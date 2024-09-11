After delivering the biggest hit of his career last year, Indian superstar “Thalapathy” Vijay returned this week with what has been touted as the penultimate movie of his career, The Greatest of All Time, also titled GOAT. Vijay is said to be transitioning to a career in politics, which isn’t uncommon for stars from the south of India. Despite playing in a limited number of screens, GOAT managed a top 10 debut domestically, while emerging as the second-biggest title at the worldwide box office this weekend, behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which grossed $147 million in its debut. The film's current global gross stands at $36 million.

According to Deadline, GOAT grossed $34 million globally across its extended five-day debut, the majority of which came from its home country of India. The action-thriller, in which Vijay plays a dual role, grossed $3.5 million domestically after debuting mid-week — it grossed $1 million on opening day, and around $2 million across the traditional three-day weekend. By comparison, his previous film, Leo, generated $48 million in its global opening last year, claiming the number one spot ahead of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie concluded its global run with around $75 million, which indicates that it was massively front-loaded.

But this is common for movies from the south of India, which usually feature larger-than-life stars whose legions of fans guarantee massive openings regardless of the quality of their output. GOAT opened to mixed reviews in India, and has already started to register a decline in revenue; the movie witnessed a huge 56% drop on Monday, followed by a 29% dip on Tuesday. GOAT was produced on a reported budget of just under $50 million, which is relatively high for an Indian production. But studios have been increasing their spending on projects of this magnitude in recent years, especially after the global success of films such as RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, and more recently, Kalki 2898 AD.

'GOAT' Is Already the Biggest Tamil-Language Film of 2024

It should be noted that GOAT isn’t a “Bollywood” film, which is a term that is normally used for movies made in the Hindi language. Featuring a customary blend of genres, GOAT is a Tamil-language film, and will generate most of its revenue from the state of Tamil Nadu in the south of the country, and among the Tamil-speaking population across the globe.

For context, India has several local-language film industries that operate independently of each other. Released just a few months ago, the Telugu-language blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD emerged as the second-biggest Indian film at the domestic box office, grossing $18 million in its theatrical run. Globally, Kalki has generated over $110 million. Last year, the Hindi films Pathaan and Jawan — both starring Shah Rukh Khan — grossed over $130 million worldwide each. And the year before that, RRR made around $170 million globally and went on to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Directed by Venkat Prabhu,

