Touchdown Tom continues to get deals for when his playing days are over. While Tom Brady will have a cushy job ready for him as an analyst at Fox Sports, he's now also lined up to be on Netflix's new series Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT in 2023 once he hangs up his jersey. The NFL's GOAT will get a warm welcome from the roasters with some burns 22 seasons in the making, mocking his sixth-round draft status, his love of avocado ice cream, and his multiple Super Bowl losses. His roast will kick off a series of specials roasting some legendary individuals.

It's only right that a show with legendary roasts starts with the soon-to-be-retired NFL legend. Brady is widely considered to be the GOAT of the NFL with seven Super Bowl championships to his name between his 20 seasons in New England and two in Tampa Bay. He also holds many of the league's records including most wins, Pro Bowls, MVPs, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, all while becoming a household name. Originally, he planned to retire back in February but ultimately reversed course just over a month later to add one more season to his resume. In becoming one of the league's legends, he also garnered plenty of hate from fans of the game eager to take him down.

Brady is on a multi-roast deal with Netflix, serving as executive producer for Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. "To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,'" Brady said in a statement. He executive produces under the 199 Productions banner along with Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment, Jeff Ross, and Carol Donovan.

Robbie Praw, Netflix's Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, released a statement on the new series expressing his excitement to work with Brady:

"We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast. In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

Details are still a bit sparse for this new series of Netflix comedy specials. Brady will face the fire first in 2023, but it's unclear if he'll stick around in the specials beyond his own or who will be available to burn him. More details will be available at a later date for the series, stay tuned at Collider for updates.

