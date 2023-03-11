Most times, it's so much easier for people to get along when they share common interests and relate to each other. It's the same when it comes to TV characters. Sometimes a viewer can be watching a character, and realize that they have more in common with the character than the people they know in real life.

Viewers may find a character relatable because they have similar traits, personalities, or life circumstances. For example, they may also be struggling with their love life like Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother or can relate to being self-deprecating like George (Jason Alexander) in Seinfeld. The reasons are endless.

10 Ted Mosby 'How I Met Your Mother'

How I Met Your Mother was all about Ted's journey to finding "the one". Fans know that it wasn't an easy road and that Ted had his fair share of moments where he was frustrated that he hasn't found his person yet.

Even though Ted isn't the most perfect person, Reddit users find themselves relating to his struggles in finding love. Reddit user pappumaster said that Ted's progression is realistic, and they relate to his sadder moments. Despite his flaws, there were great things that Ted taught viewers.

9 Alex Dunphy 'Modern Family'

Alex (Ariel Winter), the middle child of the Dunphy family was the most academic and intellectual child out of her siblings. With that came a lot of pressure on herself to get good grades, and being constantly compared to her siblings at times.

Reddit usersdiscussed several reasons why Alex is relatable. While a few relate to her being an overachiever who overthinks a lot, some relate to Alex being constantly compared to her siblings. One Reddit user says that even though they're not as smart as her, they understand her character.

8 Chidi Anagonye 'The Good Place'

Fans of The Good Place remember Chidi (William Jackson Harper) as the morals and ethics professor who is extremely indecisive. Viewers may remember how hard it is for Chidi to even decide what hat to wear.

A few Reddit usersrelate to Chidi's defining characteristics of being indecisive. Reddit user washablememe said that they relate to Chidi in every way possible because they also have the inability to make decisions for fear that it's not going to be the correct one. Other users agreed and shared that they find themselves making decisions stemming from anxiety.

7 Ross Geller 'Friends'

Anyone who has watched Friends from start to end would remember a lot of Ross's (David Schwimmer) standout storylines where he has gotten himself into hilarious situations. From accidentally saying the wrong name at his wedding, to having a miserably failed spray tan, those storylines were memorable.

One of the Reddit users says that Ross is one of the most relatable TV characters because of how Ross can be awkward at times. For example, Movieandtvfan says that Ross being afraid to ask out an attractive girl relatable, which was one of his awkward moments.

6 Stephanie Tanner 'Full House'

As the middle child, Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) sometimes found herself following her older sister, DJ's (Candace Cameron Bure) footsteps, and also being a role model to her younger sister, Michelle (Mary Kate & Ashley Olson). Some Reddit users say that she is the best sister out of all the Tanner sisters, and it's not just for her funny running jokes on Full House.

A few Reddit usersrelate to her as a middle child because of how strong Stephanie becomes throughout the series. In later seasons, she learns how to stand up for herself, not give in to peer pressure, and shows support to her sister. Reddit user Sugarybluesays that she is relatable and funny, which makes her a likable character.

5 Rue Bennett 'Euphoria'

Euphoria is a show that is meant to be relatable for viewers. After all, it aims to depict a raw depiction of what life is like for high school students through some of its chilling scenes. That's why it's no surprise that the characters are supposed to be relatable to them.

Reddit userssay that the lead character Rue (Zendaya) is one of the show's many relatable characters. Rue is a relatable character mainly because Euphoria shows her struggle with addiction and mental health issues that some fans relate to.

4 Jenny Humphrey 'Gossip Girl'

Fans have mixed feelings about how they feel about "Little J" (Taylor Momsen). She was one of the youngest characters on Gossip Girl and there were instances where she has done things she wasn't proud of. Some Redditors find her relatable because of how Jenny felt ignored and left out by her peers.

On top of that, one user pointed out that Jenny was exposed to a world where she was forced to be somebody she is not and lost herself in the process. With peer pressure being common among young people, it's understandable and relatable.

3 Jake Peralta 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) wasn't the perfect cop and should have been fired from Brooklyn Nine-Nine but he does acknowledge his flaws and strives to improve. Throughout the series, fans notice that Jake can have a cheeky personality but simultaneously can also see his self-loathing and insecure moments as well.

Redditors relate to both of those moments. They relate to Jake's many "noice" sarcastic lines, and also his flaws and insecurities. Jake's character development and learning how to hold more responsibility were also considered relatable as well.

2 Jughead Jones 'Riverdale'

If there was another character that had more compelling storylines than the main character, it'd be Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Reddit users find him relatable for unique reasons compared to other characters.

For instance, one Redditor noted that Jughead is comfortable with his dark side and rarely tries to be the good guy. There are times when he's extremely direct with people, but at the same time have fear inside him. The reason why some may find him relatable is that they can relate to being comfortable with themselves, and not trying to please others.

1 George Costanza 'Senifeld'

Even though there were times when George Costanza (Jason Alexander) was at his worst, Redditors say that he's the most relatable character in Seinfeld.

George was known for his self-loathing personality traits and his many standout lines. Reddit users can relate to the times he felt insecure, and brought himself into ridiculous but relatable situations.

