Apple TV+ has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming second season of their Emmy Award-winning unscripted short-form sports documentary series The Greatness Code, which will be hitting the streaming service worldwide on Friday, May 13.

The Greatness Code is a series that sits down with some of the world's greatest athletes, discussing the trials and tribulations as well as what truly drives them to succeed. The new trailer gave a peek at who the subjects of the upcoming season will be. Season 2 will focus on athletes from all across the world and all across the spectrum of sports, including former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. The series will as sit down with these athletes as they discuss their stories, all told in a stylized hybrid of live-action and visual effects. As per the official description, they will "pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness."

The first season of Greatness Code premiered back in July 2020 and gave the spotlight to renowned athletes such as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, USWNT forward Alex Morgan, snowboarder Shaun White, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, and surfer Kelly Slater. The series won a Sports Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design.

Greatness Code is produced for Apple TV+ by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also serves as an executive producer with Religion of Sports’ Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, and UNINTERRUPTED’s Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller. The series joins an ever-growing lineup of docuseries and documentaries focusing on the greats of the sports world available on Apple TV+. These include the highly anticipated four-part Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries They Call Me Magic; and The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball about NBA hopeful Makur Maker. Recently announced projects that are joining the slate at Apple TV+ include a feature documentary about seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as well as an all-new upcoming documentary event series called The Dynasty about the six-time Super Bowl-winning franchise, the New England Patriots.

The Greatness Code season 2 premieres globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+. You can watch the brand new trailer for the upcoming second season of the acclaimed series down below.

