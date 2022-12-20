With an intricately rich history and countless beloved classics in its catalogue, the Western movie genre has for years been one of general audiences' favorites. It's stylistically pleasing, thematically compelling, and just a great deal of fun overall.

RELATED:10 Most Iconic Western Movie Protagonists

Throughout the years, there have been Westerns that expertly channel other genres, from Bone Tomahawk's chilling use of nail-biting horror to Back to the Future Part III's much more laid-back use of science fiction. It isn't easy to combine genres, but when talented filmmakers achieve that feat, it's always a delight—particularly with Westerns.

'Hell or High Water' (2016) — Western & Heist Movie

Image via Lionsgate

Back in 2016, Hell or High Water received a lot of acclaim and even a handful of Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. A few years have passed since then, and the movie about a pair of brothers pulling off a scheme to save their family's farm has sadly seemed to fade in most people's memories.

This is sad because Hell or High Water is more than just a fantastic Western: It's also one of the best heist movies of the 21st century thus far. As suspenseful and thrilling as it is thought-provoking and emotionally resonant, it's a movie that takes the best elements from both of its main genres and blends them into a greater whole.

'Blazing Saddles' (1974) — Western & Parody Comedy

Cinema has had a few noteworthy directors of parodies and satires, but perhaps none as popular and influential as Mel Brooks, the man behind hilarious comedies like Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Blazing Saddles.

Blazing Saddles is a strong contender for the title of funniest Western ever made. In it, a corrupt politician wanting to ruin a town appoints the first Black sheriff in the West, who turns out to be his biggest adversary. With Brooks's typical wild and zany tone, the movie pokes fun at racism, the Western, and the process of filmmaking itself.

'El Topo' (1970) — Western & Surrealism

Unapologetically controversial, Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky is one of the most prominent exponents of surrealism in cinema. El Topo, about a man's transformative journey through the desert with his son, is hailed as one of his best works.

Bloody, sexual, and cerebral, the movie was first released as an underground film until John Lennon and Yoko Ono discovered and fell in love with it, giving it worldwide distribution. It's a barrier-breaking extravaganza full of impenetrably strange imagery and head-scratching scenes, which fans of Westerns and surrealism are pretty much guaranteed to love.

RELATED:10 Westerns That Were Wonderfully Weird

'Back to the Future Part III' (1990) — Western & Sci-Fi

Does it make any narrative or thematic sense that, for its final installment, the Back to the Future trilogy was brought to the Wild West? Absolutely not. Is it a delightful blast of fun anyway? You bet.

Even though Back to the Future Part III is one of the most tragically underrated threequels ever, there are still many people who remember it fondly. The way it mixes the tropes of the Western with the tropes of sci-fi present in the past two films may not be the most clever, but it certainly makes for a sweet, thrilling, funny, and even romantic experience.

'Bone Tomahawk' (2015) — Western & Horror

Image via RLJ Entertainment

If you're looking for good spine-tingling horror Westerns, it's hard to go wrong with Bone Tomahawk, about a group of men setting out to rescue their town's doctor from a group of mysterious cannibals.

More often than not, the movie is genuinely terrifying, with some of the most effective sound design of either a Western or a horror movie in recent years. The antagonists are genuinely intimidating, the characters are all memorable, and the setting of a haunted territory in the final days of the Wild West is incredibly impactful.

'Dead Man' (1995) — Western & Fantasy

Jim Jarmusch is one of the most notable figures in American indie cinema, and Dead Man is one of his most popular films. Starring Johnny Depp, it's a slow-burning fantasy Western about an accountant on the run after murdering a man.

Jarmusch's Western is noteworthily anti-Hollywood. Dreamlike and challenging, it uses its enrapturing atmosphere to criticize the typical notion of the "American Dream". In this way, the movie's use of fantasy is less a fun gimmick, and more an intelligent creative decision to aid the themes and story.

'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1981) — Western & Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi

Image via Warner Bros

Usually in these kinds of genre mixtures, the Western is the predominant one and the other genre is secondary. In the case of George Miller's Mad Max 2, post-apocalyptic sci-fi is the primary genre, sprinkled with elements of the Western.

This sequel is regarded by many as one of the best in the history of action movies, and for good reason. It's brutal, exciting, and creative, making use of some motifs and tropes of the Western genre to tell a riveting tale about a heroic loner and a community of settlers defending themselves from more powerful villains.

RELATED:10 Movies That Did Wonders With a Budget of Under $1 Million

'Rango' (2011) — Western & Comedy

Perhaps the most underrated Best Animated Picture Oscar winner ever, Rango tells the story of a lost family pet who accidentally ends up in a gritty Western town, which welcomes him as their last hope for a heroic sheriff.

On the one hand, Rango is a hilarious comedy with an eccentric chameleon as a protagonist, lovingly poking fun at the tropes of the Western. On the other hand, it's also a clever deconstruction of the genre itself, as well as an existentialist character study about identity and the self. Not bad for a Nickelodeon movie.

'Logan' (2017) — Western & Superhero Movie

Fox's X-Men movie franchise has the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Logan, the series' epilogue where Wolverine tries to hide from the world while taking care of an ailing Professor X, is undoubtedly the franchise's peak.

The movie is brilliant, one of the best Westerns and superhero films in recent years. The action is gritty and stylish, the setting and tone are enveloping, and the writing is top-notch. By mixing the myth of the superhero with the archetype of the gunslinger, director James Mangold achieves an entirely unique exploration of both genres.

'No Country for Old Men' (2007) — Western & Noir

In a filmography chock-full of memorable masterpieces, the Coen brothers have in No Country for Old Men one of their absolute best. In this Oscar-winning movie, chaos ensues after a man stumbles upon $2 million and a drug deal gone wrong, being chased by a methodical killer across the desert to get the money back.

At its core, the film is about the changing times. Although it's noticeably a Western full of the genre's symbols and narrative tendencies, it's also very much a grim film noir about flawed men chasing a MacGuffin in an immoral world. Through the constant clash of these two genres, the Coens perfectly reflect the conflict between past, present, and future, and what their coexistence implies. If ever a Western has made flawless use of another genre, it's this one.

KEEP READING:10 of the Best Modern Western Noirs