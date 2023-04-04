Throughout the years, from Game of Thrones to Riverdale, streaming services have offered viewers a wide range of countless series to keep the audience's boredom at bay. Although some highly beloved shows started off strong and went downhill during the later seasons, the quality of others has increased over time.

Very few series, however, have managed to astonish viewers from the very beginning and carried on doing such until the very end. TV enthusiasts on Reddit took a fond look back at some shows which never dropped the bar, from historical dramas like Rome to acclaimed crime shows like Breaking Bad.

10 'Rome' (2005-2007)

Created by Bruno Heller, William J. MacDonald, and John Milius, the historical drama Rome is set in the last days of the Roman Republic and appealingly narrates the lives of illustrious and ordinary Romans, accurately depicting the transformative time period.

An intriguing and entertaining series, the 2005 feature makes for quite a pleasant watch and the perfect pick for history nerds. Though it only features two seasons, both of them blew many minds away. "Really well acted, awesome sets, and great writing. It had two seasons and ended beautifully," u/Jarubu said.

9 'The Shield' (2002-2008)

Starring Michael Chiklis in the lead role, the crime drama The Shield follows both the lives and cases of a corrupted, inner-city Los Angeles police unit. The series — which was created by Shawn Ryan — counts on complex characters and an enthralling storyline. Many consider it to be among the best cop shows ever made.

"If anything, the show got better as it went along. The last 2 seasons were the best ones," u/bobtheflob wrote when a Redditor asked which shows ran full course and never had a drop in quality. In the comments, users also agree that The Shield featured one of the best finales in TV history.

8 'Mad Men' (2007—2015)

Set during the beginning of the 1960s, Mad Men revolves around one of the most prestigious and well-respected ad agencies in New York. Jon Hamm brings mysterious ad executive Donald Draper to life in one of his most memorable projects.

Often regarded as one of the greatest television dramas of all time, Matthew Hoffman Weiner's acclaimed show counts on tons of praise, especially regarding its finale. As u/Sevenways puts it, it has "excellent performances by the cast" and serves as a "detailed character studies with excellent arcs." The user also adds that the series is a "slow burner to begin with but the investment pays off."

7 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

A classic science fiction anthology series that remains a part of pop culture today, The Twilight Zone depicts futuristic societies, space and time travel, alien invasions, dystopian societies, and pretty much whatever else you can name. At its core, the show explores the human condition and shines a light on humanity's fear of the unknown.

The impact of Rod Serling's ahead-of-its-time show has over other pieces of media (and people on Reddit) is undeniable. "The show was so budget constrained, they had to rely on good plots, direction, and yes... acting," u/yodacallmesome explains what makes it so great.

6 'Seinfeld' (1989—1998)

One of the most watched television shows of the 1990s and created by both Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld — who stars in the series as himself — this treasured comedy show follows the journey of neurotic New York City stand-up comedian and his friends as they navigate through everyday life.

According to u/danporter4, "Seinfeld is one of the best shows ever, never gets old," and many people seem to agree. Although it may not be as big in popularity as, for instance, Friends, there is no doubt that the show serves as escapism to many as it provides tons of feel-good episodes and an entertaining narrative.

5 'Justified' (2010-2015)

Centering around Marshal Raylan Givens — the protagonist in Justified played by Timothy Olyphant and considered one of the most badass characters in television history (at least according to Redditors) — the Graham Yost series follows the aftermath of events when the character is reassigned from Miami to his childhood home in eastern Kentucky.

Many, many users on the platform seem to consent to the fact that series' quality never dropped. "The show was grounded because 'we didn’t want to outstay our welcome,'" a now-deleted account wrote. On a different post, u/rloftis6 commented, "I think Justified was fantastic all the way until the last scene of the series. I love that show so much."

4 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000—2006)

Starring Bryan Cranston, Malcolm in the Middle was created by Linwood Boomer, Michael Glouberman, and Gary Murphy. It revolves around the everyday life of a gifted, intellectually genius young teenager (Rankie Muniz) who attempts to get through adolescence in the middle of a dysfunctional family.

Over time, the hilarious sitcom has successfully made its way to the hearts of countless viewers, including some on the platform. "One of the funniest, most well-written shows out there. I was re-watching the entire series recently, and I was hard pressed to find a season I didn't enjoy," u/sackopotatoes admitted.

3 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia revolves around a group of amorl friends who are in charge of running Irish dive bar Paddy's Pub, located in South Philadelphia. Apart from working, "the gang" spends time conspiring and scheming for money and fame.

"There have been a few questionable episodes over the years, but as a whole it's been solid," u/Larz- remarked. In truth, both viewers and critics have been saying nothing but good things about Rob McElhenney's show ever since it premiered. What is so great about it, though, is that it never got stale, not even after 15 seasons.

2 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005—2008)

A highly successful Nickelodeon show, the animated fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender played a huge part in many people's childhoods. With bewitching world-building, Bryan Konietzko's show tells the story of twelve-year-old Ang, who teams up with his friends to end the Fire Nation's war against the other nations.

There are many reasons why Avatar remains a very treasured series today; one reason is because of how consistent the show was season-to-season. "The only show of my childhood that never dropped- it just kept going up," u/Awkwardlytall said.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008—2013)

Naturally, Breaking Bad has been given its due by the users of Reddit. Focusing on Bryan Cranston's chemistry teacher who, after discovering he has terminal lung cancer, turns to fabricate drugs with the help of a mischievous student (Aaron Paul), Vince Gilligan's acclaimed series is often regarded as the absolute best of its genre.

"Breaking Bad. It may have gotten more wild over the seasons, but they never stopped delivering good character development, dialogue, and plot-line. They kept it fresh," u/IAmTheNight2014 wrote. Many Redditors agree that the series, which still holds up today, features a beginning just as strong and intriguing as its ending.

