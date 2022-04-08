Goooooooal! Apple TV+ has today announced the renewal of popular short-form sports docuseries Greatness Code, which "unveils what drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed".

A more exhaustive list of the sports people covered by the show can be found below, but this season's subjects come from all walks of sporting life: Marcus Rashford is arguably the most fascinating of the pact, being one of Manchester United's star soccer players and a high-profile political activist in his native England.

Bubba Wallace, the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR race since 1963, also bodes a lot of intrigue, along with Russell Wilson, the Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback currently playing for the Denver Broncos. (Cue Homer voice: awww, the Denver Broncos!)

In addition to Rashford, Wallace and Wilson, the accomplished athletes featured in six brand-new installments of season two include Leticia Bufoni, six-time X Games gold medalist and professional street skateboarder; Scout Bassett, Parapan American Track & Field Champion and Lindsey Vonn, four-time World Cup champion alpine ski racer, Olympic Gold Medal winner, author and entrepreneur.

Apple TV+ has not slowed down on their sports documentary coverage in recent months, with series' and feature-length movies spotlighting the likes of Magic Johnson (They Call Me Magic), NBA hopeful Makur Maker (The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball), and Make or Break, which follows elite World Surf League competitors. All are expected to debut this spring. Joining this coterie of sporting coverage later in the year will be the recently announced feature-length movie covering the life and career of Sir Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, and The Dynasty, described as a "documentary event series" about the New England Patriots.

Greatness Code is produced for Apple by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. The series is directed in entirety by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, and UNITERRUPTED's Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.

Here's the official synopsis for Greatness Code:

In Greatness Code, iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. A stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, this short-form docuseries sheds new light on the sports legends you thought you knew.

There is currently no premiere date for Greatness Code Season 2.

