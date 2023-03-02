Movies provide escapism for their audience, and there's nothing more escapist than a movie musical. Watching actors burst into song and dance on a big screen is a highlight of the medium.

From stage adaptations to original musicals, the world of cinematic movie musicals has only grown in the past five years. Theatre composers, comedy songwriters, and even a handful of rock bands have helped expand the movie musical songbook in exciting new ways. The past five years have brought instant classics, new cult favorites, and under-the-radar gems for musical fans to savor.

1 'Cyrano' (2022)

Director Joe Wright is most well known for his sumptuous period dramas. His cinematic adaptation of Cyrano is his first foray into the world of movie musicals. Featuring music from Erica Schmidt and the National, it's the musical version of the classic Edmond Rostand play about the titular lovesick poet (Peter Dinklage), his undying love for the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), and his romantic mentorship/rivalry with the hapless soldier Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Schmidt's script adaptation is beautiful, but it's the National's score that makes this version of the romance sing. Yearning love songs like Roxanne's "Someone to Say" and Cyrano's "Madly" stir the heart, but it's "Wherever I Fall," a heartrending trio sung by soldiers preparing to die on the battlefield that proves to be the most moving musical moment of the film.

From the trailers and meme-immortalized advertising, audiences going to see Sony Pictures Animation's Smallfoot were led to believe the film was just a straightforward animated comedy. Turns out, the animated story of yeti Migo (Channing Tatum) — who discovers smallfeet (humans) are real — is indeed a movie musical. Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, the sibling writers of Tony-winning Broadway musical Something Rotten!, provide the screenplay, songs, and direction.

The film's beautifully animated musical numbers feel stage-ready just from watching them. From Migo's cheery opening number, "Perfection," to Meechee (Zendaya)'s big anthem, "Wonderful Life," to Stonekeeper's (Common) intense villain rap, "Now You Know," the score is wonderfully varied in song styles. The gorgeous animation, great songs, and entertaining screenplay make Smallfoot a truly underrated musical gem.

3 'Annette' (2021)

2021 was the year of Sparks. In addition to The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright's career-spanning musical documentary on the quirky genre-defying band, the world bore witness to Annette, the duo's bizarre and brilliant collaboration with French director Leos Carax. The film tells the darkly funny, nearly-operatic tale of standup comic Henry McHenry (Adam Driver), opera singer Ann Desfranoux (Marion Cotillard), and their miraculous puppet baby, the titular Annette, whose stardom is set to eclipse them both.

The score by the Mael brothers is inventive, hypnotic, and downright catchy. Songs like "We Love Each Other So Much" and "So May We Start?" swirl in the mind, and Simon Helberg's showstopping "I'm An Accompanist" is a bravura bit of character work in song form. Whenever Baby Annette sings, it's truly unforgettable – there's no movie musical quite like this one.

4 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' (2022)

The beloved Roald Dahl children's book Matilda, the story of the book-loving little girl who uses her psychic abilities to overcome the abuse she faces from her obnoxious parents and terrifying school headmistress, is no stranger to the screen. In 1996, Danny DeVito helmed a beloved cinematic adaptation of the book. 2022's new film adaptation is lovingly based on the award-winning stage musical by Australian musical comedian Tim Minchin and book writer Dennis Kelly, whimsically directed by stage helmer Matthew Warchus.

Minchin's songs and lyrics are richly clever, and the cast delivers them brilliantly. Alisha Weir's Matilda defiantly sings "Naughty," and her "Quiet" is shatteringly powerful; Emma Thompson's Trunchbull blows the roof off the room with her take on "The Smell of Rebellion;" Lashana Lynch's "My House" is lovely; the kid cast triumphs on "Bruce" and TikTok-iconic "Revolting Children." There is simply so much to love in this movie musical.

5 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' (2022)

The series' musical episodes always provide memorable tunes, and the movie is no exception. Though it only has a few numbers, the cast makes all of them count. "Sunny Side Up Summer" is a delightful Disney-style opener, and the rest of the soundtrack is fizzy fun. Be sure to watch the movie before diving into the soundtrack: it is spoiler heavy.

6 'The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!' (2019)

The SpongeBob Musical is brilliantly written by Kyle Jarrow and a team of superstar songwriters (including a contribution from the late David Bowie), designed gorgeously by David Zinn, and directed with endless imagination by Tina Landau. The human cast (led by Tony nominee Ethan Slater as SpongeBob) brings the cartoon to vibrant life, and having Tom Kenny swing by to play Patchy the Pirate adds an extra layer of love to this valentine to the series. It may sound bizarre on paper, but this ever-inventive musical could be the series' crowning achievement.

7 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' (2021)

The movie positively glows. The score by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae is full of absolute bops. One new addition to the score, Hugo's nostalgic anthem, "This Was Me," is especially breathtaking, illuminating the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community during the AIDS crisis.

8 'Over The Moon' (2020)

Glen Keane knows a thing or two about great animated musicals. Like the Alan Menken/Howard Ashman Disney Renaissance movies he worked on in the 1980s and 1990s, his gorgeous musical for Netflix Over the Moon combines beautifully animated storytelling and Broadway-ready tunes by theatre writers Helen Park (KPOP) and Christopher Curtis (Chaplin). The film tells the story of Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), an adventurous girl who builds a rocket to the moon in hopes of meeting Chang'e, the Moon Goddess (Phillipa Soo).

The musical numbers make Over the Moon out of this world. Fei Fei's "I want" song "Rocket to the Moon" is joyful and inspiring; Chang'e's "Ultraluminary" is a pop masterpiece; and their climactic duet "Love Someone New" is a tearjerker in every sense of the word. This Oscar-nominated animated musical adventure is sure to make anyone's heart soar.

9 'Mary Poppins Returns' (2018)

The Disney classic Mary Poppins has stood the test of time since its debut in 1964. Its utterly underrated sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, has a charming new story to tell. The Banks children have grown up, and with children of their own and money troubles looming, the Bankses are visited once again by their beloved magical nanny (Emily Blunt) to help bring some wonder back into their lives and make things right again.

The new songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (writers of Hairspray and NBC's Smash) are wonderful pastiches of the classic Sherman Brothers sound from the original. The top performances by Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda (as friendly lamplighter Jack) are wonderful without being carbon copies of Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. And a surprise cameo by Angela Lansbury ties this whole heartwarming movie musical together.

10 'Inu-Oh' (2022)

Masaaki Yuasa's anime always tips toward the weird and wonderful. His Golden Globe-nominated historical rock opera folklore epic Inu-Oh stands out in the animation and movie musical fields. This edgy riff on a Japanese folktale tells the tale of a blind priest and a disfigured outcast who make incredible music together.

The visuals in Inu-Oh are astounding throughout, nowhere more so than in the truly over-the-top musical numbers. Mystical and hard-rocking, its musical sequences are dizzyingly imaginative. Inu-Oh is a wholly unorthodox, fabulous anime rock opera explosion that defies mere explanation.

