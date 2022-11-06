The Western genre has been a staple in cinema since the thirties. Giving American audiences a wide range of heroic gun-toting cowboys to cheer for as they brave the wild lands of western America. Over the years the western genre has changed, molded by the times in which it was made, becoming more of a mirror to present society than the actual period the genre is portraying.

Over the years some of the greatest films in history have been western's. With the genre lasting over several decades and numerous talented directors crafting their own versions of westerns, the genre manages to stay fresh and alive nearly a hundred years after its inception.

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

3:10 To Yuma follows small-time rancher, Dan Evans (Christian Bale), whose about to lose his land and the only way to pay for it is to transport a dangerous outlaw, Ben Wade (Russell Crowe), across wild country and get him on a train to Yuma prison. The journey is long and hard with many obstacles in the way, such as the outlaw's old crew being hot on their trail.

As the two men brave across the lawless country of old America, Wade begins playing mind games with Evans, trying to slow the rancher down sparking a battle of wills as they race toward their destination. The excellent performances from both Bale and Crowe make this western well worth watching along with James Mangold'smasterful directing.

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

America's answer to the critically acclaimed samurai epic, The Seven Samurai, The Magnificent Seven takes the same story beats from its Japanese counterpart and coats it over with a cowboy aesthetic, creating one of the most iconic westerns of all time. The story follows seven gunfighters who are hired to liberate a group of helpless villagers from violent bandits.

With an all-star cast of tough-guys such as Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, and Yul BrynnerThe Magnificent Seven creates a welcome atmosphere of uplifting masculinity as these brave men sacrifice themselves to protect strangers. Though not all in the party are doing this job altruistically, making an interesting dynamic between the team.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Sergio Leone's Dollar Trilogy is hands-down one of the greatest trilogies of all time, and it all began with a small spaghetti western known as A Fistful of Dollars. With a low budget, non-English speaking actors, and at-the-time relatively unknown American actor, Clint Eastwood as the lead, the film seemed doomed to fail. A western made in Italy? What's the point?

Well all those nay-sayers were wrong. A Fistful of Dollars became a major hit both abroad and in America, launching a whole slew of "spaghetti westerns" and creating a new sub-genre that lives on to this day. The story is simple, a gunslinging stranger comes into town to learn there's a war brewing between the two factions in town and Joe (Eastwood) is just where he wants to be: right in the middle.

High Noon (1952)

Gary Cooper's High Noon has received both massive praise and criticism over the years. The film follows Marshall Will Kane, as he race against the clock to protect his town from a group of deadly outlaws heading his way.

A politically charged film at the time, High Noon is considered one of the first "revisionist westerns" which took the western tropes of the past and flipped them on it's head. The Western usually follows a strong male leading the civilized against the uncivilized (like in The Magnificent Seven) but High Noon sees the towns people turn their backs on their sheriff, leaving him along to face this impending threat.

The Wild Bunch (1969)

Sam Peckinpah's western epic sees a group of aging outlaws looking to make one last big score before they retire as the world around them changes. The "wild west" they once knew is now being modernized with railroads and more lawmen, leaving these gunmen on the run.

The Wild Bunchboasts a wide cast of characters ranging from twisted villains to remorseful killers making for a more mature and nuanced western than those before it. The story itself is a constant journey as the outlaws move from one job to the next keeping an exciting fast pace throughout.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969):

One of the best aspects of the western genre is the interesting characters it creates, rather they be completely fictional or in the case of Butch & Sundance mythicized versions of actual people. Butch (Paul Newman) and Sundance (Robert Redford) being one of the most iconic on-screen duo's in cinema history.

After a train robbery gone bad, Butch and Sundance find themselves on the run from the law and must escape America if they ever plan on growing old. The film is full of exciting action sequences, such as the iconic ending, but it's the calmer moments in between that make this such a great movie, showing who Butch and Sundance really are and how their friendship has kept them alive all these years.

Django Unchained (2012)

Tarantino's over-the-top spaghetti western Django Unchained follows recently freed slave, Django (Jamie Foxx), who is recruited by the charming German bounty hunter, Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), to hunt down bounties with him. Over their journey Django learns how to wield a gun and how to protect himself. Turning him into a deadly killer.

When Django and Schultz learn of Django's lost wife's whereabouts the two head out to rescue her from the dreaded Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). Loud, bloody, bombastic, and extremely entertaining Django Unchained is one of Tarantino's best films as one of the greatest westerns of all time.

Unforgiven (1992)

Clint Eastwood became a staple in the western genre after the acclaimed Dollars Trilogy going off to make countless more western hits and even direct some as well. After playing a cowboy for the past thirty years Clint was finally ready to hang up his ten gallon hat and leave his spurs behind, but not before doing one last goodbye to the genre that made his career.

Thus comes Unforgiven. Unforgiven strips away the myth of the westerns and instead shows the harsh realities of living during that time. The gunfighters are no longer stoic killers but instead hold remorse for their past sins and seek redemption in a land of blood and misery.

Once Upon A Time in the West (1968)

If there's one thing to be said about the masterful director Sergio Leone it's that he knows how to make a great western. After the success of his spaghetti western Dollars trilogy Leone sought to make another western classic: Once Upon A Time in the West.

The film follows a mysterious stranger who plays a harmonica as he protects a beautiful widow (Claudia Cardinale) from a ruthless assassin sent from the railroad. Pitting the rough-and-tough Charles Bronson and the handsome blue-eyed Henry Fonda against one another, Once Upon A Time keeps you on the edge of the seat from beginning to end.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Truly the most iconic western of all time and one of the greatest pieces of cinema, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is the quintessential western. It has gunfights, evil outlaws, gun-toting bounty hunters, a civil war battle scene, and most important of all: a mesmerizing soundtrack that throws you right into this dreary world of outlaws.

Blondie (Eastwood) forms an uneasy alliance with the slippery Tuco (Eli Wallach) as they race against time, and the killer Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef), to find a legendary treasure buried in an old cemetery. The only justifiable word to describe this film would be epic, from its music to its scenery and character's and to its iconic ending, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is without a doubt the greatest western of all time.

