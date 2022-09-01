The tale of Greed is one of the most tragic in cinema. The passion project of director Erich von Stroheim, the film served as an adaptation of the novel "McTeague" by Frank Norris, a book that Greed’s poster proclaimed as the “Great American Novel." The film was incredibly faithful to its source material, with the script running upwards of 300 pages. Despite concerns about its length and dour subject matter, MGM gave the go-ahead to start filming, with a producer later stating that they “thought they could control him when the time comes." It’s a statement that haunted them when von Stroheim returned several months later with a nine-hour film that ended with the bleakest final scene of any film at that point in history. While von Stroheim was able to cut this in half while still retaining his creative freedom, MGM eventually took control of the film and cut it down to just over two hours. It received negative reviews upon release and was utterly disowned by von Stroheim, but has since been re-evaluated as a pioneering work of cinema. But as masterful as the recut version is, it’s impossible to watch Greed and not imagine what could have been.

In the decades since, the nine-hour version has taken on a mythical status few things in film can rival. False claims about its discovery have circulated many times, but despite repeated attempts to locate the missing footage, nothing has been found. It is now assumed to have been destroyed decades ago, and given that Greed is almost one hundred years old at this point and early film stock was infamously volatile, even if anything was discovered, it would almost certainly be unusable. The closest approximation is a reconstructed version from 1999 that combined existing footage with 650 still photographs taken during the original production. It restores virtually everything that was removed, bringing the length of the film to just under four hours, but given that so much of that is composed of static images, it’s hard to recommend to anyone but the most ardent of cinephiles. However, it does serve as a valuable document when analyzing von Stroheim’s original vision before it was fed through the wringer of Hollywood moguls. There’s no doubt he had something special on his hands with Greed, but even the greatest films must walk the line between art and product, a notion that von Stroheim seemed entirely hostile to.

Greed Is Good

The plot of Greed followed the novel closely, with only minor alterations such as modernizing the setting slightly. The film follows John McTeague (Gibson Gowland), a trainee dentist who meets and later marries Trina Sieppe (ZaSu Pitts) despite her already being betrothed to John’s best friend Marcus Schouler (Jean Hersholt). This causes friction between John and Marcus, especially after Trina wins $5,000 on a lottery ticket (roughly $161,000 today), which Marcus claims to be his. While the marriage starts idyllic, it quickly descends into tragedy as Trina refuses to spend her winnings, despite John falling into increasing debt. Gradually their relationship turns more and more hostile, all the while Marcus plots revenge on his former friend. Intermixed with this is a litany of subplots (most of which got the axe in the theatrical cut) following characters who cross paths with John and Trina, most of whom see their lives ravaged as a consequence of the couple’s actions. It’s a grim tale told on a colossal scale, but its exploration of human nature and our inherent desire to succeed even at the behest of others makes for a fascinating watch, one that is weirdly strengthened by the knowledge of its production.

As heartbreaking as it is that von Stroheim’s masterpiece was little more than a shell of its former glory by the time it hit theaters, he didn’t do himself any favors. He was a notoriously demanding director, insisting on micromanaging every aspect of the production and frequently clashing with actors and studios. His reluctance to accept that film is a business led to his directing output diminishing as his career went along, and he eventually turned to acting as his main source of income. Greed was no exception, with von Stroheim going to extreme measures for the sake of realism. The gold mine used in the film’s opening is the exact one that is referenced in the novel, with von Stroheim insisting on shooting 900 meters underground to be authentic despite the backdrop looking exactly the same closer to the surface. The climatic sequence in Death Valley was shot on location, with the crew battling temperatures of up to 123° F for two months. Crew members collapsed from heat exhaustion daily, and before long, Hersholt was in the hospital, 27 pounds lighter and suffering from internal bleeding. He’s not the only actor who could have been killed during filming, with Gowland set to shoot a scene where an actual knife would have been thrown at his head (ultimately he refused to perform the stunt). By the end of filming, von Stroheim was sleeping with a pistol, and had even engaged in a physical fight with the head of MGM himself, Louis B. Mayer. Filming concluded after six and a half months, and while many actors would later speak highly of the final product, there’s no denying it was a tense experience for everyone involved.

