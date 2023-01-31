Superheroes are everywhere nowadays. Even if you are a super fan of the superhero genre, it's difficult not to get super exhausted with all the heroes out there. Plus, many of them are beginning to feel like carbon copies of each other, but some are totally different.

RELATED: From Black Canary to Valkyrie: 10 of the Most Underrated and Badass Female Superhero Characters

Some superheroes are rocking the boat on what it means to be super. Whether it is the absurd antics of The Tick or the wayward crusade-chasing Frank Castle in The Preacher, these unlikely superheroes will put the super back in the name.

10 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-)

Image via Netflix

In 1989, 43 women worldwide gave birth at noon, with no signs of pregnancy in the TV series The Umbrella Academy. Seven children are adopted by the strange billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and made them into a superhero team called "The Umbrella Academy."

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy': 10 Best Episodes That Made Number Five A Fan-Favorite

This group of seven kids makes up an exceedingly improbable team of superheroes. Each character is uniquely their own, full of intricacies and flaws. The group even includes Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), who remains part of the team even after being killed; he remains present as a ghost.

9 'Misfits' (2009-2013)

Stuck outside during a supernatural thunderstorm, the TV series Misfits tells the story of five criminals on community service who obtain special powers during the storm. The show is a British sci-fi dramedy that is currently streaming on Hulu.

Envision Freaks and Geeks meets Teen Titans, and that is essentially Misfits. One of the multiple things that sets Misfits apart from other superhero shows is that the characters in the Misfits' world powers reflect their personalities. For example, the shy oddball Simon Bellamy (Iwan Rheon) can turn invisible. And since these powers are not blessings in the eyes of the Misfits, the series takes that perspective into account when telling the story.

8 'The Tick' (2016-2019)

The Tick is a TV series that features a superhero in a blue tick suit who helps battle crime and discover the mysterious figure behind the City's underworld. It is based on a comic book character of the same name and has had several reincarnations on the small screen.

The Tick, played by Peter Serafinowicz, is as illogical as he is loveable. At its heart, the series is a parody of superhero sagas, but nevertheless, the Tick is a charming and inherently captivating character that viewers love to root for.

7 'The Punisher' (2017-2019)

Now known around the city as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Frank Castle discovers a plot after exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his family in the TV show The Punisher.

The character of The Punisher is a one-time black ops Marine who is a mass murderer that targets criminals. He is a brutal anti-hero who battles for those who have been grieved or wronged. He is tricky to figure out and has his own moral codes to abide by, but, like many characters, it is all about perspective.

6 'Legion' (2017-2019)

Based on Marvel Comics, Legion focuses on David Haller (Dan Stevens) man diagnosed as schizophrenic. After he has a peculiar encounter with a fellow psychiatric patient, Haller discovers unusual powers that transform his life.

Haller is a wildly disjointed, deeply disturbed former addict, making him a superhero that goes against the grain: the more the viewer travels on the journey with him, the more they cheer for him. One of the truly remarkable elements of the show is that the show is shot in the same way Haller would perceive the events. It is often frenzied and unsettling, wildly colorful with a near-constant severe psychological undercurrent.

5 'Peacemaker' (2022-)

The TV show Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith (John Cena), a zealot murderer who believes he is on a quest for peace, calling himself Peacemaker. He is devoted to killing anyone and everyone who gets in his way of reaching his ultimate goal.

RELATED: From 'Blockers' to 'Ferdinand': 7 Best John Cena Performances Before 'Peacemaker'

Initially set up as the central villain of the Suicide Squad TV series, Peacemaker becomes an obsessive, single-minded superhero in this spin-off. Smith expertly dances back and forth between a smug, self-centered killer and a shattered man with a tragic past, just enough to keep the audience off balance.

4 'Moon Knight' (2022)

Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) becomes tormented with blackouts and memories of another life in the TV series Moon Knight. He soon discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and identifies as unmistakably different people.

By Grant's acknowledgment, he is not well. Moon Knight delivers viewers one of Marvel's most bizarre, unorthodox, and eerie comic book characters. Even though his demeanor is unsettling, he is unbelievably complex and offers an entirely new spin on what it means to be a superhero.

3 'Preacher' (2016-2019)

Image via AMC

The AMC series Peacher follows a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who becomes possessed by a creature known as Genesis, which causes him to develop an ability to make anyone do anything he says. He launches a quest to understand his new ability and to try to find God. Literally.

Preacher is harsh and abrasive but hilarious in the ideal dark humor way. Custer is wickedly obscene, destructively depraved, and unquestionably of the best superheroes. If a superhero should show conviction, bravery, and fortitude, Preacher checks every box in an extremely abnormal manner.

2 'Doom Patrol' (2019-)

Image via HBO Max

Doom Patrol tells the story of a team of superpowered outcasts who all obtained their powers through bleak circumstances. They are all treated by the Chief (Timothy Dalton), a medical doctor who provides them residence in his mansion. He offers to help to shield them from the outside world.

RELATED: The 10 Weirdest Villains Faced by the 'Doom Patrol', Ranked

The Doom Patrol members are profoundly perplexing and extremely damaged. They make mistakes, but viewers cannot help but adore them. They are easy to connect with because they appear so much more human than super-human.

1 'Watchmen' (2019)

In an alternate history where vigilantes wear masks for protection and are treated as outlaws, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the reemergence of the white supremacist group The Seventh Kavalry in the show Watchmen. The show only ran for one season on HBO.

The superheroes of Watchmen are technically vigilantes who use deadly force. The Watchmen are incredibly exposed and intricate characters; they are not super-human at all; they're all too human, and that can be unsettling just as much as unexpected.

KEEP READING: 12 Underrated Superhero Films Which Were Better Than MCU Movies