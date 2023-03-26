To say that these characters deserved better is an understatement. Whether it was because of how terribly they were treated by their own family, friends and romantic partners, the horrific ends they would eventually meet, or just general bad luck throughout their series' runs, the arcs of these 10 TV characters seemed to require them to take hit after hit with no real hope for a happy ending in sight.

To add insult to injury, these characters were all essentially good, despite the constant struggles they were forced to face, in addition to having had so much potential story wise. But for whatever reason, always seemed to find themselves on the short end of the stick.

10 Fred Andrews from 'Riverdale' (2017 - present)

Image via The CW

Portrayed by the late class act Luke Perry, Fred Andrews was practically the town of Riverdale's resident George Bailey: he was a hardworking family man, a loyal friend, always seemed to be ready to lend a helping hand and understanding ear, and was undeniably the moral center of the show, having been one of the few characters not to commit a questionable and/or deplorable act during its run.

Related:10 Unlucky Characters From Movies and TV

So it only makes sense that he would get mortally wounded by a serial killer, lose the mayoral election to the manipulative wife of the most morally bankrupt man in town, and have the episode dedicated to his actor's memory fall short of the send-off that both of them deserved.

9 Matt Saracen from "Friday Night Lights" (2006 - 2011)

The Dillon Panthers Quarterback faced more hardships than anyone his age should have had to bear: His mother abandoned him after divorcing his emotionally stunted and allegedly abusive father, who also left him to care for his ailing grandmother all on his own while he was still in high school.

Not to mention his tumultuous romantic relationships that only seemed to take an even greater toll on him rather than provide him with any genuine happiness, such as the one he had with the self-centered and immature Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) in particular.

8 Dena Hassan from "Ramy" (2019 - present)

Image via Hulu

You would think that in a family where the son is a self-absorbed, directionless, philandering man-child and the daughter is hardworking, bright, passionate and self-aware, the favorite child would be obvious. While Dena's (May Calamawy) parents do note her merits on occasion, even this is more often than not done with an undercurrent of disappointment that she is neither married nor a boy.

Whether it's her disillusionment with her dreams, her struggles to find romantic partners who are truly worthy of her, or the verbal abuse she faces from everyone in her family, it feels like the only character in the cast actually capable of positive change is doomed to hit roadblocks whenever she's seemingly found a chance at happiness.

7 Guinevere Beck from "You" (2018 - present)

Image via Netflix

From the beginning, it seemed like the world was against this flawed, but ultimately decent and sensitive aspiring writer. She was struggling financially and no one seemed interested in what she had to say artistically. Her friends were unsupportive and shallow, all the men in her life were users, and she was disconnected from her mother and siblings.

Related:10 TV Main Characters Who End Up in a Worse Place Than Where They Started

Her addict father abandoned her for another family and only ever reached out to her as a way to ease his own conscience. And that's not even taking into account how her story ended.

6 Lincoln from "The 100" (2014 - 2020)

No one living in the world of The 100 was allowed to stay happy and safe for very long, but there was arguably no one who deserved their fate less than Lincoln (Ricky Whittle). He was the first Grounder who attempted to approach the Sky People peacefully, but circumstances forced him to face the consequences of the poor decisions of leaders on both sides over and over again in the form of being kidnapped and tortured.

He temporarily lost his humanity, and eventually died by execution at the hands of a bloodthirsty totalitarian, despite trying to stop the conflict with his last breath.

5 Ned Stark from "Game of Thrones" (2011 -2019)

Image via HBO

Who can forget the infamous execution that cost the most honorable man in Westeros his head? All he ever wanted was to do right by his friend, family, mentor, the North, and the entire Realm, only to wind up unintentionally putting them all in danger in his pursuit of truth and justice.

It wasn't enough that he was forced to kill his daughter's beloved direwolf in just the second episode, was arrested and beheaded on false charges, but he was also forced to suffer his wife's resentment in silence over the existence of his bastard son, unable to confess his innocence of any wrongdoing for the sake of Jon's (Kit Harrington) safety. It seems that no one would truly know the extent of Lord Stark's (Sean Bean) goodness, and bad luck, until long after he was already gone.

4 Marian of Knighton from "Robin Hood" (2006 -2009)

Long before Robin Hood (Jonas Armstrong) came back from the Crusades, Lady Marian (Lucy Griffiths) was looking after the poor, starving and powerless in Nottingham as The Nightwatchmen all on her own. However, Marian also had to contend with many challenges and dangers, all of which were embodied in the ruthlessly persistent Guy of Gisborne (Richard Armitage) who seemed determined to make her his wife by any means necessary.

Related: 10 Supporting Movie Characters Who Deserved Their Own Spin-Offs

Then, just when it seemed like she was going to be with her one true love, help save England and be rid of Gisborne forever, the scorned "lover" took her life, destroying this true hero's chance at happiness.

3 Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance from "The Haunting of Hill House" (2018)

Image via Netflix

Hill House left its mark on every member of the Crain family, but out of all the children, little Nell (Victoria Pedretti, Violet McGraw) arguably bore the brunt of all its evil long after they had left the premises.

When she wasn't being paralyzed with fear by the apparition she accurately dubbed The Bent Neck Lady well into adulthood, she was watching both her family tear itself apart and her beloved husband and anchor in the world die out of nowhere. Tragically, Nell's story, and life, ends when she tries to break the hold Hill House had over her, unaware just what she was up against until it was too late.

2 Marc Spector from "Moon Knight" (2022 - 2022)

There are very few superheroes who have been put through the wringer quite like Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). He was forced to watch his younger brother die from a poor decision he made as a child; blamed and abused for it by his mother while his meek father did little to nothing to interfere, which resulted in his development of Dissociative Identity Disorder. He lost his job in the military because of this condition and was left for dead after his sociopathic partner turned on him.

He fell in love with the daughter of a man whose death he feels responsible for, and was treated like an indentured killing machine by a ruthless God. The worst part of all, when there came a moment when he finally asked for help from a group of powerful Gods, who could have easily helped him, he was coldly disregarded.

1 Dean Winchester from "Supernatural (2005 - 2020)

If there was ever a character that deserved a happy ending to their story it was Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). From his father's over reliance on him both as his hunting partner and his younger brother Sam's (Jared Padalecki) primary caregiver from a startlingly young age, Dean seemed to be set up for a life of unhappiness from the start.

He spent forty years in Hell, a year in Purgatory, was consistently used as a pawn by supernatural forces and hunters, alike, and watched one friend and family member after the other die right in front of him. And to think all he ever wanted was to be safe and content with his loved ones, which inexplicably never seemed to be in the cards for him.

Next:10 Supporting Movie Characters Who Overshadowed the Main Character