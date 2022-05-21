They are the heroes that helped usher in the silver age of comics. They are Marvel's first family. They are The Fantastic Four. Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm set a precedent for Marvel’s heroes past and present and continue to inspire future heroes and readers.

Whether saving the world from cosmic threats, fighting their arch-nemesis Doctor Doom or simply helping raise Reed and Sue’s kids, Franklin and Valerie, their adventures rank among the greatest for all superhero teams. While their adaptations in TV and movies range in quality, the original stories remain strong in comic book history.

"Meet Doctor Doom!" (#5)

This early issue is the first appearance of the four’s greatest enemy and one of the most infamous super villains in comic book history: Doctor Doom. His first story establishes his rule over Latveria, his genius intellect, an affinity for making robot replicas of himself, and even in defeat, always finding a way to avoid capture.

The story does take a peculiar detour when Doom sends Reed, Johnny, and Ben back in time to steal back the treasure of Blackbeard. It is undoubtedly a strange plan for Doom’s first adventure, but it wouldn’t be a silver age comic without one, would it?

"The Trial of Reed Richards" (#262)

Reed Richards is perhaps the most brilliant man in the world. Unfortunately, he has also made many mistakes as a hero and scientist. When Galactus attempted another takeover, Reed let him live under the condition that the Earth is spared from his conquest. Unfortunately, he has devoured far more planets, including the Skrull homeworld.

The survivors of that world decide to abduct Reed and put him on trial, as he is indirectly responsible for the destruction of these worlds. It’s a genuinely wild story of epic proportions, even to the level of the story’s writer John Byrne being whisked away by Uatu to witness the event.

Doctor Doom Gets the Silver Board (#57-60)

Four issues tell one cosmic story in which one of the most horrifying concepts is brought to reality: Doctor Doom has stolen the Silver Surfer’s board. Now imbued with the power cosmic, he uses this power to take over the world, with the government, the FF, the Inhumans, and the Black Panther unable to stop him.

Culminating in one final battle with a bit of influence from Galactus, we get a cosmic team-up that makes any fight with the planet devourer look like child’s play. The story shows step-by-step the four attempting to overcome the worst of odds to bring their archenemy to defeat.

'Unthinkable'

While Doctor Doom as a villain already proves himself to be a threatening villain on a physical level, it’s when his attacks become personal that a truly sinister attitude is displayed. Doom helped deliver Reed and Sue’s baby Valeria in a previous adventure. Now, he’s come to take the baby and make her his magical apprentice. If that weren’t enough, he has allowed a group of demons to take her brother Franklin to hell.

The ruler of Latveria then gives each of the four punishments that demoralize and torture them in their unique ways. This disturbing plan showcases why Doom is the most sinister and evil of the four’s enemies.

'1234'

Published under the Marvel Knights banner in 2001, legendary writer Grant Morrison lends a new perspective to this miniseries. Comprised of 4 issues, each one focuses on a different team member with a vastly different art style to any we’ve seen from any Marvel book before or since.

It combines more of the four’s rogues’ gallery, chiefly Doctor Doom and the Mole-Man, Puppet Master, and frenemy Namor, The Sub-Mariner. It examines the four’s struggles while showing how they and their enemies influence each other in battle and their lives.

"Introducing The Black Panther!" (#52)

The Fantastic Four are critical to the Marvel universe partly because many popular characters made their first appearance in their stories. However, perhaps their best backdoor origin story was the one they gave to Prince T’Challa — the Black Panther himself.

The four are invited to Wakanda, wherein the Prince traps and defeats them individually as a final test before taking on the man who killed his father — Ulysses Klaw. However, once he explains the situation, the four decide to help him out, establishing an alliance that lasted throughout the 1960s before he went on to his series. The story is action-packed and launches the world of Wakanda while also providing a good showcase for the team’s abilities.

'Ultimate Fantastic Four: The Fantastic' (#1-6)

When the Marvel Universe received a modern timeline reboot in the early 2000s, The Fantastic Four were given one of the more unique makeovers— aging them down to teenagers being only slightly older than Peter Parker and giving a whole new origin for their powers.

The four are now specifically powered after the four elements — water (Sue), earth (Ben), fire (Johnny), and air (Reed). While certain features were adapted into one of the most controversial superhero films ever made, this comic still provides a unique take on Marvel’s first family.

"This Man…. This Monster!" (#51)

Ben Grimm ranks among the most multi-layered of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s creations as a man of great triumph and tragedy. But unfortunately, this short story shows how Ben himself couldn’t catch a break early in his career. One night, an evil scientist kidnaps Ben, strips him of his powers, and adopts them as his own to infiltrate the four’s lab in the Baxter Building.

Ben, now human, attempts to warn the four, only for them to turn him away under the assumption he’s an imposter. Then, when he thinks he could get his life back on track and is about to meet the woman he loves for a proposal, he turns back into the Thing — a triumph in one area, a tragedy in another.

'Solve Everything' (#570-572)

Reed Richards’ effectiveness as a hero is questioned once again when he has attempted nearly everything he could think of to save the world except for one: a plan simply called “Solve Everything.”

He finds a possible way to accomplish this with the Council of Reeds, a group of alternate versions of himself — specifically those who saw the Infinity Gauntlet and left their families for their work. Finally, Reed realizes that a great mind without a great heart means nothing and returns home more secure as a hero and a man.

The Galactus Trilogy (#48-50)

In perhaps their most famous challenge, Marvel’s first family faces off against the planet-devourer Galactus, warned in advance by the watcher Uatu. Galactus himself quickly implants himself as the four’s most potent enemy, with his herald, the Silver Surfer, a compelling character in his own right.

The four attempt almost everything to stop him from devouring the Earth, but nothing seems to work. But when it seems a way to defeat him has been found, even that plan isn’t accomplished without consequence. It is a story that perhaps exemplifies the high-concept science fiction the four often partake in as they attempt to defeat a god.

