Some TV series take a little bit of time to get off the ground. Even shows like M*A*S*H or Breaking Bad, which are now considered examples of top-tier television, had trouble finding their way when they began. Some shows struggled because of their genres. Sitcoms like The Office sometimes struggle to establish their identity and particular brand of humor.

Shows with more niche premises can also have a difficult time establishing the exact parameters of their universe. Characters sometimes need time to come together cohesively, as their actors need to spend more time on-screen to figure out their dynamic. It's always a challenge to bring a show together in a way that works, but some do manage to succeed after a rocky first season.

'M*A*S*H' (1972 - 1983)

M*A*S*H is still remembered as one of the greatest shows of all time. However, it wasn't always this way. There were definitely highlights in the first season. The main cast, including Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, and Jaime Farr set the stage for their characters, who would enter TV history. There were brief glimpses of the emotional resonance that the series would eventually be known for.

A lot of the early seasons were characterized by rampant misogyny and racism, even from the main characters that were later made endearing. The tone of the first season was uneven, focusing on the slapstick comedy rather than the realities of war. Arguably, M*A*S*H didn't become great until around Season 4. The wait was worth it, though.

The Office (2005 - 2013)

The Office remains a classic and quotable workplace comedy. Its comforting nature allows fans to revisit the series over and over. Many fans point out, however, that the first season can be skipped over to get to the quality content.

One theory as to why The Office's first season didn't match the rest of the series is that it relied too heavily on the source material, the British series of the same name. This made for a very odd tone that didn't translate well for American audiences. The first season also featured a lack of character development, which was remedied in later seasons.

'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Parks and Recreation became not just a beloved workplace comedy, but a wholesome take on America's political system at the municipal level. The show was always anchored by performances by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, and Nick Offerman among many others. Unfortunately, the first season is remembered as the weakest of the series.

In the first season, many of the characters on the show are less likable and underdeveloped. This makes for a challenging re-watch. It's also evident in the first season that the show didn't know what to do with some of the secondary characters. The charm that the series became remembered for was in short supply in the first season.

'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

This may still be one of the best network shows that has ever graced television airwaves. Breaking Bad had many morally ambiguous characters, that fans became attached to as the series went on. The inaugural season, however, struggled to get off the ground.

The first couple of episodes may have hit the ground running. However, the rest of the first season was characterized by uneven pacing and a struggle to develop the story. The stakes are too low in the first season, and there is a lot of getting way too caught up in Walt's personal life.

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987 - 1994)

Star Trek: The Next Generation was the highly anticipated follow-up to the cultural phenomenon that was Star Trek. This series has some of the greatest episodes in the whole Star Trek franchise. Sadly, the show took at least the first season to settle in and zero in on what it was all about.

While later seasons became known for thoughtfully handling moral and ethical questions, the first season was characterized more by silliness, bizarre costumes, and actors who clearly weren't fully comfortable with each other. The stories themselves also didn't land as they did in later seasons.

'Sex and the City' (1998 – 2004)

Sex and the City has spawned movies and a sequel series. Watching this group of women chaotically whirl through New York City has enthralled generations of fans. Even the most unlikeable characters serve as top-tier entertainment to the franchise's loyal fan base.

From the show's first season, it's clear that the chemistry wasn't there. The ensemble was even more chaotic, and not in a charming way. The characters were also darker than in later seasons. The breezy way with which these characters moved through the city wasn't established in the early days.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is remembered as a classic teen drama. Sarah Michelle Gellar's performance still holds up after all these years. It's being rediscovered by a new generation of fans. The beginning of the series is far different from the later seasons, and not always for the best reasons.

The action of the show's first season leaves a lot to be desired. The choreography didn't come together until the show found its footing. The overall tone of the inaugural season was much campier than the rest of the series. The dialogue and make-up didn't help this first season feel wildly different from what the series became.

'Doctor Who' (2005 - )

When Doctor Who was revived in 2005, there was too much excitement. This season had a lot to love, including introducing fans to Rose Tyler, a beloved companion who became a Whovian legend. While Christopher Eccleston is remembered as an underrated Doctor, the first few episodes of his tenure left much to be desired.

The first season of the series' revival was characterized by the same silliness that was a staple of earlier days of Doctor Who. The monsters weren't scary, and seeing them updated on a modern screen illustrated how campy they always were. The jokes didn't always land, and the whole thing just felt pretty disjointed.

'The X-Files' (1993 - 2002)

The X-Files is quintessential 90s television. It is also remembered as an essential entry in the sci-fi genre. Mulder and Scully spent years captivating fans by solving paranormal cases. The monster of the week storylines became a staple as the series continued.

It was obvious from the show's first season that the powers-that-be weren't exactly sure what to do with either of their main characters. The way these two were characterized in the first season didn't match where they ended up. Finally, the dialogue is painfully corny in the first season, and feels incredibly uneven.

'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

Supernatural had a massive impact on internet popular culture. The saga of these two brothers has been given new life in The Winchesters. The original series was characterized by increasingly chaotic stories that featured the end of the world more than once. The first season featured a lot of missteps on its journey to get off the ground.

This show's first season is another example of one where it was clear that the showrunners were unclear about how to develop these characters. The first season relied almost exclusively on the horror elements, which themselves weren't fully fleshed out. Thankfully, the show found the formula that worked for it.

