Cinema has always been a means to get away from everyday stresses, but occasionally it can also be a therapeutic approach to dealing with emotions. Since the invention of technology, TV has served as a mirror for humanity, reflecting both the achievements and the misfortunes of the world.

RELATED: 10 Essential Horror Movies About Grief

During humanity’s worst times such as the pandemic, television series have become a surprisingly valuable resource, offering insightful illustrations of how individuals cope with loss and grieving. More and more fictional dramas and comedy shows include characters dealing with sorrow in emotional and genuine ways, which some experts claim may really teach us all how to handle such feelings more effectively.

From Scratch (2022)

From Scratch is a 2022 Netflix drama miniseries inspired by Tembi Locke's memoir of the same name. The show centers on an American lady, played by Zoe Saldana, who falls in love with a Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying abroad, and how their life and love story is affected after Lino's cancer diagnosis.

From Scratch is both an intriguing and painful tale that goes deeply into the idea of real love and how to cope with the hard truth as well as the loss of a loved one. Moreover, as the leading couple exhibits vulnerability and tenderness throughout the show, they both seem authentic and honest in their feelings, making the viewers feel more relatable and included.

After Life (2019 - 2022)

After Life is a British dark comedy-drama series created, written, produced, and directed by the lead actor, Ricky Gervais. The show follows a newspaper journalist Tony Johnson (Gervais), whose life is flipped upside down when his wife passes away from breast cancer in the fictitious town of Tambury.

After Life explores a variety of somber subjects related to loss and grief in a realistic, endearing, and even unexpectedly hilarious manner. In addition, this show highlights Gervais's distinctive dark humor as well as his acting, which brutally and correctly captures the person in bereavement.

Dead To Me (2019 - 2022)

Dead To Me is another program on Netflix that explores the difficulties of mourning someone with whom you have had a difficult relationship. The show follows Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) who are two strangers who become friends in a grief support group, but neither one of them anticipates the twists and turns that would later take place.

There are rarely any dull moments in this dark comedy since it expertly walks the line between comedy and drama. The show also emphasizes the idea that even if grief takes many different forms, you can endure it with the right people by your side.

RELATED: 'Dead to Me' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Jen and Judy After Season 2's Cliffhanger Crash

Sorry For Your Loss (2018 - 2019)

Sorry For Your Loss centers on Leigh Shaw (Elizabeth Olsen), a young widow who loses her husband, and is forced to evaluate her life and relationships. The show which is created by Kit Steinkellner ran for 2 seasons on Facebook Watch.

In contrast to many TV shows that downplay the ugly side of grieving, Sorry for Your Loss doesn't sugarcoat what it's like to live with bereavement while the rest of the world just moves on. Additionally, the show's genuine, imperfect characters are desperately trying to find comedy wherever they can, making it both heartbreaking and uplifting at the same time.

WandaVision (2021)

WandaVision is another show about grief with Elizabeth Olsen in the center of it. The show stars Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, who is coping with bereavement after the death of her love, Vision (Paul Bettany), and sets around three to four weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The theme of Wandavision is utilizing television to escape from pain. In addition to showing the loss in all of its raw intensity, Wanda also creates a whole reality around the TV shows that supported her throughout her grieving process. The show is not only imaginative, deft, and beloved by viewers, but it also accurately and beautifully captures the experience of early loss.

RELATED: 8 Essential Elizabeth Olsen Performances to Watch

I Know This Much Is True (2020)

Mark Ruffalo portrays twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas in this tormented and passionate miniseries, I Know This Much Is True which is based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel of the same name. The series follows the brothers as Thomas commits a terrible act while battling mental illness in the first episode and Dominick is the one viewers constantly see coping with grief.

The show is filled with captivating performances from both Ruffalo and the supporting cast, making it difficult to forget the movie after you've seen it. Cianfrance's adaptation is a devastating experience that necessitates your full emotional involvement since it is completely dedicated to pain and misery, just like the original novel is.

This Is Us (2016 - 2022)

This Is Us focuses on the Pearson family throughout their lives, with intertwining tales from several time periods. With a unique set of triplets, two biological and one adopted, the series gradually demonstrates how the siblings’ father’s passing has had an impact on every aspect of their lives.

This Is Us is an excellent illustration of how grief alters a person's life and has an impact on everything that happens afterward. The family members all handle situations uniquely, and through all of their difficulties, they learn to rely on one another to get by. Moreover, the cast gives excellent performances in the program, easily drawing the audience into their story of bereavement.

A Million Little Things (2018 - )

The central character in A Million Little Things is a close group of friends who are stunned when one of them commits suicide. The friends understand that in order to move on from their loss, they have to begin living again. This series differs from others in part because it depicts how far the ripples spread when someone perishes. Not just his wife and kids, but also his friends, their families, and even his employees are impacted by Jon's (Ron Livingston) passing.

The main subject of this show is not Jon, but rather those who he left behind and how they must deal with their loss and band together to support one another in pursuing the best possible lives. It highlights how grief is never really conquered but is instead something you must live with. It also demonstrates how friends can be the ideal family you need.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Through the eyes of the Crain family, The Haunting of Hill House delves deeply into the gloom of loss and grief. The miniseries depicts how each member of the family copes with grief following the passing of the family matriarch when they were young and the recent loss of their sister.

This series is rife with gorgeous and melancholy mourning symbolism that depicts the five stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance) through the five Cain siblings. Additionally, it delves thoroughly into what a person's inability to deal with grief may do to them and the people around them.

RELATED: 10 Paranormal TV Shows to Watch That Will Creep You Out

Pivoting (2022)

Pivoting centers on three middle-aged friends, Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Sarah (Maggie Q), who decide that life is short and they must "pivot" their lives in new directions after the unexpected loss of their friend Coleen. Their connection grows as they each make impulsive decisions in an effort to find contentment in life.

Pivoting succeeds in making the absurd humorous while staying sympathetic throughout. Their lives are changed in various ways as a result of Colleen's passing, and they are able to survive in their new environment thanks to one another. It shares the same concept as A Million Little Things, which is that, at times, friends can act as the best family during one’s difficult time.

NEXT: What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books