The Big Picture Greedy People features a stacked cast and a twisted plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watch the trailer to see how a sleepy town is turned upside down by a shocking murder and a hefty sum of cash.

With a mix of comedy and crime, Greedy People promises an entertaining ride filled with unexpected twists and turns.

A sleepy town is getting the wakeup call they never expected in the official trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming comedy crime film, Greedy People. Starring a stacked cast of names that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt (10 Things I Hate About You), Lily James (The Iron Claw), Simon Rex (Red Rocket) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday), the movie follows a shocking murder with a financial twist and the impending fallout that rocks the police department and citizens. Bonds between family members and friends will be tested and morals thrown out the window as the case befuddles everyone involved and brings out the worst in those who get too close.

It’s just another day on the beat for Gordon-Levitt’s police officer in the trailer for Greedy People. The island town of Providence, South Carolina is a sleepy one and there’s very little that calls for sirens to be flipped on and cruisers to speed through red lights. It’s Will’s (Patel) first day on the force, and he has no way of knowing it when he leaves the station, but it will be one to remember. After responding to a house call, Will is put in a headlock and ultimately knocked unconscious. When he comes to, the woman who attacked him is lying in a pool of blood on the floor. While freaking out about what to do, Will and his partner (Gordon-Levitt) discover a giant sum of cash close to the body and make a quick decision to stage a murder scene and keep the money for themselves. But, they’ll need someone else to pin the killing on and, luckily, the suspect pool runs deep with plenty of strange characters to wade through while keeping the truth — and the money — to themselves in this cop-centered heist flick.

Meet The Rest Of The Team Behind ‘Greedy People’

With a starring cast like this one and a well-penned script filled with wacky characters, what’s not to like about Greedy People? While we don’t have the answer to that question, we can tell you that it just keeps getting better as the ensemble for Potsy Ponciroli’s (Old Henry) newest production is overflowing with as much talent as the movie’s main characters are with cash. Included in the lineup are names such as Tim Blake Nelson (Holes), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Traci Lords (Serial Mom), Jim Gaffigan (Unfrosted), Joey Lauren Adams (Dazed and Confused), José María Yazpik (Narcos) and Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos).

Greedy People will arrive in cinemas on August 23, the same day that the studio's other release, The Crow, comes to roost. Check out the official trailer above.