Movie musicals transport audiences into fanciful worlds where music and dance serve as perfectly acceptable forms of self-expression. Characters burst into song, often sharing their most intimate hopes and desires through melodious tunes and vibrant choreography. Moments like these have led to some of the most exciting and memorable musical numbers ever captured on film.

While a musical's opening number must set, the tone and the closing number must leave a lasting impression, and the collection of songs in between have the opportunity to do whatever they need to entertain the audience. Ultimately, no movie musical is complete without a rousing showstopping number, regardless of its structural position in the film. These numbers may be an emotional ballad (like "I Dream a Dream" from Les Misérables) or a thrilling group song (like "From Now On" from The Greatest Showman). Over the years, several showstopping numbers have stood out as good moments in the movie musical genre.

1 "I Dreamed a Dream" — 'Les Miserables' (2012)

The 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables is widely considered one of the best Broadway-to-film adaptations, mainly due to its star-studded cast, including Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, and Anne Hathaway. Notably, Hathaway won an Academy Award for her performance as Fantine, an impoverished factory worker turned prostitute with only 15 minutes of screen time.

Hathaway's devastating performance of the film's hit song, "I Dreamed a Dream," likely won her the Oscar alone. The song is a shattering lament of Fantine's mistakes and regrets as she attempts to continue to live a life worth living for the sake of her daughter. Hathaway's raw emotion as she sings the soaring melody from the Tony Award-winning score makes this number an undeniable highlight.

2 "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" — 'Dreamgirls' (2006)

Based on the 1981 Broadway musical of the same name, Dreamgirls tells the story of a Motown group slowly gaining prominence in the manipulative and immoral music industry. The Dreams, a fictional group heavily inspired by the Supremes, are played by a powerhouse trio of women: Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, and Anika Noni Rose.

In the stage adaptation, Hudson's showstopping number, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not aGoing," comes right before the curtain drops at the end of Act One. In the film, the number still comes at around the halfway point and delivers the same level of exhilaration and intensity. As a former American Idolcontestant, Hudson's unbeatable vocals undoubtedly stole the show and justifiably earned her an Academy Award for her performance.

3 "96,000" — 'In the Heights' (2021)

In 2021, Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2008 Broadway musical was turned into an epic summer blockbuster that celebrates Latino culture, as told through the story of a tight-knit community in Washington Heights who learn to celebrate the joy of their heritage in the face of tragedy. The film stars Anthony Ramos of Hamilton fame alongside Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

"96,000" is one of the many showstopping numbers in In the Heights. The song especially stands out due to a massive cast of dancers performing splashy choreography in a public pool - no pun intended. Miranda's fast-paced rap lyrics blend perfectly with catchy, overlapping melodies that are all elevated by the movie's incredibly talented cast of singers and dancers.

4 "Shallow" — 'A Star is Born' (2018)

2018's A Star is Born is the third film adaptation of the 1937 film of the same name, telling the story of a successful yet declining musician who falls in love with a young, undiscovered singer. The film was directed by Bradley Cooper in an impressive actor-turned-director debut. Cooper also stars in the film alongside Lady Gaga, who plays an archetype of the role first portrayed by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in previous iterations.

The film's Oscar-winning Best Original Song, "Shallow," has since become a popular karaoke staple and oft-played pop radio request. The thrilling duet between Cooper and Gaga is a manifestation of the power music has in bringing people together. While the song does come fairly early in the film, it serves as an emblem of the characters' love for each other and sets into motion their tumultuous journey through navigating that love.

5 "You Can't Stop the Beat" — 'Hairspray' (2007)

Hairspray is based on the 2002 Tony-winning musical based on the 1988 John Waters film of the same name. The film tells the inspiring story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenage girl with a larger body who dreams of dancing on the Corny Collins Show. In trying to get herself seen, she discovers a community of Black individuals who also are trying to get themselves seen, not just as dancers, but as human beings.

The closing number, "You Can't Stop the Beat," features a vibrant melody, dynamic choreography, and radiant costumes, wrapping up the film on a joyous and celebratory note. The song celebrates diversity in every sense of the word, from body inclusivity to racial integration. This captivating anthem honors the potency of accepting others for their differences, all done with an over-the-top and campy sense of movie musical pizzazz.

6 "From Now On" — 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

The Greatest Showman is the story of P.T. Barnum, the world-renowned entertainer and creator of the Barnum and Bailey Circus. The movie stars Hollywood's finest musical talent, including Hugh Jackman as Barnum, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. Although some consider the soundtrack superior to the actual film, it has still proved itself to be one of the most unforgettable movie musicals of the decade.

"From Now On" is an inspirational turning point in the film. It shows Barnum attempting to rally his circus troupe friends to move past their failures and, through believing in themselves, venture onto bigger and brighter things as a family. The song is a constant build of excitement, taking audiences on a high-powered musical journey through its repetitive and rousing melody.

7 "Let It Go" — 'Frozen' (2013)

Disney's mega-blockbuster, Frozen, took audiences by storm with the story of Elsa and Anna, two princesses who are forced to face their destiny and reconcile their troubled relationship after the death of their parents. Thanks to the voice talents of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, the soundtrack gained widespread popularity, and rightfully so. Disney even recently announced a third installment in the franchise.

While all the songs in Frozen are showstoppers in their respect, none can top "Let It Go," which is still as inescapable now as it was upon the film's release in 2013. A power ballad about letting go of the past and embracing one's true identity, the song is an inspiration to viewers of all ages. The sequence is all the more elevated by stunning animation that truly embodies childlike wonder.

8 "You're the One That I Want" — 'Grease' (1978)

Grease, hit 1978 movie starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, had a soundtrack that defined a generation. With unforgettable tunes like "Summer Nights" and "Greased Lightening," the film exemplifies pure movie musical joy. Almost 50 years later, the movie is set to have a Paramount Plus spin-off series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The penultimate song, "You're the One That I Want," sees the film's main characters finally accepting their feelings for each other as they pronounce their love at a carnival, navigating their way through the rides and attractions of the fairgrounds. While the vocals are undeniably superb, Travolta and Newton-John's alluring choreography is iconic, making the number a standout among a musical with already many standout numbers.

9 "We Don't Talk About Bruno" — 'Encanto' (2021)

An emotional and exuberant celebration of family love, Encanto follows a Colombian family with magical talents that aid the distinct members of their massive, tight-knit community. Mirabel is the only member of the family not to have any apparent magical gift, causing her to feel like an outcast. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards and received a win for Best Animated Feature.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" quickly became Billboard's highest-charting Disney song in 26 years, topping the seemingly unbeatable "Let It Go." Yet another Lin-Manuel Miranda earworm, the song is not only unavoidably catchy but a masterclass in effective storytelling through music and lyrics. The magical realism portrayed by the animation makes the number's visuals just as extraordinary as its melody.

10 "Don't Rain on My Parade" — 'Funny Girl' (1968)

Long before Lea Michele starred in the current Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Barbra Streisand was the quintessential Fanny Brice, a character based on the real-life Jewish comedienne and actress. Streisand won an Oscar for playing the same role that earned her a Tony nomination four years prior. Her performance asserted her dominance as the queen of the movie musical.

In the musical, "Don't Rain on My Parade" is the showstopping act one finale that Brice belts out as she decides to take life into her own hands and temporarily gives up her dreams as a performer to follow the love of her life to New York. The song has become a staple of the movie musical canon and demonstrates divadom at its finest, much in part to Streisand's remarkable vocal performance.

