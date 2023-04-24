Movie franchises have become a common phenomenon in our cinematic landscapes. Between the MCU and the world of Star Wars, people are divided as to whether all these movie additions are narratively necessary or simply easy cash grabs.

That's why the announcement of sequels can be daunting. What if the next installment ruins what was already so beloved by many? Why revisit a story that already ended so nicely? Thankfully, for these Redditors, their worries were placed at ease when these sequels came out, as they actually proved to be pretty good films.

10 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new Blade Runner, discovers a hidden secret that could bring the world into sudden chaos. His only hope is to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a veteran Blade Runner who's been missing for 30 years.

Discussions for a Blade Runner sequel had been around since the '90s, but its development only came around 30 years later. For fans, it was a surprising addition and very much appreciated, given its brilliant story, cinematography, and performances. Redditor GonzoThompsonpraises this legacy sequel for being "an incredible follow-up" that "expands on the meaning of the original story." They even go as far as to say they loved it more than the original.

9 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' (1990)

After his home gets destroyed, Gizmo settles and spawns multiple monsters in a New York City skyscraper. Wreaking havoc within the building, Billy (Zach Galligan) and Kate (Phoebe Cates) must stop the creatures from escaping into the city's streets.

Compared to the first movie, Gremlins 2: The New Batchtakes an anarchistic approach, almost acting like a parody of the original. For a deleted user, this sequel "certainly wasn't needed," but they're ecstatic that it exists as its "zany, wildly creative masterpiece" has imbued their lives in the best of ways.

8 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Nine years after they first met, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) reunite and spend a day in Paris together. Revealing how their lives have turned out since their time apart, the two question what could have been if they had just stayed together.

Where the ambiguous ending of Before Sunrise left it open for a possible sequel, its long development didn't give fans much hope. Luckily, almost a decade later, Before Sunset graced the big screen, celebrating the art of conversation and vulnerability, much like its predecessor. Redditor Varekai79 calls the film "pretty much perfect" as it even gives fans a somewhat happy resolution to the love story, even though it was left open-ended once more.

7 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Hoping to find a present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday, Paddington (Ben Whishaw) spots the perfect pop-up book in an antique shop. But when it's suddenly stolen, Paddington is wrongly imprisoned for its theft, leaving the Brown family to fight for his innocence and to find the true felon.

With the first Paddingtonbeing so beloved and ending on a classic happily ever after, the news of its sequel surprised fans like the user Bariumdiawesomenite, who felt it unnecessary and was "skeptical about its fate." Thankfully, the filmmakers proved everyone - including that one user - "wrong on so many levels" as they produced one of the greatest and most heartwarming films of all time. Words can't describe how upsetting it is that this film no longer holds its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' (1993)

Having reclaimed her life as a performer, Deloris (Whoopi Goldberg) is asked by her nun friends to help them one more time. In this case, it is to don her guise as Sister Mary to help teach music to teens of a run-down Catholic school that's up for closure.

Sister Act was a quintessential film of the '90s but was seemingly assumed to be a one-and-done kind of thing, given its simple premise. For it to suddenly spawn into a franchise was an exciting turn of events. With iconic musical moments and stellar ensemble performance, Sister Act 2 was — as the user CaroylOldersee says — "truly good fun all around."

5 'Cinderella III: A Twist in Time' (2007)

On the first anniversary of Cinderella (Jennifer Hale) and Prince Charming's (C.D. Barnes) marriage, Cinderella's step-sister Anastasia (Tress McNeille) finds her Fairy Godmother's (Russi Taylor) magic wand. Showing it to the cruel Lady Tremaine (Susan Blakeslee), she uses the wand to reverse time and have the glass slipper fit Anastasia's foot, not Cinderella's. Now with the past changed, Cinderella goes on a journey to restore reality as it truly was.

Where many fans tend to believe that Disney movies should stop at one, Cinderella III appears to be one of the few exceptions. For Redditor SylphSeven, it's the "perfect modern take of the story" and also does more by fleshing out the supporting characters like the stepsisters, the stepmother, and even Prince Charming's father.

4 'T2 Trainspotting' (2017)

Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to Edinburgh almost 20 years after he betrayed his friends and stole a copious amount of drug money to start a new life. Now, reuniting with them, questions arise of reconciliation and whether there's a chance to move forward from past grievances.

RELATED: 15 Gen X Movies That Summarize An Entire Generation of Angst

With the original Trainspottingbeing one of Danny Boyle's greatest films of all time, it's hard to follow that up. For Redditor jamesneysmith, it was for this reason that it "took [them] years" to watch it as they assumed it was a "cynical nostalgia play." Luckily, T2 Trainspottingwas met with brilliant writing and even greater performances. There was value in revisiting these complex characters.

3 'Predator 2' (1990)

LAPD Officer Michael Harrigan (Danny Glover) believes a string of murders are tied to rivaling gangs and drug cartels. The real truth - the killings are actually from a dangerous alien who harbors supreme hunting abilities.

Predator is a celebrated slasher horror film that fans like the user Allan8795 call a "masterpiece." But like many other horror flicks, some would say that to turn them into franchises is unnecessary. Oddly enough, the same Redditor gives credit to Predator 2,saying that some of its action scenes were pretty great and that "Glover was terrific."

2 'Top Gun Maverick' (2022)

After over 30 years of being one of the greatest aviators of the Navy, Maverick (Tom Cruise) must confront the ghosts of his past as he trains a new group of Top Gun graduates for a perilous mission.

With Cruise dismissing the possibility of a Top Gun sequel for decades, fans were shocked to hear that one was finally in development 30 years after its initial release. It ended up taking the world by storm — breaking box-office records and securing numerous accolades. Praised for its writing, stunt work, and visuals, many fans like Redditor McSmackthe1st believe it's "actually better than the original." Perhaps another Cruise film could use a legacy sequel.

1 'Shrek 2' (2004)

After starting a new life together in the swamp, Shrek (Mike Meyers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) are summoned by her parents to meet them in the kingdom of Far Far Away. The only problem - they have no idea that the curse didn't break and that their daughter is, and is married to, an ogre.

Fans like the user tecphile initially believed that because Shrek is "a classic," it didn't need a sequel. Thankfully, it got one, as Shrek 2 completely outdid the original with its witty humor, rich narrative, great characters, and phenomenal soundtrack. For techphile, the theater experience was "an absolute blast" when watching this sequel as a kid.

