The hype for Christopher Nolan's next film is building more and more each day, even if they have only recently begun filming it. Nolan's film, The Odyssey, is filming now in Sicily, Italy, with more and more images being released of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya as the main characters of Homer's epic poem. Fans could be rushing to brush up on their Greek mythology to better understand the film in advance of catching it in cinemas in July 2026. They might check out the spiritual prequel to the film starring Brad Pitt, or even the 2024 version of the story starring Ralph Fiennes.

But the rich tapestry that is the mythology of Ancient Greece isn't just confined to Odysseus, Polyphemus, and Circe. So many stories and tales have been passed into the modern age—characters like Sisyphus, Hercules, and Icarus are as well-known as those created by modern authors. One such myth that has also permeated popular culture is that of Orpheus and Eurydice. The myth tells the story of Orpheus, a musician of unparalleled skill who must travel to the Underworld to save the soul of his bride Eurydice. The story has been told before in cinema—rather impressively in this artful Brazilian film—but nowhere was the story more evocatively rendered than in an eponymous 1984 animated short that is now free to watch on YouTube.

What Happens in ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’?