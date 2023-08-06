Biopics are some of the most ambitious movies out there. To try and capture the life and essence of a real person in a film with a limited runtime is nothing if not a titanic task, but many filmmakers have tried their hand at such a challenge and succeeded in a variety of ways.

Traditional story structure is good enough at showing the subject's life and work, but films like Oppenheimer and Spencer have gone the extra mile, showing their audience a more subjective look at their protagonists' psyche through the use of abstract elements. Such movies can be daunting to watch, but if their surrealism is handled properly, they can be incredibly rewarding.

10 'Frida' (2002)

Salma Hayek is one of the Mexican actors who have left the biggest mark in Hollywood, and Frida is a big reason why. The film that earned her first (and so far, only) Oscar nomination is a gripping portrait of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and her tempestuous marriage to Diego Rivera.

Director Julie Taymor cleverly links surrealistic imagery, splashy bright colors, and an energetic dreamlike tone to the life of one of Mexico's most important surrealist artists. You really get a feel for the unrest and conflict in her life, which couldn't have been achieved quite as charmingly without these non-traditional elements.

9 'Jackie' (2016)

Many movies have been made about former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, but the spotlight hasn't shone nearly enough on former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Famous Chilean filmmaker (and common biopic-maker) Pablo Larraín tackled her story after her husband's assassination, following her immediate grief and trauma.

With great intensity and complexity, Jackieattempts to take a deep dive into what went on behind closed doors and inside its eponymous character's head after the incident. Through a non-linear narrative and an evocative, almost otherworldly tone, Larraín definitely succeeds in his ambitions.

8 'At Eternity's Gate' (2018)

If indie movies that give off A24 vibes (even without actually being made by the popular studio) are your thing, At Eternity's Gate is a must-see. It takes a look at the life of Vincent van Gogh during his self-imposed exile in France.

Willem Dafoe gives an absolutely mesmerizing performance as van Gogh, and Julian Schnabel's directing is absolutely magical. Portraying the troubled final days of the legendary Dutch painter, Schnabel takes a very subjective and often metaphorical approach to the material, making it as enthralling as van Gogh's art.

7 'I'm Not There' (2007)

In I'm Not There, director Todd Haynes offers some ruminations on the life of iconic musician Bob Dylan by employing six characters played by various famous actors to embody a different aspect of his life and work.

From the moment it was released, I'm Not There was praised for its unique framing device and fresh approach to typical biopic tropes. It's certainly not like anything else you'll find in the genre, with the same kind of playful energy of Dylan's music, showing audiences the deepest parts of his personality through different personas.

6 'Spencer' (2021)

Another one of Pablo Larraín's complex biopic works, this one praised by many as the best of his filmography, Spencer sees a Diana Spencer struggling with mental health problems finally deciding to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

Not content with simply showing the life of Princess Diana, Larraín makes smart use of an absorbing atmosphere bordering on psychological horror to show the viewer her isolation, mental health issues, and the uniqueness of her personality. Spencer is a film that will consistently have you wondering what's real, which isn't something that biopics typically do. What ties it all together is a staggering performance by Kristen Stewart,who is brilliantly cast against type.

5 'Rocketman' (2019)

Music biopics tend to be pretty hit-or-miss, but Rocketman is as much of a definitive hit as the greatest songs of its subject, Elton John. The film recounts the story of the musician's youth and early career through all its colorful ups and downs.

Director Dexter Fletcher went with exactly the charming, bright, and magic-filled tone and atmosphere you'd expect from an Elton John biopic. Full of symbolism and with some of the most fantastical musical numbers in the subgenre, Rocketman is as irresistible a movie for non-fans of Elton John's music as it is for those who adore it.

4 'Naked Lunch' (1991)

You should expect nothing but a mind-bendingly bizarre experience from pretty much any David Cronenberg film, and that's precisely the kind of movie that Naked Lunch is. It's less a traditional biopic and more a part-biography-part-interpretation of the drug-induced writing process of beat writer William S. Burroughs.

Strange and at times, downright incomprehensible, Naked Lunch is made an enrapturing experience precisely because of its weirdness. Cronenberg takes an incredibly creative approach to the genre, deciding to tackle not simply the life of Burroughs but the very essence of his work and authorial voice.

3 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Undoubtedly one of the most popular movies of 2023 thus far, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is being called nothing less than the pinnacle of his body of work, a piece of art by an auteur in full control of his craft. It tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, focusing on his involvement with the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Aside from toying with story structure like Nolan's films usually do, Oppenheimer makes use of some abstract and surrealist elements to deepen the audience's understanding of Oppenheimer's mind during the most pivotal moments of his life.

2 'Napoleon' (1927)

Without a doubt one of the most ambitious historical epics to ever grace the silver screen, as well as a marvelous introduction to silent cinema (though certainly daunting due to its over five-hour-long runtime), Abel Gance's Napoleon is a retelling of the early military career of the eponymous French general.

Originally meant to be the first of many epics tackling the story of Napoléon Bonaparte, Napoleon is a towering testament to the power of the Seventh Art. Gance used abstract thematic overtones and innovative techniques to tell his story, delivering a biopic that's nothing if not fully engaging from beginning to end.

1 'Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters' (1985)

Although he's best known for his screenwriting work, Paul Schrader has also directed some incredible films, the best of which is perhaps Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, a semi-fictionalized account of the life of celebrated Japanese writer Yukio Mishima, using four of his novels as the basis for this highly ambitious biopic.

If all you want to do is learn about Mishima's life, you're better off reading his autobiography. What Schrader sought out to do with A Life in Four Chapters was place the audience inside the very soul of the artist with a variety of surrealist elements, showing them his mind, heart, personality, and style. By the end of the movie, you may not be an expert in Mishima's trajectory, but you surely do feel like you know him on the most intimate level possible.

