The following article contains spoilers for all movies discussed.Science fiction is among cinema's most complex and thought-provoking genres. Visually striking and ambitious, sci-fi challenges audiences' notions about humanity, technology, and their ever-evolving relationship, questioning whether they can truly co-exist.

It's not unusual for sci-fi to paint a bleak picture concerning humanity's future. However, a few films go the extra mile and feature depressing outcomes where every major character dies. In a few cases, humanity as a whole meets its doom, leaving audiences shocked and reflecting on what they just saw. And even if these movies are tough to watch, no one can deny they excel as pieces of introspective science fiction.

1 'Sunshine' (2007)

There are great underrated sci-fi movies, and then there's Sunshine, a film so incredible, thought-provoking, compelling, and ambitious that it's shocking how few people know about it. The film stars an ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, and Academy Award nominee Michelle Yeoh as a crew of astronauts sent to reignite Earth's dying sun.

Sunshine is bleak and introspective, juggling thorny and weighty themes meant to spark a reaction from the audience. The ending is bittersweet, as the entire crew dies but ultimately succeeds in reigning the sun, thus providing renewed hope for Earth's remaining inhabitants.

2 'High Life' (2018)

Claire Denis directs an ensemble led by Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche in her sci-fi horror movie High Life. The story centers on a scientist conducting experiments on a group of convicted criminals aboard a space station during a dangerous mission. Modern scream queen Mia Goth and André Benjamin also star.

High Life is pure Claire Denis: relentless, ruthless, and contentious. The film features each member of the doomed and chaotic crew dying, sometimes quite gruesomely, until only Pattinson's Monte and his newborn baby remain. Things don't end well for them either, as the final scenes show them entering a black hole, leaving their fates uncertain.

3 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World' (2012)

Image via Focus Features

Keira Knightley and Steve Carell star in Lorene Scafaria's directorial debut, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. The plot centers on two neighbors who help each other fulfill each other's last wishes as a world-ending asteroid fast approaches Earth.

Finding love amid the gloom and doom of the apocalyptic genre, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World is an unconventional rom-com. The film features lovely performances from Knightley and Carell, who make their characters vulnerable and honest and do the uttermost with the material. The film ends with the asteroid hitting and the world ending, but the message about love is ultimately quite heartwarming.

4 'Hangar 10' (2014)

The 2014 British sci-fi horror Hangar 10 follows three UFO enthusiasts who become lost in the infamous Rendlesham Forest. Discovering evidence of UFO activity, the trio realizes there's more to the events of the Rendlesham Forest Incident than the public knows.

Depending on the audience's sensibilities, Hangar 10 is either a great B-movie or an excellent entry into the so-bad-it's-good pantheon. It features the main trio's demise, showing two of the friends dying while the third gets abducted by the aliens during the film's final seconds, providing a somewhat anti-climactic ending that most people would have already seen coming.

5 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

J. J. Abrahams redefined the found-footage genre with his chaotic 2008 monster flick Cloverfield. The film features a group of friends who cross a devastated New York City during the vicious attack of a giant and rampaging monster from unknown origins.

The film's main characters die one by one during the monster's attack. Audiences don't see the terrifying creature until the very last moments, but the scene is effective and scarred an entire generation of cinema lovers. Future, loosely-connected entries into the series reveal the monster wasn't alone and, along with its giant friends, pretty much succeeded in devastating the world. And while a few survivors remain, it probably won't be long until they all fall to the monster's rage.

6 'Pod' (2015)

Tense and suffocating, Pod is the perfect mix of science fiction and horror. The plot centers on two siblings who travel to their brother's secluded cabin to stage an intervention for him. However, they find him suffering a mental breakdown and claiming he has a monster trapped in the basement.

Pod makes perfect use of its limited cast to tell an intimate story of paranoia. The creature is suitably scary, and while the film isn't as mysterious as it believes itself to be, it still delivers as a creature feature. The ending might leave some fans dissatisfied after the creature's carnage leaves every major character dead.

7 'Life' (2017)

Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds star in the science fiction thriller Life. The plot centers on an astronaut crew on the verge of discovering proof of extraterrestrial life on Mars. However, they find more than they bargained for, as this new life form is far more dangerous than anticipated.

Life does little to reinvent the "alien in a spaceship" genre, but it does a wonderful job honoring it. The creature, known as Calvin in the film, is scary and menacing, overly violent, and desperate to spread, mutate, and evolve. Every member of the doomed crew dies following Calvin's attacks, except for Jake Gyllenhaal's David. However, his fate is worse, as he inadvertently brings Calvin to Earth, potentially setting up humanity's extinction.

8 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter's surprising cult classic movie The Thing stars Kurt Russell and Keith David. The story follows a group of scientists in Antarctica who become prey to a parasitic being who kills other creatures before assimilating and taking their form.

The Thing is a triumph of science fiction. Chilling and expertly crafted, it delivers a truly terrifying experience, understanding few things are scarier than the unknown. The titular "Thing" kills everyone in the base, from the scientists to the dogs, leaving only two survivors slowly freezing to death, with no prospect of escaping and incapable of fully trusting one another. Talk about bleak endings.

9 'Melancholia' (2011)

Polarizing Danish director Lars Von Trier is behind 2011's apocalyptic drama Melancholia. Kirsten Dunst stars as Justine, a woman who enters a deep depression shortly after her lavish wedding and just as news that a rogue planet will crash into and destroy Earth.

Melancholia soars on the back of Dunst's Oscar-worthy performance. The film is an affecting and jarring drama about depression and resignation in the face of certain doom. Visceral and raw, Melancholia ends with the rogue planet destroying Earth, offering a devastating conclusion to a challenging but rewarding cinematic experience like only Von Trier can deliver.

