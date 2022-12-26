Every hero needs a villain, and audiences love films that give them a villain to hate, someone they can shake their fists at. Villains are to be feared and fought until they're put six feet underground, making the world right again. The best villains, like Die Hard's Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), become cultural icons.

Traditional Westerns always come with a great villain, usually someone equipped with scars, sneers, and a six-shooter. If not handy with a pistol themselves, they know where to find plenty of guns for hire. Revisionist Westerns, too, have their villains, as often as not with a white hat and a marshal's badge, proving that evil is as evil does.

Jack Wilson from 'Shane' (1953)

With echoes of Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, this is a story about warriors writing their own epitaphs. In 1953's Shane, although the frontier is giving way to civilization as farmers and shopkeepers turn open range into towns, brutal cattle baron Rufus Ryker is determined to stop it any way he can by running homesteaders out of Wyoming Territory.

One of Ryker's weapons is gunfighter Jack Wilson, played with lean, laconic, and lethal perfection by Jack Palance. Wilson's goading of a hot-tempered Frank Torrey (Elisha Cook Jr.) into a fight the homesteader cannot win eventually sets up his own death at the hands of the eponymous Shane (Alan Ladd) at the film's climax. At the end, a wounded Shane sends himself into exile, a fitting signal that the day of the gunslinger is over.

Liberty Valance in 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

In another film about cattle barons fighting off civilization, Lee Marvin plays the brutal Liberty Valance, an outlaw used by the cattle barons to carry out their dirty work. New lawyer Ransom Stoddard (Jimmy Stewart) is determined to see men like Valance brought to justice, even if it means putting his own life on the line. Fortunately for Stoddard, he has the secret support of Tom Doniphon (John Wayne).

In this 1962 film, Stoddard's campaign for justice seems almost impossible against the menace represented by Liberty Valance. What chance does the law have against someone who so flagrantly disrespects it? Valance is the embodiment of bullying villainy, and the audience can't wait to see him overthrown.

Frank in 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

1968's Once Upon a Time in the West, directed by Sergio Leone and scored by Ennio Morricone, represents the high watermark of the Spaghetti Western. In a complicated plot centered on a land grab by an enterprising railway tycoon, Henry Fonda plays against type as his hired gun, known only as Frank.

Frank's indifference as he murders four innocents on a farm called 'Sweetwater' at the start of the film, including three children, sets the audience hard against him, only willing to let him live long enough for a final and satisfying confrontation with Harmonica (Charles Bronson) at the same farm. It's a neat circle and a fitting end for a truly despicable villain.

Calvera in 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

This 1960 remake of Seven Samurai is more about the journey taken by a mixed bag of heroes recruited to fight for a village of put-upon farmers than it is about the conflict between hero and villain. In fact, Calvera, the leader of the bandits preying on the village and played with supernal menace by Eli Wallach, is confounded that anyone like the heroes' leader Chris Adams (Yul Brynner) would want to stand up for the village ... after all, Calvera and Adams are two sides of the same coin.

It is that very lack of basic human empathy in Calvera that makes him so detestable, that he sees no wrong in being a parasite. Even as he lies dying, shot by Adams, he can only ask his killer why a man like him would fight on behalf of farmers.

Angel Eyes in 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

The most famous of the Spaghetti Westerns, 1966's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly gives us three villains, but only one who is evil through and through. While the Man with No Name (Clint Eastwood) and Tuco (Eli Wallach, again) are no saints, neither are cold-hearted enough to be hated. The ruthless Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef), on the other hand, is someone who the audience takes an instant disliking.

Van Cleef built a career being a villain audiences loved to hate, but he also played much more sympathetic characters: for example, in the prequel to this film, For a Few Dollars More, Van Cleef plays one of the good guys.

Bill Daggett in 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Often called a Revisionist Western, 1992's Unforgiven is a Western devoid of any heroes at all, but stuffed to the brim with villains. The character we most sympathize with, Clint Eastwood's Will Munny, is an aging ex-outlaw just trying to make ends meet, but who in the past was a brutal and vile killer.

The villain the audience hates, however, is the sheriff 'Little' Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman), who uses violence and intimidation to keep everyone in line, including the law-abiding, a betrayal of what a good sheriff is supposed to be. No one has the courage to stand up to him until he kills Munny's best friend, Ned (Morgan Freeman), and Munny resurrects his dark side to take vengeance. In the end, the audience might applaud Daggett's ending but will find it hard to applaud his killer.

Vinnie Harold in 'The Fastest Gun Alive' (1956)

Glenn Ford made some great Westerns in his day, and like Jimmy Stewart, when called upon had the knack of portraying a hero and an Everyman at the same time. In The Fastest Gun Alive (1956), he plays George Kelby Jr., the son of a famous lawman, and although he has never been in a gunfight is almost supernaturally fast on the draw. The mild-mannered owner of a general store, he is looked down on by the men of the town until one day it's all too much for him: he retrieves his father's gun and shows the townspeople what he can do.

Enter Vinnie Harold, who kills other gunslingers to prove he's the fastest gun around. Played by Broderick Crawford with wonderful, overbearing malice, he calls out Kelby and learns what it means to be the second-fastest gun in the West. Ready to kill just to prove a point and feed his own pride, Vinnie Harold is a villain that's easy to hate.

Captain Harrison Love in 'The Mask of Zorro' (1998)

Zorro is one of Hollywood's perennial heroes, representing a time when Spain and then Mexico still dominated California and the weapon of choice was the rapier, not the pistol. Films set in this era bridge two great genres: the Swashbuckler and the Western. In 1998's The Mask of Zorro, Antonio Banderas plays the masked vigilante with a great deal of élan, while Stuart Wilson as Don Rafael makes for a suave villain.

But the villain the audience really wants to see skewered is Don Rafael's hired thug, Captain Harrison Love (based on a real historical figure), played with relish by Matt Letscher. It is Love's casual cruelty and sneering veneer of superiority that makes him so detestable. His ending, when it comes, not only impaled by Zorro's rapier but then flattened by a plummeting cartload of gold ingots, is both fitting and immensely satisfying.

Joe Lefors in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

The best of the Western buddy movies, 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid won William Goldman an Academy Award for best script. The film is based on the true story of two train robbers, Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), who flee the United States for Bolivia where they eventually meet their end at the hands of Bolivian troopers.

The duo flees the United States to escape the pursuit of Joe Lefors, a famed (and historical) lawman. Lefors is a villain in the eyes of the audience not because he's bad, but because he's relentless. All viewers see of him is a distant figure riding after our heroes without letup, identified only by the white skimmer he wears. Lefors is not so much hated as feared; he represents fate, justice, and death, and is thereby transformed into the most ominous of all villains.

