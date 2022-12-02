The traditional Western tells stories in a dry, rugged land with even more rugged inhabitants. These civilizations exist in small pockets spread over vast distances, towns, and holdings linked by a frail network of stagecoaches and, occasionally, the steam train. Justice—what there is of it—is maintained thanks to the efforts of a handful of peacekeepers and sometimes vigilantes.

What Japanese director Akira Kurosawa referred to as "the grammar" of the Western has influenced filmmakers since the end of the 19th century, not just in the US, and not just with films set in the American Old West. This list describes films that were influenced by the Western, and in some cases, were so successful they returned the favor.

'The Story of the Kelly Gang' (1906)

A great success when first released in 1906, The Story of the Kelly Gang follows Ned Kelly and his fellow bushrangers over their short but infamous career in Victoria and New South Wales, ending with the siege of Glenrowan when only Kelly, protected by his iron armor, survives a police onslaught.

Short single Westerns had been made since 1891 (while the Old West was still, well, newish), but this is the world's first Western feature film at over an hour's length. Indeed, UNESCO describes it as the world's first narrative feature film in any genre.

'Seven Samurai' (1954)

A desperate village, threatened by raiding bandits, hires a ronin to defend them. The ronin, a samurai without a lord, in turn, recruits fellow ronin until there are seven of them. By fortifying the town and training the villagers to defend themselves, the samurai eventually defeat the bandits, but at a great cost to themselves.

At its heart, this 1954 film directed by Akira Kurosawa is not just a Western; it is one of the great Westerns. If the story it tells sounds familiar, it's because Seven Samurai has been remade again and again, most famously in the US as The Magnificent Seven. In fact, when Seven Samurai was first released in the US in 1955, it was retitled The Magnificent Seven.

'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) and Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) start as small-time thieves in Texas but soon graduate to robbing banks and murder, gathering a small gang around them as they go. The law, including Texas Rangers, are after them; as with every great Western, the villains' days are numbered.

If one mainstay of the Western is the conflict between those who break the law and those who enforce it, then that conflict's violence, romance, and tragedy is splashed vividly across the screen in Bonnie and Clyde. One of the American New Wave standard-bearers, this film exaggerated all those elements by lifting them out of the Old West and dropping them into the middle of the Great Depression. In the 20th century, outlaws and cops rode motorcars, not horses, and shot at each other with submachine guns, not six-shooters.

'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1981)

Image via Warner Bros

After a series of misadventures involving marauders and a gyrocopter, Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson), the hero of 1979's Mad Max, ends up helping protect the members of a compound that is operating an oil refinery. Oil is worth more than its weight in gold in this future post-apocalyptic world, a diminishing resource that powers the vehicles giving people the edge they need to survive.

Released in 1981, the film is set in the Australian outback, a landscape with the same desolate emptiness as Monument Valley in 1939's Stagecoach. In both films, the landscape almost becomes a character in its own right. Mad Max 2 also matches the older film in another important way: the climax for both is an exhilarating chase scene. In Stagecoach, Apaches pursue the eponymous stagecoach, while in Mad Max 2, marauders pursue a fuel tanker driven by our desperate hero.

'Outland' (1981)

Image via Warner Bros.

Marshall O'Niel (Sean Connery), assigned to a mining outpost on Jupiter's moon Io, finds himself having to deal with a corrupt mining boss (Peter Boyle) who's sacrificing the lives of his workers by temporarily increasing their productivity with an amphetamine that eventually makes them violent. Through a series of confrontations, often involving explosive decompression (not something the average villain usually has to cope with in a Western), O'Niel deftly deals with the bad guys and the corrupt boss.

A better film than reviewers allowed at the time of its release, 1981's Outland especially suffered when constantly compared to 1952's High Noon, one of the most significant Westerns ever made. That Outland is an homage to High Noon is no secret, but nor is it a straightforward remake, and it's unfair to the cast and director Peter Hyams to pretend otherwise. This is both a neat Western and a neat piece of science fiction.

'Hot Fuzz'

Image via Rogue Pictures

This Edgar Wright film displays some of the frenetic pacing given full throttle ten years later in Baby Driver, but 2007's Hot Fuzz is the story you want when you feel like a good old-fashioned Western set in a good old-fashioned English village. And who, now and then, doesn't want exactly that?

Two local cops, played to a tee by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, confront a villain played with grinning charm by Timothy Dalton and something a traditional Western rarely serves up, a neighborhood watch riddled with corruption. Besides using a few important tropes associated with Westerns, like the hero riding a white horse to the obligatory shootout at the climax, it adds a few tweaks of its own (such as a felonious, gun-toting priest), making for a film that's a fun, wild ride.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Image via Disney

The backstory for Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), the film explains how the Star Wars' character became the smuggler and rogue so beloved by fans. Starting with his attempt to escape the planet Corellia, the film takes us through his stint as a cadet in the Imperial Navy, his meeting and befriending of Chewbacca, and finally, joining a gang of criminals, launching his adult career. This, in turn, sets him on a collision course with Lando Calrissian and the Millennium Falcon.

Although set in space and on a few alien worlds, 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story is a Western buddy movie and even comes with its own train robbery or, more accurately, its own attempted train robbery. The fact that the robbery, and much of the planning and plotting that follows, goes wrong is part of the fun of this film; that, and the likable villains, suggests a strong influence from 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, another Western buddy movie. Unlike the earlier film, however, Solo ends on a more promising note and that very rare thing in a Western: an outlaw who gets away with it.

