Game of Thrones largely revolves around several different conflicts, so it is only natural that it will see its fair share of assaults, battles, sieges, and everything in between. Some of these are short, and not very interesting, whereas others are quite something to behold.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones

10 The Siege of Riverrun (Season 6)

The Siege of Riverrun is a long and drawn-out process. It does score points for being a realistic depiction of a medieval siege, in that the Lannister forces surround the Tullys at Riverrun, intending to starve them out or force them to surrender. It takes place over several episodes, but finally draws to an end when Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) decides to surrender to the Lannisters.

Though there isn't much action at all, and it's mostly negotiation, it is accurately portrayed and a crucial part of the story, which makes it important all the same. It also earns bonus points for containing some pretty hilarious dialogue between Bronn (Jerome Flynn) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), as well as between Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman).

9 The Battle in the Ice (Season 5)

This fight doesn't last very long, but it marks the end of Stannis' (Stephen Dillane) attempt to seize the Iron Throne. His already-weary army is scattered and exhausted from the freezing cold, yet he decides to fight the Boltons anyway. It doesn't go well, and leaves what's left of Stannis' army destroyed. Stannis himself is grievously wounded during the fighting. He is eventually found and executed by Brienne.

It's the first of three battles in the series to take place at Winterfell. It also shows the viewer just how powerful the Boltons are, and that they are a foe that is not likely to go anywhere anytime soon.

8 The Second Siege of Meereen (Season 6)

The Second Siege of Meereen occurs after Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has been seated in the city for some time. Eventually, other slavers from the region have had enough and lay siege to the city in order to try and win it back. They assault it from the sea, using flaming catapults launched from their ships to set the city ablaze.

Once again, it is very short, but it is visually impressive. It's also a reminder that Daenerys is not invincible, and that she has made quite a few enemies who aren't afraid to fight back.

7 The Battle of King's Landing (Season 8)

The Battle of King's Landing is the final battle of the series, taking place in its penultimate episode. It was criticized by viewers due to Daenerys' change of heart after the Lannister surrender. Instead of allowing them to bend the knee, she opts to incinerate the entire city and everyone in it instead.

During the destruction, several key figures die, including Jaime, Cersei (Lena Headey), The Hound (Rory McCann), The Mountain, (Hafþór Björnsson) Euron, (Pilou Asbæk) and Qyburn (Anton Lesser). Even though many fans disliked it story-wise, it's impossible to deny that it is visually stunning, and the soundtrack is incredible as always. It's also an interesting dynamic to see the lines of good and evil become blurred, as the Lannisters are portrayed as the good guys for once.

6 The Battle of Winterfell (Season 8)

This battle was better-received than King's Landing, but there were still some criticisms. Namely, many felt the strategy for the battle was unorthodox. Many also thought the battle was extremely dark and tough to see. Though, it is pretty intense. It lasts nearly the whole episode, and many important characters die.

The battle is fought between an alliance of humans and the army of the dead. During the battle, fire is everywhere, Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys fight the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) on their dragons, and the ice-cold phantom finally bites the dust when Arya (Maisie Williams) stabs him with a Valyrian Steel dagger. It's intense, emotional (as most of the characters who die are well-loved), and succeeds in building and establishing tension and desperation.

5 The Battle of Castle Black (Season 4)

This is a relatively small engagement, but it's extremely emotional, as several beloved characters die during it. It occurs when the wildlings from beyond the Wall attack Castle Black, and the Night's Watch rallies to defend it. During the battle, Jon (Kit Harington) kills Styr, the Magnar of Thenn (Yuri Kolokolnikov).

On top of that, Grenn (Mark Stanley) and Pyp (Josef Altin), two beloved friends of Jon Snow give their lives while fighting a giant. And perhaps most upsetting of all, Jon Snow's lover, Ygritte (Rose Leslie) is slain and tragically dies in Jon's arms. It's not the most intense battle of the series, but it sure is a tear-jerker.

4 The Battle of the Goldroad (Season 7)

This battle is the first major victory of Daenerys' war in Westeros. As the Lannister forces are leaving the recently-conquered castle of Highgarden loaded with supplies, they are met on the Goldroad by an army of Dothraki, along with Daenerys riding a dragon. Having never seen a dragon before, the Lannisters are relatively powerless to stop the attack.

Much of their army is incinerated by dragon fire, and the Goldroad is secured by Daenerys, which allows her forces stationed at Casterly Rock to move across the land freely. Drogon suffers a minor wound in the battle after Bronn hits him with a scorpion, which demonstrates that the prototype weapon is, in fact, effective against dragons. Once again, it is visually spectacular, but also strategically important. It's also a major turning point in the story, as this is when the Lannisters begin to realize that Daenerys is a threat, and she is much closer than they think.

3 The Massacre at Hardhome (Season 5)

Despite its name, the Massacre at Hardhome isn't totally one-sided. Taking place near the end of the fifth season, the White Walkers descend upon the wildling town of Hardhome, which was a settlement that Jon was using to house the allied wildlings who had yet to come to the other side of the wall.

The White Walkers, being nearly invulnerable, rip the wildlings to shreds as they desperately try to evacuate. This engagement marks the first time Jon kills a White Walker, and also the first time he locks eyes with the Night King (Richard Brake). The best part about the scene by far however, is its score. Ramin Djawadi expertly crafts a soundtrack which lets the viewer feel the anxiety and the sense of urgency amidst the chaos.

2 The Battle of Blackwater Bay (Season 2)

The Battle of Blackwater Bay is an attempted assault on Westeros' capital, King's Landing, by the army under the command of Stannis Baratheon. Stannis has arrived to take his rightful place on the Iron Throne, but the Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) army is determined to not let that happen. This battle manages to be so brilliant because it's so accurate to the book, and the strategy on behalf of the defenders is ruthless, yet clever.

Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) devises a plan to send a single ship loaded with wildfire to meet the incoming invaders. Bronn then looses a flaming arrow at the lone ship, which promptly explodes, blowing much of the attacking fleet to smithereens. This drastically cuts down on the incoming army. The rest who make it ashore are easily cut down by the Lannisters' vanguard. Apart from being visually stunning to behold, it's also the moment when Stannis' apparent invulnerability begins to unravel, and he begins losing the war. This one is actually a close contender for the greatest battle in the series, as well.

1 The Battle of the Bastards (Season 6)

The Battle of the Bastards occurs in the episode of the same name, and is fought between Jon Snow and his army of wildlings and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and his supporters. It occurs on the outskirts of Winterfell, on a field covered in mud and a thin blanket of snow. This battle is adored by many of the fans due to the unique strategies that occur within it, and due to the cinematography.

The sequence is shot in such a way that it leaves the viewer feeling claustrophobic and panicky, as the shots consistently portray confusion and chaos. There's also the notorious "human crush" scene, and the Bolton soldiers surrounding the allies and pushing them into a wall of corpses, leaving them no way out. It's masterfully executed, and by far the best battle sequence in the series, and perhaps even one of the best episodes, as it received some pretty high ratings.

