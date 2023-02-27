If someone loved a TV show, it's expected that they want to keep binge-watching it until the end of time. However, this is not always the case. For some people, just because they enjoyed binge-watching a TV show, it doesn't mean they'll watch it again.

This could be for a variety of reasons and Reddit users have discussed the best shows that they won't watch again in this thread. For instance, a show like The Handmaid's Tale or Breaking Bad could have excellent cinematography and acting, but the episodes are too emotional to rewatch. On the other hand, the TV show may simply have too many seasons and viewers are can't be bothered to watch it again.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Fans loved Breaking Bad because of its suspenseful moments and thrilling surprises that each episode brought to the table. On top of that, Viewers got to watch, so many great evil villains in Breaking Bad play a role in those storylines.

However, Reddit users agreed that while it's a great show to watch, it's not something they will watch again. One Reddit user says that it simply doesn't have any rewatch value, and cannot think of a reason to return to it.

2 'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

One popular TV show that lasted up to 15 seasons was Supernatural. The show had its loveable leading duo that had an unpredictable relationship. Fans enjoyed watching how Sam's (Eric Kripke) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) brother relationship progressed throughout the series.

There is no doubt that 15 seasons of a television series will take a lot of time to binge-watch. Because of this, some Reddit users decided that they would not rewatch the show again because there are so many seasons. One Reddit user says that while they did like binge-watching Supernatural, it took them over a year to watch it, and won't do another binge anytime soon.

3 'The Shield' (2002 - 2008)

The Shield was one of the cops shows where fans loved the storylines and the cast. Viewers got to follow the lives of the good and bad cops, as well as the cases. This made the show worth watching for viewers.

While Reddit user twbrn said that The Shield was a solid show with a brilliant ending, it's not something they would watch again. This is because the show can get seriously dark and horrifying, and it's not something that they would watch again for fun.

4 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

The Wire was praised for being a show that well-depicted power, race, class, and life as an American. It was one of the shows where officers are making a difference in people's lives. This made The Wire a very engaging show to watch from start to finish.

Despite this, Reddit users agreed that while the show is excellent, it's too emotionally draining to watch again. When watching The Wire, viewers will come across heartbreaking scenes that are hard to watch again.

5 'Orange Is The New Black' (2013 - 2019)

The 'dramedy' Orange is the New Black followed the stories of multiple female characters from different backgrounds. The show had both its comedy moments and its dramatic and dark ones. Orange is the New Black became such a popular show to watch that it scored Emmy nominations in both comedy and drama categories.

Reddit user ViolettheJerseyNun watched most of the series but didn't continue because it got way too dark and morbid to keep watching. Ever since they haven't had the desire to watch the show again. Other Reddit users said that while they enjoyed watching the show from start to end, it was too dark for them to watch.

6 'Dexter' (2006 - 2013)

Dexter was the show where the main character is seemingly the antagonist, considering that Dexter (Michael C. Hall) had his best killings out of about 140 kills. The show was popular to watch for fans, and there was even a spin-off, Dexter: New Blood that continued on his journey.

However, Dexter had its fair of seasons that weren't as good as the others. Reddit user Yodimboi said that they would only rewatch specific seasons, as the final two seasons weren't so good. Sometimes, fans don't want to rewatch a series again simply because they didn't enjoy the final seasons.

7 'Mad Men' (2007 - 2015)

Mad Men brought viewers into the historical settings of the 60s. Throughout the show, fans got connected to the characters and the character-driven storylines evolving around Don Draper (Jon Hamm).

Reddit user CobraCommander1977 said that they loved watching the show the first time around. However, they found the final season flat, and that in itself made the rest of the series unwatchable. As a result, they don't have any interest in revisiting it.

8 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

For some Reddit Users, Lost is considered one of their favorite TV shows because of its masterpiece of storylines, characters, and twists and turns. One of the best parts about Lost is the incredible experience of fun and feeling intrigued by the cliffhangers, and having to wait until the next episode to find out what happened.

Reddit user lostonpolk said that they enjoyed watching the entire show. However, because they already knew what was going to happen next, it wasn't fun and intriguing anymore. That experience of watching it the first time around will never be created again.

9 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Game of Thrones was an iconic TV series that was adapted from books. Fans often praised the show for its grand production design and excellent cinematography. This made Game of Thrones one of the most talked about TV shows.

Reddit users agree with how well the show was executed in terms of its production. However, they discussed that after knowing all the plot twists, rewatching the show wouldn't be the same. On top of that, LeagueIndependent367 said that the quality of Game of Thrones' writing and characterization had dropped significantly, and that's why they don't think that it's worth rewatching again.

10 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017 -)

The Handmaid's Tale may have had its critics, but the show explores very important themes through its storylines and characters. Although the show depicts hard truths about humanity that could be hard to watch, viewers are drawn to its astounding acting and cinematography.

One of the Reddit users thought that the show was well-made in its production and acting, but they felt depressed after every episode. Other Reddit users agreed and said that the emotions they felt after watching were too much for them. The thought of going through all of that again is too much for some Reddit users to watch it again the second time around.

