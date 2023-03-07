Death's a fact of life, and indeed, represents the end of it. Just as death is prevalent and inevitable in real life, so too is it very common in television shows. Many of the best drama shows of all time have featured a high mortality rate among main characters, and some sitcoms even get in on the action, perhaps because they have a dark sense of humor or want to have some dramatic stakes in the comedy.

The following TV shows all go a step further than normal, however, by having all main characters die by the conclusion of the final episode. Some of the following shows leave behind a tiny number of characters, or end by implying that the survivors may not survive for long. Either way, the shows listed below go above and beyond most shows when it comes to main characters dying, so much so that Game of Thrones isn't even included here.

The following list contains heavy spoilers for the TV shows discussed.

10 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

It's fitting for a TV show loosely based on Hamlet to have a high number of fatalities. After all, Hamlet's one of the bloodiest and deadliest tragedies Shakespeare ever wrote, and similarly, this show about an outlaw motorcycle gang in California ends up with very few people left standing by the time its final season ends.

Sons of Anarchy has almost 400 deaths spread out over its seven seasons, with unnamed extras, supporting characters, and main characters all included. The list of casualties features many important characters, and by the end, only three who were introduced in the first season are still alive. Among the dead are the main character, his mother, his girlfriend, most of his friends, and just about all of his enemies. To call it brutal would be an understatement.

9 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)

A compelling dramedy that unpacks things like family and death in unflinching detail, Six Feet Under follows the Fishers. They're a family who runs a funeral home, and at the start of the show's very first episode, their patriarch is killed in a car accident, leading to everyone else needing to step up to keep the family business running.

Beyond a seemingly important character dying straight away, Six Feet Under was also a show that featured one death per episode, usually in the opening scene. Then the iconic finale flashed forward to show the death of every single main character through a tremendously bittersweet montage, following through on the show's central message that everything, everyone, everywhere ends.

8 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Even though The Sopranos wasn't set in and around a funeral home like Six Feet Under, it was another HBO show popular in the early 2000s that featured death as a prominent theme. It followed Tony Soprano, a man with high-intensity commitments to both his family and work, with the latter proving extra dramatic, seeing as Tony was a man who ran a sizable crime family.

Throughout the show, people died of illnesses, acts of violence, and everything in between. Almost no one was left alive by the end of the show's finale, and depending on your interpretation of the show's infamous final scene, Tony - and maybe even his family, who he's with at the time - could have died too. It was a show where no one was safe, leading to most characters being dead (or possibly dead) by the show's ending.

7 'Wolf's Rain' (2003-2004)

Image via Bones

Wolf's Rain was a mythical/post-apocalyptic fantasy anime series about four wolves - the last left in the world - who can appear as people and blend in with the world's human population. They team up because they find they all have the same goal: to find Paradise, which is said to become accessible during Earth's final days.

Despite all the fantastical elements, no one in the world of Wolf's Rain is safe from death, with all the main characters getting killed off during the show's distressingly bleak final four episodes. And then the world itself does indeed end, killing literally everyone on Earth. The final scenes either imply certain characters in an afterlife or reincarnations of familiar faces in the distant future when the world's healed and sustaining life again - it's ultimately left ambiguous.

6 '24' (2001-2014)

24 was a show that ran for eight seasons between 2001 and 2010 and then had a half-season in 2014 that wrapped things up. It followed Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), a nigh-invulnerable counter-terrorism agent with chronically bad luck, given he found himself in the middle of some kind of world-ending disaster every season, which would play out in real-time over 24 hours/episodes.

Almost everyone who wasn't Jack died by the end of the show's final season, and Jack himself is last seen being given to Russia as a prisoner, which doesn't bode well for his future. Funnily enough, it wasn't the last time Kiefer Sutherland starred in a show that featured numerous other people dying while he survived.

5 'The Young Ones' (1982-1984)

Image via BBC Two

A cult classic British sitcom, The Young Ones was a wonderfully chaotic show that aired in the 1980s. It followed four young men sharing a horrible-looking student house, and the frequent misadventures they'd find themselves going through while their extreme personalities constantly clashed.

Its finale showed that even sitcoms can end with everyone dying. One of the main characters finds out his parents have died, another accidentally kills his pet hamster, and then the four main characters all die when the bus they're in explodes. The last of those is played for laughs, but it still feels like a bleak way to end a dark comedy series.

4 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Lost's infamous island was a remarkably deadly place. The early seasons were mostly about surviving the elements and some other mysterious forces, with things becoming more dangerous when it was revealed the plane crash's survivors weren't alone on the island. As more secrets got uncovered, the opportunities for characters to get killed off increased, and naturally, many did die.

It all built up to an infamous and divisive finale where one reading is that everyone died and met up in some sort of afterlife. Even if that interpretation isn't subscribed to, there were still only a very small number of main characters who didn't meet their demise during the show, making Lost one of the deadliest TV shows in recent memory.

3 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Even though Buffy the Vampire Slayer was no slouch when it came to killing off characters, its spin-off show Angel took things a step further. It was a darker and more mature TV show about the titular vampire with a soul starting his life over in Los Angeles by forming a team who would battle the forces of evil.

Fatalities were common throughout the show but picked up considerably during the show's dramatic final season. Angel eventually ends with all the surviving characters facing down a literal army of demons, meaning that even if viewers don't see them die, their survival is unlikely... but if they went out fighting till the end, then that's arguably enough for a satisfying ending.

2 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Image via NBC

Despite being a sitcom (with some dramatic elements), death was always a large presence in The Good Place. It takes place in the afterlife, after all, following a group of characters who learn the truth behind the good place (heaven) and the bad place (hell), and go on a surprisingly dramatic series of adventures throughout the show's four seasons.

By the end of the show, those left are given the option to live on infinitely in the good place, effectively becoming immortal. However, most choose to eventually end their life in heaven the same way their lives ended on Earth, with the show arguing that even eternal beings would have to "die" one day.

1 'Blackadder Goes Forth' (1989)

Image via BBC

There were four main seasons of Blackadder, a British sitcom that used each season to depict a different period of history. The characters were technically different people in each one as a result, but the cast was consistent and generally played similar characters for every season.

The fourth and final season - cleverly called Blackadder Goes Forth - took place during World War One, and had a similarly consistent comedic streak as the previous seasons... until the finale. It concluded with all the characters forced to run to their certain deaths in a futile charge over the top of their trenches. It drove home the futility of war and made for a surprisingly somber ending to an otherwise funny show.

