True-crime podcasts offer great storylines packed with unique characters, plot tensions, and the catharsis needed when the mystery is solved; which is exactly why they make great shows aw well.

From Dr. Death to The Shrink Next Door, an excellent true-crime podcast turned excellent TV show, deep dives into a criminal's inner workings, presents an unexpected side to the lawbreaker and leaves the viewer guilty of wanting more.

'Dr. Death' (2021-)

The Dr. Death podcast follows doctors who take advantage of patients and ultimately pay the price for malpractice. Season one of the podcast followed Christopher Duntsch, a surgeon from Texas who left over thirty of his patients seriously injured and two dead. The podcast was turned into a series by Peacock in 2021.

Showrunner Patrick Macmanus remained relatively faithful to the podcast's storytelling. He notably presented the characters with extra depth by casting Alec Baldwin as Duntch's (Joshua Jackson) associate neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and Christian Slater as a vascular surgeon. Except for rare places-like the scene in episode four when Henderson and Duntsch have a dream-like meeting-the tv show and podcast are compatible and consistent.

'Dirty John' (2018-2020)

The podcast exposes the tale of a man, John Meehan, posing as a Navy doctor and his relationship with a woman named Debra Newell; Dirty John is an eight-part podcast that is hard to turn off. It is currently airing on Netflix.

Like the podcast, the show version of Dirty John gives the viewer Newell's (Connie Britton) point of view. The show borders more on a melodrama vibe than psychological trickery at times, but it is an exceptional reconstruction of the podcast. It enables fans of the podcast to start to comprehend how Newell might have chosen to overlook so many things when falling for the alluring John.

'Up and Vanished' (2020)

Debuting in 2016, the podcast Up and Vanished is narrated by Payne Lindsey. He investigates cold cases near his hometown of Atlanta and features an "as we learn" style, with each episode released as he concludes them. The Oxygen network produces the series version of the podcast.

The concept and host are the same for the show as the podcast. Lindsey and his team bring their investigative talents and skills to the small screen as efficiently as they did to their podcast. Each TV episode highlights a new case and a new attempt to help victims.

'Slow Burn: Watergate' (2022)

Produced by Slate and hosted by Leon Neyfakh, Slow Burn: Watergate recalls the scandal of Watergate and Richard Nixon's downfall. It is an eight-episode podcast and was turned into the series Gaslit by Starz in 2022.

One of the remarkable things about Slow Burn is its uncanny ability to bring all the characters to life, especially Martha Mitchell. The series does not disappoint here. Julia Roberts knocks the role of Mitchell out of the park with her gossipy, eavesdropping, side-eye. Gaslit also features Sean Penn as her adversarial husband, John Mitchell, giving a refreshed side to an infamous story.

'The Dropout' (2022)

ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis profiled the founder and CEO of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, in the podcast The Dropout. It investigates the corruption and downfall of the company through interviews and audio from the trials. Hulu released the podcast as a miniseries in 2022.

Adapted for television by the creator of the show New Girl, Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout TV show takes creative license to soften the persona of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried). Hulu emphasizes the degree to which Holmes swindled many people but sometimes fell short of casting her as the true villain she was. And while the muting of Holmes' does not distract from the show, imagine how mortifying it would have been if they had remained faithful to the podcast.

'The Thing About Pam' (2022)

NBC's true-crime podcast, The Thing About Pam, premiered in 2019 and was a tremendous success. Partly due to the fascinating story and partly because of legendary Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison narrated it. The podcast details the murder of Betsy Farai two days after Christmas and Betsy's friend Pam Hupp. In 2022, Peacock released it as a six-episode miniseries.

Renee Zellweger stars as Hupp in the Peacock original with an extremely tongue-in-cheek- portrayal of Hupp. Providing the same frame of reference for the title character as the podcast did. The TV show also includes the iconic and celebrated Morrison's narration to keep the intrigue and pace of the podcast as well.

'WeCrashed' (2022)

WeCrashed tracks the rise and fall of the billon-dollar company WeWork which went bankrupt in 2019. Hosted by David Brown, the podcast tackles the reckless spending and numerous lawsuits the company faced. Apple TV released the TV version of it in 2022.

One of the most interesting elements of the TV version of WeCrashed is the bizarre yet evidently true-to-character performance Jared Leto offers as WeWork founder Adam Neumann. And even though WeCrashed is undoubtly not a comedy, the peculiar actions of Leto and his wife are so absurd that a comedic undertone becomes added to the situations.

'The Shrink Next Door' (2021)

This fourteen-episode- podcast, hosted by Joe Nocera, chronicles psychiatrist Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, who manipulates and controls the relationship with a client to an almost unimaginable scope. In 2021, Apple TV released the TV version.

Written by Georgia Pritchett and starring Will Ferrell as Marty and Paul Rudd as Dr. Ike, The Shrink Next Door adaptation follows the dark comedy series with little diversions. Nocera's original storytelling and ideas remain at the center story, which keeps the integrity of the narrative intact.

'Serial' (2019)

Considered the original true-crime podcast, Serial, hosted by Sarah Koenig recounts the story of the murder of Hae Min Lee and questions the conviction of Adnan Syed, Lee's ex-boyfriend. In 2019, HBO released a four-part series title The Case Against Adnan Syed.

While the podcast tries to explain and, at times justify the conviction of Syed, the HBO series aims to vindicate him. Fans of the podcast love how HBO picks up where Serial left off and attempts to answer the questions that it posed.

'Murdaugh Murders' (2022)

Mandy Matney, who has been following the Murdaugh family case since 2019, examines several recent deaths associated with the Murdaugh family in South Carolina in the podcast. The TV series title Low County: The Murdaugh Dynasty began streaming on Netflix in 2022.

The three-part docuseries is as gripping and enthralling as the podcast is. Beginning with overlapping 911 calls, followed by the recounting of the crimes that correspond with video surveillance footage and interviews, the series matches the search for the truth as extensively as the podcast.

