish into the best version of herself.

7 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Paul Thomas Anderson's absorbing romance drama starring legendary method-acting actor Daniel Day-Lewis (need we say more?) and Vicky Krieps is a delight. Set in 1950, Phantom Thread narrates the peculiar love story between a renowned haute couture dressmaker, Reynolds Woodcock, and his much younger and strong-willed muse and lover, Alma, who used to be a server.

In addition to its alluring set and costume design, this 2017 feature also counts on impeccable cinematography and, of course, top-notch performances. What is so great about the film, though, is the captivating narrative it provides audiences, and the compelling relationship dynamic between the two characters, which beams with chemistry and is unlike anything viewers have probably ever seen.

6 'The Favourite' (2018)

In what is arguably one of Yorgos Lanthimos' best films, England is in a bloody war against France. Though with failing health and a temperamental personality, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne while her very close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant named Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Anne, and a rivalry begins.

The Favourite is a surprisingly fun watch with three excellent leading women that combines an amusing plot with very entertaining dialogue. Bizarre and hilarious, this film centered on the royal characters swept many off their feet with its unique storytelling which relies on public presentation and manipulation. Every shot is carefully crafted, and the costume design is stunning.

5 'Atonement' (2007)

Keira Knightley remains the queen (no pun intended) of period dramas as she steps into the shoes of Cecilia, and talented James McAvoy brings Robbie Turner to life. In this English drama based on the book by Ian McEwan, viewers follow the story of the young couple, which is torn apart by a lie fabricated by Cecilia's sister (Saoirse Ronan), leaving all three of them to deal with the consequences.

Atonement feels both incredibly haunting and enchanting at the same time; it showcases how a lie that initially may seem harmless to some can cause severe damage to others, and it does it beautifully through brilliant acting (which earned Ronan her first Oscar nomination at the age of thirteen) and a shattering screenplay that caught everyone in the audience off-guard, providing food for thought while simultaneously depicting a profound love story.

4 'Little Women' (2019)

Though Greta Gerwig is a talented actor, she has also become well-known for her filmmaking, slowly making her way up to the top. Critically acclaimed Little Women is her most famous work, earning the director several Academy Awards nominations like Best Picture and ultimately winning Best Costume Design. Louisa May Alcott's famous novel made its way to the big screen in 2019 and told the inspiring story of four very different young women's upbringing after the Civil War.

Little Women is a warm and cozy coming-of-age film that will quickly make anyone who watches it fall head over heels for its humane characters, endearing screenplay, and beautiful cinematography. Through these little women, viewers are taught valuable life lessons and are easily enamored by their lovely romances.

3 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

This tale of love and values unfolds when Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class, and Elizabeth swears to loathe his snobbery forever. The question is: can each overcome their pride and prejudice?

Although it is hard to find someone who has not yet seen this particular Austen classic, there are plenty of reasons why this movie belongs here. Almost everyone loves a good enemies-to-lovers story, and Pride & Prejudice delivers. It is also beautifully done, with the lack of physical contact between the characters building up tension that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, swooning at the pairing even if not a single kiss is shared. This exhilarating love story and hilarious period satire is undoubtedly the romance genre's peak for some.

2 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

In 1930s Korea, during the Japanese occupation, a young woman (Kim Tae-Ri) is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee) who lives in a large countryside with her uncle. The latter doesn't know that the maiden is a pickpocket recruited by a swindler to help him seduce the heiress to elope with him and rob her of her fortune. When everything was seemingly going according to plan, unexpected feelings between the two arise.

The Handmaiden is undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind experience and undoubtedly a film that should be watched at least once. Park Chan-Wook crafts a stellar narrative, creating a visually fascinating piece that addresses dark humor, sexual desire, and betrayal. This queer period thriller movie is an unforgettable watch full of constant twists and tense scenes.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

A ravishing watch through and through, Portrait of a Lady on Fire reflects on queer love in an unconventional way. Through the lenses of a female gaze period drama, audiences are introduced to aristocrat Adèle Haenel Eloise and Noémie Merlant Marianne's (a painter commissioned to paint the former's portrait on an isolated island) tender love affair in 18th-century France.

Céline Sciamma's epic period piece has certainly captured the attention of many people, and that is, among many other things, also thanks to its beautifully written screenplay and superb performances. No doubt, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu is one of the most groundbreaking movies of the genre and offers audiences a heart-wrenching portrayal of unconditional love between two women.

