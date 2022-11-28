While some shows are blessed with a run that lasts many years, some get just a short time to make an impact. There are hidden gems, however, that were canceled after just one season. Some have garnered something of a cult following since it's been canceled and still have loyal fans that hope for the series to be revived.

Some shows, like Julie and the Phantoms, fell victim to Netflix's chopping block. Others, like Chicago Justice, were part of larger franchises and never took off. Regardless of the circumstances, some of these shows had a lot of potential. Just because a TV show had a single season doesn't mean there aren't some things to love.

'Julie and the Phantoms' (2020)

Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms had so much going for it. This beautiful coming-of-age story is a poignant meditation on grief and loss. Sadly, the series was canceled in March 2022. The show was based on the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas.

Comedy, drama, and a hit soundtrack made this one-hit wonder worth checking out. There is a lot to love in this series for those who love high-school-centered hijinks. It's a sweet journey for teens on a quest for acceptance that anyone can relate to. Throw in some phantasmic chaos, and you have a winning combination.

'Chicago Justice' (2017)

Chicago Justice was meant to be the fourth entry in Dick Wolf's One Chicago universe. This was meant to follow Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. The idea behind this series was to showcase the justice system itself. The show was canceled in 2017 after only one 13-episode season.

For fans of the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Justice could have been a delightful addition. Just like Chicago Med provided an extension of the work the group of Chicago Fire does, Chicago Law could have continued Chicago P.D.'s work. The characters had a lot of room to grow. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

'Partner Track' (2022)

Based on Helen Wan's novel of the same name, Partner Track was a workplace drama following Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), an accomplished attorney trying to become a partner at her law firm while facing racism and sexism every day. Netflix announced in November 2022 that the show would not return for a second season.

This series was fun to watch because it combined the classic workplace drama formula with exciting characters and compelling stories. The inaugural and only series even ended on a cliffhanger. There were so many stories left unresolved. At its core, this was a story about workplace friendships and the importance of having each other's back.

'Law & Order: LA' (2010-2011)

Another entry into the Dick Wolf franchise that never moved beyond one season was Law & Order: LA. The series starred, among others, Skeet Ulrich, Regina Hall, Corey Stoll, Terrance Howard, and Alfred Molina. Like all of its predecessors, it featured police and lawyers working together to bring victims, this time to residents of the City of Angels. Sadly, the all-star cast wasn't enough to save the show from cancelation.

For fans of police procedurals, Law & Order: LA was straight out of the Dick Wolf playbook. Unfortunately, when it aired, it featured episodes shown out of order, which led to a very disjointed feel. Still, there were a lot of compelling cases that this team investigated. The setting alone set the stage for many more stories for this crew to explore.

'Awake' (2012)

Awake tells the story of LA detective Michael Britten (Jason Isaacs), whose reality descends into chaos when he wakes up in two separate timelines of his life after surviving a car accident. Although Isaacs, in particular, was noted for his performance, and while the series received a lot of positive feedback from critics, this was not enough.

While this may have worked better as a miniseries, there were still a lot of opportunities to develop these stories further. This show was an interesting take on the concept of shifting realities. If nothing else, the series could have set up a The Good Place-like twist and continued past its inaugural season.

'Birds of Prey' (2002-2003)

Before Birds of Prey was a very fun movie, it was also a superhero TV show. Harley Quinn, Batgirl, and Catwoman all teamed up for chaotic adventures in a so-called New Gotham. The series is very much an early-2000s period piece. It's a reluctant team-up that works incredibly well when it's at its best.

While there is currently a Golden Age of comic book TV series, it seems that Birds of Prey came in just under the wire. This could have been part of DC's TV catalog and tied into the larger DC Extended Universe. The buddy cop dynamic worked well and was generally a fun watch. When it was good, it was great.

'My So-Called Life' (1994-1995)

My So-Called Life is a classic teen coming-of-age series. It dealt with many teenage issues, like drug and alcohol use, bullying, school violence, and homelessness. It continues to be a cult classic among TV fans. None of these positives were enough to save the show from cancelation after one season.

It was perhaps surprising that this show was canceled. Critically, it was well-received. Series star Claire Danes won a Golden Globe for her performance. Many praised the series for its authenticity in normalizing difficult issues teenagers continue to face. A 1990s period piece, there is still much to love.

'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Freaks and Geeks gave viewers an inside look at teenage angst in the 1980s. Big names such as Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and James Franco tapped into their high school experiences. It's funny, dramatic, and like all good coming-of-age sagas, featured a meditation on what it means to grow up.

Fans still remember this series fondly, even though it ran for a single season in 1990. Perhaps it would have had better success today, with a resurrected interest in all things 1980s. These teens were just starting to tell their stories of drama and chaos. Perhaps this show was another that was released too early to see the complete success it deserved.

'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' (2006-2007)

For Aaron Sorkin fans, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip holds the distinction of Sorkin's only show not to have more than one season. It follows the team behind creating live TV comedy series, like Saturday Night Live. There is plenty of ego to go around, as great performances from such legends as Sarah Paulson.

What makes this series great is that it has all the Sorkin-isms fans could want. It even stars some of Sorkin's favorite collaborators, such as Bradley Whitford, Matthew Perry, and a guest appearance from John Goodman. While the series didn't reach the heights of Sorkin's other work, there was still a lot of potential to further explore these stories.

'Undeclared' (2001-2003)

Switching it up from teen coming-of-age stories, Undeclared was another Judd Apatow creation. This series follows a group of college students in the early 2000s at a fictional university in California. Stars from Freaks and Geeks appeared here, following up on their roles in the high school comedy.

What made this series so excellent was its relatability. Anyone who has lived the university experience will instantly recognize the chaos surrounding this time. While the show is a comedy, it poses an important question for consideration. Why do we expect young people with basically no experience or brain development to be able to choose what to do with their entire lives?

