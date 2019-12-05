Watch the ‘Greed’ Trailer Starring Steve Coogan as a Very British Wolf of Wall Street

0

What if, instead of being a maximalist comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio giving a wild physical performance at its center, The Wolf of Wall Street was a quieter, dryer, and more incisively cutting commentary on greed? Then you might have something like, well, Greed, the forthcoming cringe comedy from dynamic duo Michael Winterbottom and Steve Coogan. British comedy fans rejoice: We’ve got the first trailer here.

Coogan, with excellent looking hair, plays fashion magnate Richard McCreadie, a man who’s stooped to any and every level to amass his retail empire. After a scandal alongside his wife Samantha (Isla Fisher) is documented by his biographer Nick (David Mitchell, recognizable to British comedy fans from projects like Peep Show and That Mitchell and Webb Look), Coogan is determined to bounce back via a typically gaudy party in the Mykonos. But can he reclaim his now-tarnished image? Will Nick find out the worst details about him, and will anyone care? Can greed last forever?

It’s been delightful watching Winterbottom and Coogan’s artistic voice deepen and diversify over the years, and Greed looks to be another entertainingly interesting experiment for them. Sadly, it’s not scheduled in the US yet, which I find odd because this film looks both prescient for and enjoyable for American audiences. Who says only Scorsese can get into the lives of powerful, likely criminal men, huh?

Greed will drop in UK cinemas February 21, 2020, with a hopeful US release not too far to follow. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. For more on Coogan, check out our Stan & Ollie interview with him. For more on Fisher, check out her intel that Wedding Crashers 2 might be forthcoming. And for more on Winterbottom, here’s our interview with him all the way from Sundance 2013.