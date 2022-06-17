As the summer approaches and the beaches open up, the time comes to also changes our movie preferences. After all, what better way to get into the summer mood than to watch a movie that perfectly exemplifies summer in all of its qualities: beaches, getaways, the heat, and the water.

And even if you aren't able to actually go to the beach this summer (shame on you), there are plenty of great choices in terms of getaways that you can imagine yourself in. Many of these tried and true classics are not only great summer viewing but also genuinely fantastic films to boot.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del La Mar (2021)

Image via Lionsgate

It's hard to describe Barb and Star without sounding like you're rambling nonsensically, but suffice to say that it's also one of the better comedies in recent years. Two middle-aged women from Nebraska, played by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, go to Vista Del La Mar in Florida for their first ever summer vacation only to find that somebody there is planning on ruining the fun for everybody. It involves killer mosquitos - don't ask.

While it's unabashedly extremely silly, it's also genuine and sincere, and its beating heart allows most of its jokes to feel pretty good-natured over mean-spirited. In the perfect summer spirit, it has a great locale to go along with it, one that is framed beautifully by cinematographer Toby Oliver.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The mid-to-late 2000s were the playground for Judd Apatow and his team, as they dominated the comedy space for years thanks to success after success. While not directed by him, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is as Apatow as you can get without actually being done by him. Following a TV show composer that goes on vacation to Hawaii to deal with a recent breakup, he finds his ex also on the island, and troubles ensue.

Hilarious and also perfect summer viewing for its Hawaii locales, it's a 2000s classic in every sense of the word. While not every joke holds up, it's one of the best mixes of romance and raunchier humor you can find, never overwhelming you with either but keeping everything light and on its feet. Plus, it has Russell Brand as maybe the greatest rock star parody in film history.

Jaws (1975)

Image via Universal Pictures

This could be counted as cheating, but not bringing up Jaws would feel like a disservice to audiences looking for the perfect summer movie. After all, what's a better summer movie than the movie that itself invented the concept of "summer blockbuster", and one that also takes place almost entirely on a beach?

Everybody knows the story. A shark is terrorizing a beachfront town, and a group of brave men has to go take it down against the protests of the mayor. Even outside its fantastic beach shots and sweat-filled cinematography that has the heat barreling down on our heroes every second, it's also just a fantastic film that holds up in every capacity. It's one of the greats for a reason.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

No movie better exemplifies summer and the ocean quite like Mamma Mia, which remains a staple in every mom's Blu-ray rotation in the same way that The Hunt for Red October is for every dad. The story of a young woman who invites three men to her wedding in the hopes that they might be her dad, the real joy of the film is mainly seeing a large, talented cast of actors belt out ABBA tunes.

And sure, not all the singing is fantastic - we are looking at you, Pierce Brosnan - but it's so infectious and likable that's hard to hate. It's a perfect beach movie with its vistas and its sweeping ocean shots, and it looks so cozy and warm. Just a pleasant movie.

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Teen Beach Movie might also be the last great Disney Channel Original Movie, which is a genre unto itself. From the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s, these were what every pre-teen was looking forward to, especially when they aired during the summer.

Following a couple that is brought into the universe of their favorite film, it's cheesy and campy, but that's to be expected. It helps that the songs themselves are, for lack of a better term, bangers, and the fun that comes from simply experiencing this kind of film again just feels exactly like summer.

Top Gun (1986)

While the recently released Top Gun: Maverick might be the better film overall, the original Top Gun is the better overall representation of summer, mainly thanks to Tony Scott's lush, orange color palette. From the sweaty volleyball game to the ocean waves in the distance, Top Gun is a perfect summer movie for those wanting to relive those days with "the boys."

It's also just a thrillingly good time. It's a feel-good movie where the emotional beats land all these years later, and it's a blast from start to finish. It's got a very little story to its actual bones, but it's replaced by good vibes. Isn't that what summer's about?

