Being a leading character in a film or television program ensures that you won't face any danger to your life that would jeopardize the plot, according to an unwritten rule in the industry. As a result, many viewers have the firm conviction that their protagonists won't pass away before the show or movie ends.

However, it isn't the case for a lot of television programs produced today. Since major heroes can easily be killed off like any supporting character in current television, there is no longer any guarantee of their safety. Ranging from shows that are notorious for their continuous main character kill-offs to ones that drag their heroes through hell and back, there are several shows that decide to kill off their main character for a narrative renewal or a plot device.

‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama TV series that is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the show boasts a big ensemble cast and follows numerous plot arcs throughout the program.

It is not surprising that numerous main characters have died, even those who are regarded as essential, considering Game of Thrones is violent and has a large ensemble cast. Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) death, at the end of season 1 was the first significant death that genuinely shocked spectators, giving the show a reputation for being erratic and intolerable. As the series goes on, countless other protagonists experience the same conclusion as Ned Stark.

‘Teen Wolf’

Partially based on the 1985 movie of the same name, Teen Wolf follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teenager who is bitten by a werewolf. Scott then must balance his chaotic existence, learn to master his new abilities, avoid being killed by the alpha that bit him, and defend those he cares about.

One of the show's primary characters and Scott's love interest was Allison Argent (Crystal Reed). However, she sadly passed away from a stabbing at the end of the third season. Despite Reed's significance to the narrative, the show continued for an additional three seasons.

‘Misfits’

Misfits centers on a group of juvenile offenders assigned to a community service program who end up with supernatural abilities as a result of an odd electrical storm. They soon discover they are not the only one given superpower and find themselves in deeper danger than when they first started.

Nathan (Robert Sheehan) was the first person in the group to die, but he later came back to life and discovered he was immortal. Moreover, the quartet's final founding member, Curtis (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), commits suicide in the fourth season. Thus, an entirely new cast of young misfits with a different set of superpowers eventually took the place of the original ones.

‘The Vampire Diaries’

Based on L. J. Smith's book series of the same name, The Vampire Diaries is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia which has a long history of paranormal activity. The show follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenager who has lost both of her parents in a car accident as she develops feelings for 162-year-old vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and then his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder).

To save her best friend Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham), Elena is put in a magically induced coma by Kai Parker (Chris Wood) at the end of season 6. She is removed from the story in the upcoming season, even though she is still alive so that the Salvatore brothers can take center stage.

‘The O.C.’

The O.C. follows Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a talented but troubled young man from a broken home who is adopted by a wealthy and charitable couple. He then meets their astute son Seth (Adam Brody), and the two quickly become close friends. Ryan also develops feelings for Marissa (Mischa Barton), the stunning but suffering girl who lives next door.

After graduating from high school, Marissa dies in a car accident while she and her boyfriend, Ryan were driving to the airport. Ryan, fortunately, survives the crash, which scarred both him and the audience. Without Marissa, The O.C. ran for one more season before being canceled.

‘Charmed’

Charmed follows a group of three sisters known as The Charmed Ones who are the most potent good witches ever and use their power to protect defenseless people from evil entities like demons and warlocks. Each sister has particular magical abilities as they try to lead regular lives in San Francisco.

When actress Shannen Doherty decided to leave the show, her character Prue perished after being attacked by a demon who flung her through a wall in the final episode of season 3. The show continues for 5 more seasons when Rose McGowan entered the show as the sisters’ half-sister, Paige, replacing Prue in the trio.

‘The Wire’

Each season of The Wire, which is set and produced in Baltimore, Maryland, introduces a new institution of the city and how it relates to law enforcement while maintaining characters and moving the plot along. The program focuses on police enforcement, politicians, the distribution of street drugs, the media, and the educational system.

The major character, drug dealer D'Angelo Barksdale (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.) is made to pay for his misdeeds after he starts to look for a life outside of the underworld. He receives a prison sentence and is assassinated by strangulation in season 2 of the show.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Based on the 1992 film of the same name by Joss Wheldon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the newest of a long line of young girls dubbed "Vampire Slayers," or simply "Slayers". These people are the ones fate has selected to fight vampires, demons, and other terrible forces.

More than anyone, the titular protagonist of the show dies twice during the show's seven seasons. First is at the Master’s hands in the Season 1 finale and again in the 100th episode in which she sacrifices herself to save her sister, Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg). Later, at the beginning of the next season, Buffy is resurrected from the dead.

‘Heroes’

Heroes chronicle the tales of ordinary individuals who learn they possess superhuman talents and how these skills affect their lives as they cooperate to avert disastrous outcomes.

A handful of the important characters "died," in the show but not in the conventional linear timeline, thanks to fantastical scenarios like alternate futures which is very much up for debate whether they actually die or not. However, the notable characters who perish on Heroes are Peter Petrelli (Milo Ventimiglia) with a power-absorbing ability, the time traveler Hiro Nakamura (Masi Oka), and Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere), a cheerleader with a super-healing superpower.

‘The Good Wife’

The Good Wife centers on Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), the Cook County State's Attorney's wife, who resumes her legal profession following her husband's involvement in public sex and political corruption scandals.

In the early seasons of the series, Alicia has an affair with her old friend and boss, Will Gardner (Josh Charles) who also helps land her a job at his law firm and one of the show's beloved protagonists. In Season 5, Will is fatally shot by an irate client after a heated exchange between the ex-lovers. The unfortunate circumstances surrounding the character's departure had repercussions that had a significant impact on the show's future.

