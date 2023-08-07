The war movie genre can be one of the most gut-wrenching and emotionally impactful of them all. Depicting one of the darkest elements of humanity, if done properly, can result in a film that's as thought-provoking as it is moving, with a hard-hitting story and a fittingly grim tone.

While most war films bring audiences to the epicenter of the action, immersing them in gritty action set pieces that emulate the experience of combat during war, some don't go down that route at all. Whether it's a thoughtful comedy like The Great Dictator or an epic character study drama like Oppenheimer, some war films prove that you don't need combat scenes to make a provocative war movie.

10 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

One of Robin Williams's most notable and nuanced comedic roles, Good Morning, Vietnam places him in the shoes of real-life radio DJ Adrian Cronauer, who begins to shake things up when he's assigned to the U.S. Armed Services station in Vietnam.

Just like Cronauer's self-appointed task was bringing a little comedy and joy into the lives of the soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War, so too does the movie balance poignant drama and some clever laughs to show that the war movie genre doesn't always have to be entirely grim.

9 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Image via Miramax Films

Praised as one of those essential Italian movies that everyone should watch at least once in their lives, Life Is Beautiful shows the story of a family who falls victim to the Holocaust. In the concentration camp, his father Guido uses his wit and humor to protect his son from the dangers around them.

Audiences get to see the world through the innocence of the eyes of Guido's son, as he parades around the camp, thinking that it's all an elaborate game. The juxtaposition of humor and the horrible tragedy that audiences know is truly going on is incredibly effective, making for a true tear-jerker.

8 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Musical mastermind Robert Wise directed The Sound of Music, the legendary adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, where a young novice is sent to Austria in the 1930s to care for the seven children of a widowed naval officer whom she falls hopelessly in love with.

What starts like your typical family musical is given a complete spin once World War II erupts halfway through the narrative. This shift in tone perfectly justifies the movie's near-three-hour runtime, and without any combat, the songs and characters are given ample space to shine and give the story its power.

7 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Image via United Artists

For most of his career, Charles Chaplin refused to transfer to talkies and instead kept promoting the magic of silent cinema. When he finally made the jump to sound, it was with The Great Dictator, where a dictator tries to expand his empire while a poor Jewish barber tries to avoid the persecution of his regime.

Quasi-prophetic in nature, Chaplin's film warned the world against the dangers of fascism at a time when the full extent of Hitler and Mussolini's inhumanity wasn't yet known. The movie has all the trademark slapstick of the director with the addition of witty verbal jokes, as well as one of the most moving speeches in movie history, all without any combat.

6 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan has consistently shocked audiences around the world with his fresh spin on well-established genres, and his take on the war biopic has taken the world by storm. Oppenheimer explores the psychology of J. Robert Oppenheimer, examining his involvement with the creation of the atomic bomb.

Nolan's latest is one of the longest biopics ever made and for good reason. Incredibly complex and masterfully directed, it's every bit as thematically dense and emotionally devastating as all the best war films with staggering combat sequences, without a single one.

5 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Stanley Kubrick proved on a few occasions that he was an absolute master of making powerful war films with engaging combat scenes, but he never made anything even remotely like Dr. Strangelove. A satirical critique of war, it's about an American general who carelessly triggers a path to nuclear war, forcing a room full of politicians to try and stop it.

Outrageously funny and entertaining, as well as expertly written and directed, the movie somehow makes you laugh at the darkest and most concerning of situations. Yet, despite its sense of humor, its biting sociopolitical critiques get you thinking, which has allowed it to age like fine wine.

4 'The Pianist' (2002)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the experiences of Polish Jewish pianist Władysław Szpilman during World War II, The Pianist follows him as he struggles to survive the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto. It's one of the most harrowing experiences one can have with a film, showing the most ghastly horrors of the Nazi regime in all their harshness.

Adrien Brody delivers one of the most jaw-dropping performances ever offered by an actor in a war movie, for which he deservedly earned an Oscar. But the most surprising part of the movie is how emotionally wrecking it is, giving you a full picture of the horrors that people like Szpilman went through without recurring to cheap combat scenes.

3 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via New Line Cinema

Celebrated as Guillermo Del Toro's greatest achievement to date, Pan's Labyrinth mixes a profound critique of fascism and authoritarianism with a creative dark fantasy story, where the stepdaughter of a sadistic officer in Fanalgist Spain escapes into an eerie yet captivating world of magic.

The film is every bit as dark and graphic as the subject matter would have you believe, mixed with the typical high imagination that you can expect from any Del Toro movie. There are plenty of the director's trademark themes of war and violence, but this is certainly not your traditional war film.

2 'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

What's, according to many experts, still the best film of all time, Casablanca is a romantic drama about a cynical expatriate American living in Morocco as he struggles to decide whether to help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis.

The characters are layered and compelling, the story is entertaining from beginning to end, and the dialogue is some of the most quotable in film history. Casablanca has everything you could wish for in a movie, from romance to humor and deep themes, all without the need for depictions of warfare.

1 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Image via Universal Studios

Schindler's List remains Steven Spielberg's most mature, harrowing, and outstanding drama to date. It depicts the story of Oskar Schindler, a rich industrialist who leverages his position in German-occupied Poland during WWII to save his Jewish workforce from the persecution of the Nazis.

Schindler's List is a deeply touching testament to the good in everyone, made with amazing love, care, and dedication. Spielberg artfully displays the horrors of the concentration camps with the utmost coldness but balances that with the kind of hope and humanity his whole filmography emphasizes.

