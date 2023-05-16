Forget the Snyder Cut, we need the nine-hour Stroheim cut for his 1924 masterpiece, Greed! Erich von Stroheim is known as one of cinema's earliest great directors, mainly for this 1920s drama. It's a film that has been cited repeatedly as not only one of the best silent movies ever made but one of the best movies period. Stroheim's film feels epic, even by only clocking in at a solid two hours and 20 minutes. If you're feeling generous, there's a four-hour cut of the film out there! This one was constructed by putting recently discovered footage back in, stills from lost scenes, and excerpts from the book that the film is based on, McTeague, to get closer to Stroheim's vision. Unfortunately, the four-hour reconstruction still hardly scratches the surface. Stroheim originally shot 85 hours of footage, which were cut down to a breezy nine hours. MGM stepped in, cut it down to two hours, and allegedly burned the removed footage. Ask any serious film scholar and they'll all tell you the same thing - Greed's nine-hour cut is the Holy Grail of movies.

Greed is a silent 1924 drama that follows a dentist named John McTeague (Gibson Gowland), a man who marries his best friend's girlfriend Trina (ZaSu Pitts). Soon after, Trina wins $5,000 by lottery, and the attention of everyone around her becomes fixated on the money. Like most stories revolving around the acquisition of money or power, people's intentions and morality shift for the worse. Trina refuses to spend any of the money, McTeague turns violent in a desire to use the money, and Trina's ex-boyfriend Marcus (Jean Hersholt) grows jealous and longs for a life in which that money is his. The film starts as an odd psychological drama but quickly moves into thriller territories in its second half. Even in 2023, Greed works as well as it ever did. It's tense, engaging, and tells a timeless story that continues to resonate in the same way it did in 1924.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino’s Real First Film Was Lost in a Fire (or Was It?)

The Two-Hour Cut of 'Greed' Is a Miracle

Image Via MGM

The novel, McTeague, and its adaptation are not too different, with its most notable difference being its 1920s setting, as opposed to the late 1800s. Stroheim's original nine-hour cut was not only to track the novel's events more closely but also to create a totally immersive perspective on what American life can be like. Despite clocking in at over two hours, this cut plays out at a pretty fast pace. This is likely due to the studio attempting to salvage a nine-hour movie into something serviceable, but as much as Stroheim wouldn't want to hear it, it works wonderfully. A total miracle of an edit. It's a wonderful precursor to future classics about the search for wealth in the early 1900s, and the hardships of that lifestyle. If you're a fan of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre or There Will Be Blood, then Greed should be your next move.

This isn't to say that a two-hour cut of Greed is ideal, though. Far from it! The film tends to gloss over significant chunks in the marriage and conflict between McTeague and Trina, trying to get through the plot as quickly and soundly as possible. It still works, but while watching this significantly shorter version of Stroheim's work, it makes you wonder what he originally had in store, and why any studio would want to cut it down. Stroheim's original screenplay for Greed eventually landed on around 300 pages — he strove to make an epic from the very beginning, and the studio should have seen this! Stroheim also had a bit of a reputation for getting overzealous in his efforts, and going over-budget more often than not. These habits led to his loss of control over his films, and eventually, a loss of control over Greed.

Erich von Stroheim Got Replaced as Editor on 'Greed'

Image Via MGM

Greed's first cut ended up being 47 reels of film and was screened for executives in its first presentable form at 42 reels, clocking in at just over nine hours. The request was made for the film to be brought down, so it was cut down to 24 reels, then to 18, and finally released at ten reels, a fraction of its original length. The film had started out being edited by Stroheim, but its final cut would be done by June Mathis, one of the studio's main editors. According to Stroheim, Mathis had not read the original novel or his screenplay, so the film's final editor had no attachment to any significant moments or character arcs found in the individual source materials. The finished product still effectively shows the downfall of McTeague, Trina, and Marcus. It just plays out with more entertaining, movie-like sensibilities — which, it seems, Stroheim wanted to avoid. This is by no means the naturalistic approach to the source material that was intended.

Maybe a Nine-Hour Cut Isn't a Good Idea

Image Via MGM

While Stroheim and his fans have lamented the loss of his nine-hour cut... we should probably take a step back here. Yes, it's unfortunate that a filmmaker was not able to realize his vision to its fullest extent. Yes, it would be great to see the biggest cut possible of one of cinema's most highly regarded works! But in reality, how many good nine-hour movies have you seen? No, miniseries and seasons of TV don't count (looking at the people who regard Twin Peaks: The Return as an eighteen-hour movie, come on). Okay, how about any eight-hour movies? What about seven? There are numerous artists, like Stroheim, that are undeniably brilliant. The idea of a version of Greed that puts audiences in the trenches of how nasty, selfish, and misguided different aspects of human life sounds like an incredible artistic goal. But nine hours is a long time to watch one film.

The argument would probably then be made by silent movie fans that if you find the idea of Stroheim's ultimate, trench-like, nine-hour goal to be pointless, you're some kind of mouth breather who worships Kevin Feige. That's not the case! It's less of an attack on the director, and more an appraisal of the editor. The director is not always right, as much as they might think they are. Writer-directors have attachments to their work that are even harder to overcome, Stroheim included. I'm sure there is a lot of masterful filmmaking to be seen in Stroheim's original nine-hour cut. There's even a chance that the whole cut really could be the greatest movie ever made, and act as the truest artistic representation of the nasty side of humanity, and what happens when we get greedy. People have enjoyed the four-hour restoration that became available in 1999, so we could be missing out on the ultimate version! But there's also the chance that by more than doubling the length of the 1999 restoration, you'd find yourself five-hours deep into a 9-hour, ultra-realistic film, dying for the credits to roll. Maybe, just maybe, we already have the ultimate cut of Greed.

Stroheim's Life After 'Greed'

Image Via Paramount

Even though he only made a handful of films, Erich von Stroheim is highly regarded as one of the most important filmmakers of the silent era. A majority of his works are now lost, but Greed alone is a testament to his abilities as a force behind the camera. His last directorial effort would be a 1933 romantic drama, Hello, Sister! (of which the original version is lost), but would continue working as an actor through the late 50s, most notably appearing in Sunset Boulevard.

Although Erich von Stroheim detests the version of Greed that would be made available during his lifetime, the movie absolutely rules. It's 99 years old and still works on audiences as well as it ever did. The two-hour cut might not be what he intended, but its continuing power will be the reason that audiences centuries from now will know the name and genius of Erich von Stroheim. And who knows, maybe the studio never actually burned the footage cut from the 9-hour edit. Maybe, one day, it'll be discovered and upheld as cinema's greatest achievement. For now, though, we can relish our two and four-hour cuts.