The First Cut Is the Deepest

The original cut of Greed spanned 42 reels of film with a runtime of over nine hours, down from a whopping 47 reels that constituted the earliest known version. It was only ever screened once, at a special showing in January 1924 that was attended by just twelve people. Whether this was von Stroheim’s preferred version or only ever a rough cut remains unclear, but the mystery surrounding it has become so legendary that it eclipses all other discussions surrounding Greed. Entire chunks of footage were dedicated to characters who never even appear in the theatrical cut (such as Zerkow, a character who becomes embroiled in a murder subplot that is also absent from the final film), while ‘controversial’ subject matter such as premarital sex and foul language were as common as surfers in Hawaii. Even after MGM attempted to remove such material, the final film still paints a rather grim image of the human race (John’s fascination with Trina starts when he chloroforms her in his dentist's office, then sniffs her hair while she’s unconscious, for example), resulting in most of the cuts resembling a clean-up event after an earthquake armed only with a dustpan and brush.

Whether by choice or by force, von Stroheim cut the film down to 24 reels, running just over five hours. After MGM demanded more cuts that von Stroheim refused to do, he turned it over to fellow director Rex Ingram and his editor Grant Whytock to perform the necessary surgery. Whytock got it down to 18 reels (just under four hours), largely through lots of little edits rather than removing entire sections of footage, but MGM still had concerns. Frustrated by von Stroheim’s lack of cooperation and fearing that he had spent a fortune on an unreleasable film, the studio took control and assigned Joseph W. Farnham to cut it down to just 10 reels, creating the version that eventually hit theaters. Von Stroheim rejected the final result, lamenting that his masterpiece was “cut by a hack with nothing on his mind but his hat”. While he would live long enough to witness its re-evaluation in the 1950s, he sadly would never get the opportunity to finish the film as it had been intended.

What Happened to the Masterpiece?

The debate over what happened to Greed is a complex one, even if most discussions these days firmly put the blame on MGM. Von Stroheim, for all his faults, was an extraordinarily talented filmmaker, and even in its truncated form, this is evident throughout the film. The cinematography is incredible, utilizing innovative techniques such as deep-focus and high-contrast lighting to ensure that every image conveys the story as much as any line of dialogue. Additionally, his use of subtle but recurring imagery sees him adding his own touches to the story while also rewarding multiple viewings, such as his use of two canaries that serve as mirrors for John and Trina (and which undergo equal levels of punishment by the story’s end). There’s a reason why Jean Renoir referred to it as “the film of films” and why it cracked the top ten in Sight & Sound’s first ever “Greatest Films of All Time” poll, but it’s also a film made by someone entirely hostile to anything but his preferred vision.

Length is one of the most important considerations when making a film, and while there are plenty of directors who rather it wasn’t and that audiences would just accept whatever they were given (looking at you James Cameron), there comes a point when even the most passionate of fans will grow numb. The Seventh Seal is widely considered one of cinema’s crowning achievements, but it’s unlikely that would remain the case if its 96-minute runtime was suddenly quadrupled. This was the biggest issue facing Greed. The theatrical cut is already held in high regard by critics, and while it’s easy to say that the uncut version would be even better simply because there’s more of it, it's impossible to imagine it matching the elegance of the version we got.

This is a cut that focuses solely on the downfall of John, Trina, and Marcus, and does so rather excellently. The removal of various subplots may hurt the film’s scope, but such changes are unfortunately required when translating a story across mediums. No adaptation can retain everything, but with careful writing, there’s no reason why the essence of the original cannot be translated unscathed, something von Stroheim appeared reluctant to do. Even beyond that, his hostile attitude both on and off set would have soured any goodwill with the studio, only hastening their desire to take away his control. Had he been more cooperative from day one, perhaps by toning down the story’s more controversial elements while also understanding that even the best films cannot have runtimes of nine hours, there’s no reason why he couldn’t have made a film that satisfied both parties. Silent directors such as F.W. Murnau and Charlie Chaplin understood how to balance art and commerce, and achieved great success as a result. Von Stroheim only being interested in one side of that equation may have helped the quality of his pictures, but it did little to help his career.

But by that same token, it’s exactly this unwavering passion that has made him such a respected filmmaker. In anyone else’s hands, Greed could have been a rather bland adaptation that only served as a reminder about how much better the novel is, but thanks to his love for the material and his talents behind the camera, von Stroheim was able to elevate the story to an entirely new level. It's a shame he was unable to make the film he’d envisioned, but in a story all about the dangers of greed and how selfishness can lead to one's own downfall, there’s something fitting about him falling into the same trap as his creations.