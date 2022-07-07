Signature shots are somewhat important components in a movie director's work. Not only do they help viewers better understand the creative view of the person behind the camera, but they also are — being such a recognizable part of a director's art — something audiences are able to identify almost instantly.

Often part of a signature style, these visual trademarks are deeply intriguing. Although these unique outlooks can go unnoticed by the average person, there are a couple of cinephiles who can not help being fascinated by the little, yet very important details of their favorite filmmaker's artwork.

Quentin Tarantino: Feet and The Trunk Shot

While Tarantino isn't shy about showcasing his intriguing interest in feet on-screen (often framing the feet of women at least once during the runtime of his movies), the way he uses over-the-top violence is also very characteristic. Apart from that, the bloody genius is well-known for recurring to a low-angle perspective on many occasions.

Although the director did not invent the cinematic camera angle which captures film from inside the trunk of a car (hence "the trunk shot"), it is undoubtedly one of his trademarks. He has achieved it so brilliantly and so many times now that it has quickly become a distinguishing part of his work.

Stanley Kubrick: The Kubrick Stare

The Kubrick Stare is barely a stranger to anyone. Due to the talented filmmaker incorporating it a lot in his films, the directorial technique has become part of his signature. It consists of a method of shot composition where a character slightly tilts their head down, looking up beneath eyebrows and sometimes showcasing a creepy smile or grimace.

The result usually denotes to the audience that the character in question is either really annoyed or really deranged, and no matter which one of the two applies, the person they’re looking at is likely really screwed.

Christopher Nolan: Barrel Roll and Back to the Camera Shots

Since casting Michael Caine in almost every single one of his films is scarcely a visual trademark, the directorial technique that arguably stands out the most in Christopher Nolan's brilliant filmography is "the roll", also known as a movement in which the camera does a barrel roll that turns everything in view on its side (or upside down, if it keeps turning).

While the barrel roll works in several scenarios, its usage is often meant to trigger uncertainty among the audience. Nevertheless, that one shot where he centers the character from the backside looking at something, as seen inThe Dark Knight (2008) andDunkirk (2017), is also a characteristic product of his beautiful filmmaking.

Michael Bay: All Things Huge and The Hero Shot

From slow-motion, low-angle 360-degree shots to extensive use of special effects, Michael Bay surely loves to achieve techniques that demonstrate a great dramatic impact. Between his epic spinning shot that has the camera slowly spin around one or more characters — usually the protagonists/heroes — to frequent depictions of gigantic explosions, the gifted director doesn't shy away from exhibiting his boldness.

Bay's movies tend to have a similar plot and often feature all things big, which are identifiable trademarks in his many action films.

Spike Lee: The Double Dolly Shot

Spike Lee is undoubtedly one of the most influential directors of the 21st century. His work has inspired many and shaped the history of film. The Double Dolly shot, which was popularized by the filmmaker, has become a signature shot of his.

While the Dolly Shot consists of a camera mounted on a cart that travels along dolly tracks, a technique used to create steady moving shots, the Double Dolly involves a dolly set up with the camera and camera operator on one dolly, plus the addition of an actor placed right across the camera either on the same dolly platform or a separate dolly. Although the floating composition technique "dollying" is a big part of Lee's filmography, vibrant colors are also present in almost every one of his films.

Wes Anderson: Symmetry

There is not much doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most stylish directors working today. As such, the filmmaker can not help but make use of harmony and balance when composing his many beautiful films — besides the fancy appearance that makes everyone who loves aesthetics fall head over heels, an obsessive symmetrical composition is present in almost every shot.

Apart from the put-together look the direct-director achieves by resorting to uniformity and consistency, the pastel color palette is also a must in every movie of his. Needless to say, Bill Murray is to Wes Anderson what Michael Caine is to Christopher Nolan.

Edgar Wright: Fast Cuts

With unique transitions between shots, accomplished director Edgar Wright is a master of his craft when it comes to speeding up a series of character actions (which ultimately results in a scene transition). While incredible soundtracks are also a part of his trademark, the fast-paced cuts and whipping camera are doubtlessly the signature move that makes Wright stand out the most.

The technique is often used for comedic effect, as seen in his collaborations withscreenwriter Simon Pegg, including zombie parody Shaun of the Dead (2004), and science fiction comedy The World's End (2013).

Martin Scorsese: Long Tracking and Freeze Frames

Scorsese is easily one of the most critically acclaimed filmmakers, producers, and screenwriters in the industry. While most cinephiles generally know a Scorsese film when they see one, long tracking and frozen shots are usually a significant giveaway of his work and identity as an artist.

As seen in the three-minute Goodfellas (1990) take that takes viewers into the Copacabana nightclub, the director utilizes a shot in which the camera moves through the scene for a longer period of time following a subject as it moves through the scene, creating something that perfectly showcases the fictional world in which the film takes place. His freeze frames are also a trademark of his incredible work — they are intended to capture a dramatic moment in the movie's action, highlighting how transitory it is, and ultimately move back to the real plot.

Sofia Coppola: Looking Out The Vehicle's Window Shot

Frances Coppola's daughter is a skilled director in her own right. There are a lot of recurring themes in Sofia Coppola's movies, but human connection is possibly what comes to mind first. It is no news to anyone that the charismatic filmmaker has a soft spot for drama and has slowly built her own distinguishing style.

Since Coppola directs her films with great appreciation for intimacy, what could possibly look and feel more melancholic to the viewer than a character looking out a car window while rethinking all their life choices?

Damien Chazelle: Up Close and Personal Shots

Damien Chazelle's Whiplash (2014) features some of the best close-up shots in films ever — while this technique allows the actor to establish a strong emotional connection with the audience, it is also easily able to evoke unsettling feelings in the viewer. Chazelle achieves that expertly.

Between characters with great talents and musical pulses, the gifted director also uses the technique in La La Land (2016), which assembles a powerful connection between the person who is watching the movie and the tragic faith of Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian's (Ryan Gosling) heartbreaking relationship.

