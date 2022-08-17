Zac Efron is taking on the adventure of a lifetime in a new trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever. As John "Chickie" Donohue, he looks to send a powerful message to his friends overseas by bringing them beer in the midst of the Vietnam War. in a mission as heartfelt as it is reckless. Based on the New York Times bestseller The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War by Donohue and Joanna Molloy, the film comes to theaters and Apple TV+ on September 30.

The trailer paints a picture of who exactly Chickie is - a 26-year-old with nothing better to do with his life, but a fiery passion for his friends over in Vietnam. Outraged by the sight of anti-war protesters, he decides to finally do something and bring the boys from the neighborhood all a beer. While all the guys at the bar love the idea, it's seen as a reckless, stupid gesture, even if Chickie's heart is in the right place. Still, he goes through with it, finding an unlikely ally in photographer Arthur Coates (Russell Crowe) in the process as Coates wants to show people at home the horrors of war and the people caught up in it. Chickie's journey starts very simple as a way to give a "sudsy thank you card" to his friends, though it quickly becomes more complicated after he sees what's happening.

Chickie's good-natured gesture gets a smile out of some guys from his neighborhood, but others are frustrated at his attempts to bring levity into a war zone he doesn't really understand. As he runs through the battlefield to find his friends, the realities of war start to hit him; coffins of young soldiers, platoons of kids, and the slow realization that no side is purely good or evil give Chickie extra perspective on his mission. Still, he remains undeterred, letting his love for his friends guide him as he attempts to show the working class Joes caught in the crossfire that people back home still care about them, even if they disapprove of the war.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'God's Creatures' Trailer Puts a Mother and Son's Relationship to the Test

The Greatest Beer Run Ever comes from Green Book director Peter Ferrelly who adapted the screenplay for Skydance Media with the help of Brian Currie and Pete Jones. Efron and Crowe are joined by Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Bill Murray.

Ferrelly seems to be bringing all of his skills from his filmmaking career to the table with this project. Originally starting as comedy director with films like Dumb and Dumber alongside his brother Bobby Ferelly, he took a big step in the other direction with Green Book, focusing entirely on drama. He'd eventually combine both in Loudermilk with Bobby Mort, but now he'll be taking the dramedy angle to the big screen. The newly released footage strikes a good balance between the inherent silliness that comes with running beer into a war zone and the respect the controversial conflict deserves, showing off his skills in weaving both genres together.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres in theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 30. Check out the trailer below: