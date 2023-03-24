Films like Bringing Up Baby and My Man Godfrey are timeless screwball comedies and notable classic movies from the early days of American cinema. The screwball comedy was born in the 1930s and gained significant popularity as a humorous escape for many Americans at the time. Screwball comedies continued to flourish into the 1940s with box office hits such as Howard Hawks' His Girl Friday and To Be or Not to Be.

The heyday for screwball comedies might be long gone, but serious movie aficionados still consider titles like The Philadelphia Story and Sullivan's Travels to be among their top favorite films. From The Lady Eve toIt Happened One Night, these are the 10 greatest screwball comedies, according to Reddit.

1 'The Lady Eve' (1941)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jean (Barbara Stanwyck) is an attractive con artist who sets her sights on millionaire, Charles Pike (Henry Fonda) but her original plan goes off the rails when she starts to fall in love with the shy and eligible bachelor. After discovering Jean's true intentions, Charles leaves her and in an act of revenge, Jean slips back into Charles' life by masquerading as Lady Eve Sidwich.

Redditor, reck300, included Preston Sturges' screwball comedy, The Lady Eve as one of their favorites noting Stanwyck's performance as an amazing con woman. Fonda and Stanwyck made three movies together and remained friends until Fonda died in 1982. According to TCM host, Alicia Malone, Fonda considered Stanwyck to be his favorite leading lady.

2 'Sullivan's Travels' (1941)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Successful Hollywood director, John Sullivan (Joel McCrea) is about the film his next major motion picture, but he realizes the movie won't reach its full potential unless he endures some sort of hardship or struggle. He trades in his tailored suits for rags donning himself as a homeless man and sets off on a journey of self-discovery he unexpectedly meets a beautiful travel companion (Veronica Lake).

Sullivan's Travels is another witty screwball comedy written and directed by Sturges but unlike the director's other films, it wasn't an initial box office hit. The movie is now considered a classic and Redditor, raynicollette, noted Sullivan's Travels as one of Sturges' greatest movies that's worth watching for any fan of the classic genre.

3 'To Be or Not to Be' (1942)

When Germany invades Poland, stage couple, Joseph (Jack Benny) and Maria (Carole Lombard) Tura and their theater trope are recruited to help a young lieutenant (Robert Stack) and his efforts to apprehend a German spy. Everything goes according to plan until the spy is accidentally killed, and the actors are forced to do some serious improvisation.

Reddit user, jupiterkansas, listed To Be or Not to Be as one of their top favorite screwball comedies of all time. According to Carole Lombard: The Hoosier Tornado by Wes Gehring, Lombard had always wanted to work with the director, Ernest Lubitsch. When she heard that he needed a leading lady for To Be or Not to Be, the Queen of Screwball Comedy jumped at the opportunity.

4 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

Image via Columbia Pictures

When a driven news editor, Walter Burns (Cary Grant) finds out his ex-wife and investigative reporter, Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell) is getting remarried, he tries to lure her away from a simple, domesticated life. As Walter's attempts continue to fail, Hildy reconsiders her day job after she discovers that Earl Williams, a convicted murderer who is scheduled to be executed, might be innocent.

Redditor, maenefa, ranks His Girl Friday as a definitive screwball comedy full of impeccable improvisation from Grant and Russell. According to Peter Bogdanovich's book, Who The Devil Made It, director, Howard Hawks, gave the cast the creative freedom to ad-lib lines and improvise during scenes. His Girl Friday was one of the first movies to have overlapping dialogue and is noted for its fast-paced conversations between characters.

5 'The Mad Miss Manton' (1938)

Image via RKO Pictures

Heiress, Melsa Manton (Stanwyck), is the head of a group of girls called the Park Avenue Pranksters who accidentally come across a stolen brooch and a body in an empty house. As the women find themselves involved in a murder, editor, Peter Ames (Fonda) publishes an article about the irresponsible socialites and to clear their names, Melsa starts her own investigation.

Fonda and Stanwyck teamed up for the first time in the criminal screwball comedy, 'The Mad Miss Manton.' According to Redditor, treebytreehundred, the movie has a great mystery and comical performances by both Fonda and Stanwyck noting her hilarious ability to play both scatterbrained and smart at the drop of a hat.

6 'Arsenic and Old Lace' (1944)

Image via Warner Bros.

After Mortimer Brewster (Grant) marries Elaine Harper (Priscilla Lane), the newlyweds return to his family home to tell them the good news and discover a body hidden in the window seat. Mortimer begins to wonder about his three aunts and homicidal brother (Robert Massey) and struggles with the possibility that his family might be more unhinged than he thought.

Redditor, brentsopel5, calls Frank Capra's Arsenic and Old Lace an all-around fun movie noting John Alexander's hysterical performance as a family member who is convinced that he's Theodore Roosevelt. Grant's performance is considered to be one of his best comedic roles pulling out all the stops for ridiculous physical comedy and facial expressions that tell the jokes better than any dialogue could.

7 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) is a Philadelphia socialite who split from her husband, Dexter (Grant) due to his drinking and demanding personality. As she's preparing to marry a wealthy man, George (John Howard) she encounters Dexter as well as a curious reporter, Macaulay (James Stewart). Tracy's soon conflicted with how she feels about all three men and must decide who she truly loves.

George Cukor'sThe Philadelphia Story earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and went on to win Best Screenplay as well as Stewart his one and only Oscar win for Best Actor. The movie is listed by several Redditors as a vital film including upchuckfactoronthis, who called The Philadelphia Story a well-deserved, classic screwball comedy.

8 'My Man Godfrey' (1936)

Image via Universal Pictures

Godfrey (William Powell) is an unemployed "forgotten man" who is hired by a naive socialite, Irene Bullock (Lombard) as her family's new butler. As Godfrey adjusts to his new job, he, unfortunately, gets off on the wrong foot with Irene's spoiled sister, Cornelia (Gail Patrick) who starts to cause problems for him when she becomes suspicious about his true identity.

Redditor, politebearswavehello, credits Gregory La Cava's My Man Godfrey as an elite-tier screwball comedy carried by former husband-and-wife stars, Powell and Lombard. The couple had married in 1931 and despite divorcing two years later, they remained good friends. Universal originally wanted Constance Bennett to play Irene but La Cava would only agree to Bennett if MGM would loan out Powell for the title role. According to TCM, Powell agreed to do the movie but only if Lombard was cast opposite him as Irene.

9 'Bringing Up Baby' (1938)

Image via RKO Pictures

Straitlaced paleontologist, David Huxley (Grant) is trying to make a good impression on Mrs. Random, a wealthy socialite who is thinking about making a considerable donation to his museum. David ends up meeting Mrs. Random's free-spirited niece, Susan (Hepburn) who immediately falls for the soon-to-be-married scientist. As David tries to keep things in order before his wedding, Susan and chaotic events like caring for a leopard named Baby threaten to destroy everything.

Reddit user, netphemera, considers Bringing Up Baby to be a hysterical screwball comedy and according to Redditor, jupiterkansas, one of Grant's best comedic performances. This was the second movie Hepburn and Grant had made together who starred in a total of four films together including The Philadelphia Story and Holiday. Bringing Up Baby was initially a flop at the box office but today, it's credited as one of the most significant screwball comedies of all time.

10 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Heiress, Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) rebelliously marries a young gold-digger and in an effort to protect her, her family whisks her away on their yacht. After jumping ship, Ellie finds herself in the company of a cynical reporter, Peter Warne (Clark Gable) who agrees to help her get back to her new husband in exchange for an exclusive story.

According to Redditor, jupiterkansas, It Happened One Night is the definitive screwball comedy that went on to become the first of three films to win the Big Five Academy Awards. In the 1930s, Gable was a rising star at MGM Studios, but after upsetting studio head, Louis B. Mayer, he was loaned out to Columbia Pictures as an apparent form of punishment. Unfortunately for Mayer, his plan backfired as the role skyrocketed Gable's career earning him the Oscar for Best Actor.

