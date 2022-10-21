Like any popular sub-genre of film, it was only a matter of time until the great slasher boom of the late-70s and 80s was revisited. After about two decades, it was back with a vengeance and with that, of course, a myriad of remakes of the genre's classics. While most slasher remakes have a less-than-stellar reputation, fans and critics alike have slowly come around to them in recent history.

With modern horror films often packed with heady themes and exceeding two hours of runtime, there's something refreshing to be found in these unpretentious and straightforward kill-fests that dominated the early aughts. Ranging from wild re-imaginings to meta-textual examinations of the source material, the following is a collection of the best of the bunch.

'The Hills Have Eyes' (2006)

When an accident strands them in the desert on the way to San Diego, a family searches far and wide for help. What they find instead is a clan of mutants forged from nuclear fallout, who wreak havoc and terrorize the family.

Fleshing out concepts laid out by Wes Craven's original cult classic, 2006's The Hills Have Eyes is even considered superior to its source material by some fans and critics. Director Alexandre Aja combines subtle storytelling with break-neck pacing, winding up the tension in its first act for it all to descend into kinetic chaos halfway through. The gritty camerawork, gratuitous gore and pitch-black tone are all tropes of the era, but are executed so well that the viewer is left enthralled until the explosive climax.

'The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

Decades after a murderer known as the "Phantom Killer" terrorizes the town of Texarkana, another killer arrives. Unaware of whether this mysterious terror is a new threat or somehow connected to the Phantom Killer himself, the townsfolk must band together to stop him.

As much a meta-sequel as it is a remake, director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon cleverly frames the original film as an existing work within the world of his retelling. This not only allows plenty of opportunities for meta-textual humor, but also lines the plot with insightful commentary on the sensationalism of violence. It's one of many surprises the film has to offer, alongside its fantastic cast and creative cinematography that elevate it above most modern B-movie fare.

RELATED: Slasher Movies Where the Villain Wins

'House of Wax' (2005)

En route to a football game, a group of college friends get a flat tire, finding themselves stranded in an eerily empty town. A quick search leads them to a seemingly open but abandoned wax museum, and it isn't long before a strange force begins to stalk them throughout the night.

Taking a complete left turn from 1953's House of Wax, this remake frames the central gimmick in the context of a modern slasher and the backdrop of a blue-collar ghost town. The setting appears generic at first, until the titular house is explored further, and the viewer is treated to a master class in production design. Each kill throughout is then executed with an infectious sense of fun that builds to a surprisingly large-scale third act.

'Sorority Row' (2009)

Three sorority sisters are torn apart when a prank-gone-wrong leads to their friend's death. A year later, they begin receiving videos of the fateful night and are stalked by a mysterious stranger.

Sorority Row doesn't expand much upon the premise of its 1983 source material, however it still serves as an effective 90 minutes of guilty-pleasure popcorn entertainment. One notable upgrade is the killer's weapon. One character refers to it as a "pimped-out" tire iron, which gives way to plenty of creative death scenes economically sprinkled throughout the runtime. It's a testament to the timeless nature of the genre that sometimes all you need is a nifty killing tool, a strong "final girl", and a handful of crafty set pieces to make a film that's better than it has any right to be on paper.

RELATED: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and Other Comedic Slashers

'Suspiria' (2018)

In 1970s Berlin, Suzie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) auditions at a prestigious dance company. To her own surprise, she's not only accepted, but becomes the lead dancer which, unbeknownst to her, comes with a sinister price.

This remake of Dario Argento's 1977 cult classic takes that film's premise in a completely new and fascinating direction. Utilizing a slower pace, muted color palette, and ambitious themes, Luca Guadagnino's update is unique in almost every way. The approach isn't always pitch-perfect but overall, the film is just as captivatingly enigmatic and hypnotic as its genre-defining source material.

'Halloween' (2007)

Almost twenty years after killing his own family, Michael Myers (Tyler Mane) escapes from a mental institution to return to his hometown, and embarks on a killing spree on Halloween night. Intent on finding his sister, Laurie (Scout Taylor-Compton), Michael will stop at nothing to ensure her bloody demise.

Rob Zombie's remake of John Carpenter's classic, the film that helped kickstart the slasher craze, smartly avoids direct adaptation, opting for a grislier tone and more in-depth backstory. While this choice somewhat spoils the mystique of its central horror icon, the film's perspective brings enough fresh material to the table to make up for it. For starters, Malcolm McDowell is pitch-perfect as Dr. Loomis, whose complex relationship with Myers serves as the film's emotional core. Additionally, Zombie's trademark focus on visceral brutality sets the film apart from the more conservative set pieces of the original.

RELATED: Best Slasher Villains, Ranked by Their Costumes

'The Hitcher' (2007)

College sweethearts Grace (Sophia Bush) and Jim (Zachary Knighton) hit the road in Jim's precious Oldsmobile for a much-anticipated spring break getaway. Their vacation reaches a road block, however, when they meet a hitchhiker (Sean Bean) stranded in the rain.

Despite negative critical reception, fans have grown to appreciate this remake of the 1986 cult classic for its breezy pace, likable performances and a gleeful dismissal of realism in favor of mile-a-minute thrills. The simple concept of a charismatic couple with palpable chemistry at the center of a slasher film is relatively nuanced, and helps invest the audience in an otherwise silly plot. Top it all off with a highway murder rampage set to Nine Inch Nails' "Closer", and you have yourself 80 minutes of glorious 2000s nostalgia.

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

After her abusive ex-boyfriend passes, Cecilia (Elizabeth Moss) feels relieved that she is no longer haunted by his presence. Unfortunately, she is soon haunted by something else, an invisible entity that tortures her both mentally and physically, causing the public to assume she has lost her mind.

This clever re-interpretation of the H.G. Wells' novel is a far cry from the original 1933 film, but maintains its horrifying essence, filtering the story through a modern perspective of gender politics. Moss joins the ranks of overlooked female performances in modern horror, perfectly portraying Cecilia's paranoia that fuels the sense of dread at the core of the film. After many attempts at rebooting Universal's movie monsters, The Invisible Man finds success in making its monster human, and therefore, all the more terrifying.

'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)

On their way to a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert, a group of teens picks up a distraught wanderer. Before they can learn what made her so upset, she panics and shoots herself. They seek help, but what they find instead is a creepy collection of strangers, and a house filled with dark secrets.

This update of Tobe Hooper's masterpiece is mostly a beat-for-beat retelling, but with a few twists and a clear adoration for the original, positioning itself as a loving homage rather than a lazy remake. Its connections to the original go beyond the plot, with the return of cinematographer Daniel Pearl once again lending his keen eye to the world of Leatherface and friends. Jessica Biel leads the impressive cast, with the welcome addition of legendary scene-stealer R. Lee Ermey as a killer-in-sheriff's-clothing.

'Maniac' (2012)

A mysterious man (Elijah Wood) stalks women at night throughout the streets of New York City. After killing his victims, he collects their scalps to decorate his collection of mannequins.

This adaptation of the controversial cult classic of the same name flips the slasher formula by putting the viewer directly in the shoes of Woods' killer, using a first-person perspective during the film's grisly murders. The deeply unsettling sensation of seeing these horrific murders through the culprit's eyes won't be for everyone, but its heightened style and sleek atmosphere are likely to appeal to cinephiles who can stomach the graphic violence.

NEXT: Horror Remakes That Outshined the Original