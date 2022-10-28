The legacy of horror in cinema traces back over a hundred years ago when experimental filmmakers dabbled in macabre imagery during the silent era, with films like The Phantom of the Opera (1925) enticing fans to catch a glimpse of the monster. The 30s and 40s saw monster films explode into pop culture, while the 50s channeled societal fears during the atomic age. Then the 60s shook things up with psychological torment and subtle terrors as the horror genre evolved.

Before overt gore and sexuality in horror, the voyeuristic serial killer inPeeping Tom (1960) predates iconic slashers like Halloween (1978). Anxiety-ridden films like Rosemary's Baby (1968) pushed the concept of possession before The Exorcist (1973) horrified audiences to their core. The Fly(1958) showcased body horror before the sub-genre really made an impression with its 1986 remake. Classic horror films like these were crucial stepping stones that would shape the landscape of horror films to come.

Nosferatu (1922)

Nosferatu is one of the earliest entries of cinematic horror as an unofficial reimagining of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula. The German silent film introduced the reclusive Count Orlock (Max Shreck), a vampire, who lures in an unsuspecting real estate agent to his Transylvanian manor. There Orlock develops an obsessive need for the man's wife and journeys to their hometown to drink her blood.

A play on the fear of plague and fear of 'the other', Nosferatu's black and white visuals are a gothic terror, contrasted by Orlock's pale rat-like face. Fans of Nosferatu would be delighted to experience its fellow German vampire film, Vampyr (1933), using clever matte camera tricks and shadows which saw expressionist horror transition out of the silent era.

Frankenstein (1931)

Universal's run of classic monsters is engrained in the minds of audiences to this day with its iconic depiction of Frankenstein's Monster (Boris Karloff), Dracula (Bela Lugosi), the Wolf-Man (Lon Chaney Jr.), the Invisible Man (Claude Rains), the Mummy and more. While all these films deserve an entry of their own, 1931's Frankenstein may be the most iconic of all.

An adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, the film stars Colin Clive as the mad Doctor Frankenstein, hellbent on playing god and creating new life from death. The chilling first scene sees the doctor exhuming a recently deceased body to salvage its parts. The assembly concludes with the creation of the Monster, the towering Karloff in the iconic makeup, depicting the simple-minded but easily angered creation that the town mob looks to extinguish.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

After years of monster films and remakes of classic creatures, Hollywood focused more on the trope of science gone wrong. Modern technology and the fear of communism overwhelmed the storytelling of the 50s, Sci-Fi horror films like Invasion of the Body Snatchers sits on top of the rest. Its unique premise spiraled the characters into a whirlwind of paranoia and would go on to inspire its popular 1978 remake.

The '56 film stars Kevin McCarthy as Dr. Miles Bennell, who upon returning to his hometown grows suspicious after reports of loved ones being imposters. Dr. Bennell investigates these imposters to discover a plant-based alien race imitating humans, right down to their very memories. The fear of not knowing who you can trust spirals Bennell into a mad dash for escape and to warn the rest of the world of this invasion.

Horror of Dracula (1958)

Emerging from outside Hollywood the British production, Hammer Films, took horror into color, highlighting bright red blood and provocative narratives. Hammer took their own stab at classic monsters, one of their most successful being Horror of Dracula. Simply titled Dracula in England, but retitled to avoid confusion with Bela Lugosi's 1931 depiction, the '58 Hammer film introduced the latest actor to dawn the cape and fangs of Count Dracula, Christopher Lee.

Standing toe-to-toe with Lee is the equally regarded Peter Cushing as Dracula's nemesis Dr. Van Helsing. Hammer gave Van Helsing a more notable role, while also letting Dracula show off much more blood and fangs thus bolstering a bigger rivalry between the two. This was not the only time the two legendary actors would share a screen, very far from it, as Hammer would star them opposite one another in adaptations of Frankenstein, Mummy, various sequels, and more.

