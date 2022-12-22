We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.

Theme songs are often an audience member's first impression of the show they're about to watch and play a pivotal role in establishing a good first impression. It doesn't matter the genre or target audience show; a good theme song goes a long way to drawing audiences in and setting the tone of the series. Truthfully, some of them are a little too good and leave people cursing the sky when they find themselves singing the Paw Patrol theme song on a continuous loop.

'Stranger Things' (2016 -)

A TV theme song should draw audiences in a while, offering clues as to what to expect from the show, and the Stranger Things theme song, aptly titled "Stranger Things," is an atmospheric, suspenseful, and slightly creepy introduction to the world of Hawkins. It's such a good piece of music that we resist the urge to skip the opening credits.

Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon, who composed the show's title track and have stayed on to compose the rest of the music for the show, have been instrumental in establishing the tension and intrigue of the series. Playing a vital role in turning the show into the record-breaking success that it is today.

'The Simpsons' (1989 -)

In our opinion, a TV series can't run for well over three decades without the backing of a truly exceptional theme song. Luckily for The Simpsons, the animated comedy boasts one of the most iconic TV theme songs of all time. This, combined with each episode's unique couch gag, ensure that we're paying full attention during the opening credits.

Danny Elfman, the Oscar-nominated composer responsible for the scores of Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Spider-Man, wrote the title song, stating that he wanted it to match the frantic energy of shows of the sixties. It's fair to say he succeeded, and this theme is just one of many reasons Elfman is considered one of the best Disney composers of our generation.

'Cheers' (1982 - 1993)

Cheers is a timeless TV series, and so too is its theme song. Cheers' opening credits offer the viewer exactly what we want from a sitcom, the chance to get away from it all for half an hour and lose ourselves in the comedic chaos in the bar that week.

Perhaps the biggest compliment one could give Gary Portnoy, who performed the song and co-wrote it with Judy Hart Angelo, is that almost everyone knows it. Theme songs this timeless don't come around very often, and we should cherish "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" with all of our hearts.

'The Flinstones' (1960 - 1966)

While it's common for incredibly catchy songs to get stuck in your head for a day or two, the theme song for The Flinstones was so ridiculously catchy that it had the potential to get stuck in your head for an entire month. Not that we're complaining, of course. We could listen to the charmingly upbeat theme song all day long.

"Meet the Flinstones" was recorded by a 22-piece band conducted by Hoyt Curtin and performed by the Randy Van Horne singers. This is one of the most fun and charming theme songs ever written, and it perfectly captures the hilarity and light-hearted nature of The Flinstones. Yabba dabba doo!

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990 - 1996)

Image via NBC

Nothing encapsulates the spirit of the nineties more than The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and the show's theme song is no different. The theme song, written by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, is cheerful, humorous, and informative simultaneously. This is a very rare theme song that fills you in on the plot while also setting the tone for the show.

Perhaps the theme song's biggest accomplishment is that decades after the show aired, people still sing and dance along to the tune. It's even more impressive that everyone knows the lyrics from start to finish.

'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999 -)

SpongeBob SquarePants is a cultural relic, having been on the air since 1999 and showing no sign of disappearing anytime soon. A fourth SpongeBob film is in the works in addition to three more spin-off series, but we don't think any of this success would have been possible without "Are You Ready Kids?"

The theme song is as silly and goofy as the titular sponge, perfectly paving the way for what's to come. The lyrics for the song were written by the show's late creator Stephen Hillenburg, highlighting just how well Stephen knew his characters and the tone of the world he wanted to create. If you haven't seen Avril Lavigne's cover of the theme song yet, we suggest you immediately go and check it out.

'The Golden Girls' (1985 - 1992)

Image via NBC

"Thank You For Being a Friend" was originally a top 40 hit for Andrew Gold in 1978 before it was picked up and selected to serve as the title music for the hit sitcom The Golden Girls. It's no surprise that the show's creators opted for the track, as it perfectly sums up the show's themes and reflects the often argumentative but always loyal nature of the friendship shared by the Golden Girls.

The show still has a huge foothold in pop culture. It was recently parodied on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, with the gang recording an equally catchy theme song for their Golden Girls-inspired show.

'The Muppet Show' (1976 - 1981)

If you're looking for a theme song that flawlessly introduces every member of an ensemble cast while also perfectly capturing the spirit of the show you're about to watch, we'd like to direct your attention to The Muppet Show's opening number. Written by Jim Henson and Sam Pottle, the loud, bold number manages to do something that most never could: it encapsulates the spirits of the muppets.

Come for Miss Piggy's exceptional dance moves and Kermit's lovely voice, and stay for the promise of the exceptional show to follow. We promise you certainly won't regret it.

'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

It stands to reason that one of the most iconic TV shows ever made would have one of the most iconic TV theme songs of all time. Performed by the American rock duo The Rembrandts. "I'll Be There for You" manages to capture exactly what makes the relationships the characters of Friends share so special: they may argue, but at the end of the day, they will always be there for one another.

The song pairs perfectly with the visuals of the characters dancing and goofing around with one another in the fountain, letting audiences know that they're about to watch one of the funniest sitcoms of all time. And if you can listen to the theme song without clapping along, you've earned our respect.

'The Jeffersons' (1975 - 1985)

Image via CBS.

"Movin' On Up" is, of course, the best TV theme song of all time. It encapsulates everything great about theme songs in that it sets the tone of the show while also filling the audience in on some key plot points. Ja'net Dubois co-wrote the song and performed it with aplomb, belting out lyrics that tell the audience about George and Louise Jefferson's recent move to a beautiful apartment in Manhattan.

The Jeffersons stayed on the air for a decade, and we like to think the theme song was a key reason people returned to the show each week. It's literally impossible to listen to the song without tapping your feet, and the lyrics of the song are still so popular that they feature in 'No More,' a song from the hit musical Tick Tick... BOOM.

