Ancient Greece is a pretty common setting for lots of movies centered on ancient warfare. Fortunately, there were quite a lot of conflicts going on at the time that the Ancient Greeks were around, so there's certainly no shortage of material to draw inspiration from. Even if one doesn't wish to draw inspiration from real events, the Greeks had loads of mythology about gods and heroes and plenty of fictitious battles that can serve as interesting Hollywood setpieces.

As it happens, many movies have made use of this enormous lexicon of material that the Greeks left behind in their myths and histories. Indeed, many films show battles that the Greeks fought, both real and fictional. These are the best Greek battles in movies, which, regardless of the movie's inherent quality, are almost always the most exciting part of the entire film.

10 The Battle of Marathon

'300: Rise of an Empire' (2014)

In the category of sequels that literally nobody asked for, there's 300: Rise of an Empire, which is actually more of a prequel to its predecessor. This film opens up during the first few months of the Greco-Persian Wars, beginning with the Battle of Marathon near the eponymous city in Greece. In terms of historical accuracy, this sequence fell way below the bar set and was nothing like the actual event, from the weather to the terrain to the weapons used.

In short, don't come into this flick expecting a good, historically accurate depiction of true events. But do go into it expecting this first engagement to be pretty thrilling and visually stunning, which unfortunately doesn't set the tone for the rest of the movie. The thunderstorm and mud of the terrain combined with the Athenians chasing the Persians back onto their ships is truly marvelous and contains every bit of the charm that made the first film so beloved.