Eyes Without A Face (1960)

Eyes Without A Face, or Les Yeux San Visage, tells a chilling tale of Christiane (Édith Scob) whose face is disfigured in a car crash. Adamant to help his daughter, plastic surgeon Dr. Génnessier (Pierre Brasseur) lures unsuspecting young women to steal their faces to surgically apply to his daughters. Through Christiane's expressionless mask she longs for her beauty back, but her compassion for the victims builds.

Eyes Without A Face was not well received upon release but has since garnered more appreciation. This lasting legacy is primarily due to its surgery scenes, which horrified audiences and critics at the time, quick to label it as simply shock horror. However, the elegance of this narrative makes the surgical scenes more entrancing, its clever makeup design and subtle tricks during the surgical scenes still hold up today.

Psycho (1960)

When discussing classic horror, Alfred Hitchcock is a must. No, his films aren't about monsters, aliens or ghosts, but chilling tales of psychosis and anxiety, true fear. From thrillers like Rear Window (1954) to horror films like The Birds (1963), Hitchcock taught audiences that it's not the bang that frightens you, but your anticipation of it. Suspense is how Hitchcock could effectively strike fear into the audience, just as in his landmark film, Psycho.

Psycho is regarded as one of the best horror films ever made, immortalized by the bloody shower scene that saw the film's supposed lead character, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), stabbed to death by an unknown killer, her body sunken into a swamp merely 45 minutes into the movie. The visceral use of point-of-view, rapid editing, and screeching string score in this iconic scene was a jolt of energy to the entire horror genre.

The Innocents (1961)

The Innocents stars Deborah Kerr as Miss Giddens, hired by a wealthy uncle to watch over his niece, nephew and his estate. Miss Giddens grows uneasy after learning the previous governess died a year ago and the children seem odd. The youngest seems harmless, and even the older brother is quite charming, despite his incomprehensible maturity, but soon Miss Giddens sees figures lurking in the gothic mansion setting, the psychological torment seeping in.

The film's psychological exploration of supernatural happenings is done with nuance and subtlety. Its gothic setting is inviting yet haunting as the ominous lighting, effective sound design and score immerse you in Kerr's terrific performance. As Miss Giddens is determined to find the truth of these haunting figures, she comes to suspect that the children aren't what they seem.

The Haunting (1963)

The Haunting is a true example of a haunted house film. Adapted from Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House, the film follows a team of paranormal investigators who hold up in the historic Hill House to gather evidence of supernatural events. Not to be confused with The House on Haunted Hill (1959), starring horror icon Vincent Price, The Haunting dives into the mind of Eleanor (Julie Harris) whose haunted experience is often told through an inner monologue narration.

Fans would expect a haunted house to be filled with ghosts, visions, objects moving, and figures popping out for a jump scare, however, The Haunting achieves its horror with allusion. The sound design bombards the characters with bangs and unsettling cries and moans from behind closed doors that bulge in anger. The entire house is built off-kilter to give an unbalance as it becomes evident that the house has a malicious mind of its own.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The modern zombie was born with Night of the Living Dead, emerging from their graves with an insatiable craving for human flesh. In a landscape filled with monsters and aliens, the monster was now us, our very loved ones reanimated and ready to mindlessly attack. Likewise, the setting was no longer in haunted mansions or far away locations like Transylvania, but in rural Pennsylvania, common places with common people, many turned tragically into mindless cannibals or eaten by them.

The original film follows a group of seven people, mostly strangers, who board up a rural farmhouse after the outbreak. While news stations and radios feverishly try to understand what's happening the group struggles to work together to survive in this Zombie apocalypse. Night of the Living Dead would help reshape horror and inspire sequels, remakes and a zombie sub-genre featuring mega-hits like The Walking Dead.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Rosemary's Baby is a psychological horror film steeped in social anxiety and the frustrations of having no control of your body. Demonic possession is merely alluded to with only one dream-like sequence of otherworldly forces and the rest being an unnerving tension and vulnerability with a ticking clock as the pregnant Rosemary awaits her newborn.

Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, Rosemary's Baby received numerous accolades and is regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time. Coming along in the late 60s fans could see a rise in the quality and critical appreciation for horror films, both in terms of cultural commentaries and entertainment. With each new contributor to the horror genre, the ante was dialed up and fans were eager for more.

