A new image from Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever has just been released, giving us a look into the upcoming dramedy that sees Zac Efron as John "Chickie" Donahue, a man on a mission to split a few beers with some of his far-flung friends fighting in Vietnam.

The new image shows Efron in character as Donahue, looking roughed up and rugged, looking off into the distance as he crouches in what looks like a military vehicle. The film is based on the actual 1967 adventure of John Donahue who, after seeing an anti-war protest on TV, decided that the soldiers in Vietnam were being mistreated by the public and set out to give them his own small, but intensely personal show of appreciation. Donahue documented his adventure in a memoir titled The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War, which he co-wrote with JT Molloy.

The film is Peter Farrelly's follow-up to his Academy Award Best Picture-winning film Green Book. Green Book also told the true story of Don Shirley, a Black jazz pianist who is chauffeured through the deep south in the early 1960s by his white driver, Frank Vallelonga. Marhershala Ali won an Oscar for his role as Don Shirley in the film. Despite its awards season success, however, the film was met with harsh criticism. Many accused the film of participating in 'White Savior' stereotypes. Shirley's own family also criticized the film for misrepresenting Shirley and Vallelonga's relationship, and for leaving them out of the film's production process.

Prior to the release of Green Book, Peter Farrelly was a part of a long-running creative duo with his brother Bobby. Together they made many of the most notable comedies from the 1990s, including Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary. Peter branched off from his usual comedy work, and his partnership with Bobby Farrelly when he created Green Book, his first endeavor into drama. It looks like Farrelly will be taking a similar track with The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which also takes on a true historical narrative from the 1960s. However, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is listed as a dramedy, perhaps indicating that Farrelly will lean further into the comedic elements of the story, while also honoring the deeply serious subject. The story is, after all, one of levity in the midst of war.

Balancing the film on the casting end are Zac Efron, who is known for his many comedic roles, and Russell Crowe, who is known for his sometimes all too serious roles. Skydance Media is producing the film for Apple TV+. No release date had yet been announced for the film.

