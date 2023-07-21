The Primetime Emmy Awards operate in a very different way than the Academy Awards. While the Oscars have a new crop of films that they nominate each year that contend for Best Picture, the Emmys tend to nominate the same shows over and over again in the Best Drama Series category.

While this is justified when there’s a particularly worthy winner like The West Wing, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, or Succession, some shows went their entire run without even getting nominated for the top prize. Here are ten great television shows that never got a Best Drama Series nomination, ranked.

10 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Images via NBC

After the iconic depictions of the legendary serial killer Hannibal Lector by Brian Cox in Manhunter and Sir Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, and Red Dragon, it seemed like it would be impossible for a new actor to step into the role of “Hannibal the Cannibal.” However, Mads Mikkelsen’s performance in the NBC series Hannibal didn’t just live up to expectations; the show managed to find new depths to the character by showing his backstory.

Hannibal was creative, well-written, and surprisingly violent for broadcast television; though it concluded with its third season, fans remain hopeful about the possibility of a fourth season.

9 'Chuck' (2007-2012)

Image via NBC

Before he suited up to play the lead characters in the short-lived Shazam! franchise, Zachary Levi gave his best performance ever as the titular computer geek on the science fiction adventure series Chuck. The show follows an average tech store employee who has an entire top secret database uploaded to his brain, and thus must begin working alongside government agents to solve crimes and stop bad guys.

Chuck maintained a great blend of action, comedy, suspense, and heart alongside all the tech mumbo jumbo; while some could argue that it deserved to be in the comedy category, there’s enough sincere moments to consider it a drama.

8 'Narcos' (2015-2017)

Netflix essentially built its reputation on the success of the political drama series House of Cards and the epic crime biography Narcos; while House of Cards was showered with Emmy love for even its most mediocre of seasons, Narcos went its entire three season run without ever being a major contender.

Narcos told the true story of the rise and fall of the legendary cartel leader Pablo Escobar, played in an extraordinary lead performance by Wagner Moura. After the series’ first three seasons, Netflix shifted focus to launch the equally great spinoff show Narcos: Mexico.

7 'Perry Mason' (1957-1966)

Image via HBO

Viewers may have been forgiven if the violent content in HBO’s reboot of Perry Mason rubbed them the wrong way, but rarely has a show improved so much in between seasons. The second season of Mason’s (Matthew Rhys) adventures ended up turning what was once a fairly straightforward investigative legal thriller into a rich and surprisingly moving character study.

Sadly, Perry Mason failed to receive any nominations in the Best Drama Series category, and it won’t have the chance to anymore; HBO shockingly pulled the plug on the series after the end of season 2.

6 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Image via Netflix

The quality of Netflix’s Marvel experiment is up for debate; while The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage showed promise in their first seasons, they ended up fumbling as they went along, resulting in overlong seasons with a ton of unnecessary storylines.

However, Daredevil was distinct in its consistency, and its serious tone proved to be the perfect antidote to the generally lighter fare of Marvel’s shows for other networks. While it never received a Best Drama Series nomination, fans have the chance to revisit the series thanks to its new home on Disney+.

5 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

A group of students sitting and standing at a bench on their campus

It is quite difficult to separate the brilliance of Buffy the Vampire Slayer from the reports of a toxic working environment on set that were made by several cast and crew members, including Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. However, the legacy of Buffy the Vampire Slayer doesn’t belong to Joss Whedon; it belongs to the cast, writers, crew, and fans that turned the fantasy coming-of-age series into a cult phenomenon.

The first five seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer defy all expectations of genre with their skillful combination of influences; drama, comedy, and action are seamlessly blended to create one of the best coming-of-age adventure shows ever.

4 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Image via BBC One

The lack of Emmy nominations for Peaky Blinders is particularly shocking given the show’s incredible popularity. The period crime series initially debuted overseas on BBC, but it turned into a global hit thanks to its distribution on Netflix.

While all six seasons managed to go home Emmy free, fans can at least rest easy knowing that the show ended on a high note. The brilliant sixth season perfectly concluded the character arcs of each member of the Shelby gang, and paid a beautiful tribute to the late great Helen McCrory.

3 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Snubbing David Fincher is one thing that the Emmys and Oscars have in common. Fincher’s brilliant Netflix crime series Mindhunter managed to air two of the best seasons of crime television ever without any nominations in the Best Drama Series category.

Mindhunter is loosely based on the real story of John E. Douglas, the FBI researcher who inspired the character of Will Graham in Red Dragon and Silence of the Lambs. The series follows FBI Agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) as he leads a research team to investigate famous serial killers and analyze their psychology.

2 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Image via HBO

It’s surprising that the Emmys never nominated The Leftovers, considering that they showered creator Damon Lindelof’s other shows Lost and Watchmen with major wins. Nonetheless, The Leftovers is perhaps the definitive masterpiece of Lindelof’s career, and one of the best examples of how rich science fiction storytelling can be used to analyze grief and healing.

The Leftovers explores the aftermath of a mysterious global event in which 2% of the worldwide population disappeared into thin air. Rather than focusing on the mystery behind the disappearance, The Leftovers explored how members of different communities responded to the shocking loss.

1 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Image via HBO

The Wire is often thrown around in contention with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos in the discussion of the single greatest drama show ever made. David Simon’s brilliant five seasons focused on how the drug market impacted every layer of infrastructure in Baltimore, Maryland, with seasons dedicated to drug trading, shipping ports, local politics, the education system, and journalism.

Even if it never received a Best Drama Series nomination, the legacy of The Wire lives on. It continues to be an instructional tool that thoroughly explains many of the systemic issues that are relevant today.

