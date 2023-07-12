The Oscar is one of the most prestigious honors you can get in the film industry. The entire ceremony is a huge night for actors, directors, writers, and every single person involved in the making of a film. But just because it’s a well-respected award, doesn’t mean that the Oscar voters don't get it wrong. There have been countless times a winner has been chosen that has ignited heated discourse in Hollywood, whether it be Best Actress, Best Director, or in this case, Best Picture. In 2019, the 91st Academy Awards honored the best films of 2018, and with great controversy handed the Oscar for best picture off to Peter Farrelly’s Green Book. There are many reasons why this choice sparked controversy, and also some hilarity when you dig into the repertoire of the film’s director, and it’ll simply make you tilt your head and wonder aloud, "What was the Academy thinking?"

Peter Farrelly Has a Comedy-Heavy Filmography

What is most shocking at first glance is that Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly who (alongside his brother Bobby Farrelly) is known for writing and directing many a quirky comedy. Among them are films such as There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, and Shallow Hal. All are raunchy, slapstick films, that are more reserved for a night-in with friends, though each one is successful in its own right for better or for worse. There’s Something About Mary has become a pop-culture phenomenon due to THAT scene (you know the one), and Dumb and Dumber is a comedy classic.

The Farrelly brothers are certainly successful in their just-go-for-it comedies, but had never really explored outside that realm. When the news that Peter Farrelly would be directing Green Book was announced, an appropriate response would be to clench your teeth in fear of how the film would turn out. There’s certainly nothing wrong with venturing outside your comfort zone, but with Farrelly’s repertoire backing him, many figured the film would be a miss. But to many’s surprise, the film was well done and received much praise and accolades. However, its success at the Oscars wasn’t exactly well received.

‘Green Book’ Was Riddled With Controversy From the Start

Green Book follows bouncer Tony “Lip” Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) as he searches for work. He comes upon an offer to be the driver for an African-American classical pianist named Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) as he embarks on a concert tour into the deep south. The pair is equipped with "The Negro Motorist Green Book," which is a guide that details businesses that allow African-American customers, during racial segregation in America. Though the pair initially butt heads, as they continue along their journey they find respect for one another and face the horrific injustices of 1962 America. Seeing as it is based on a true story, the film doesn’t immediately sound like cause for controversy. However, the film paints a sort of white savior complex over Tony’s character that deducts a lot of the importance of the film and the message, and tends to overshadow the true importance of Ali’s character, Don Shirley.

The screenplay was written by Tony Vallelonga’s son, Nick Vallelonga, and was based on countless stories told to him by both his father and Don Shirley. Though, Shirley’s relatives expressed deep disappointment and disdain for the film, calling the film “a symphony of lies.” According to Shirley’s family, Nick Vallelonga and the rest of the creative team left them out of the filmmaking process, resulting in many a falsehood. The family even claimed that Don and Tony were never even friends, saying that it was simply an employer-employee relationship and nothing more.

Though in an interview outtake with Josef Astor, who directed the documentary Lost Bohemia, Shirley said the opposite: “I trusted him implicitly. "You see, Tony got to be, not only was he my driver… we never had an employer-employee relationship, you don't have time for that foolishness. My life is in this man's hands, do you understand me? So we got to be friendly with one another. I taught him English." It’s impossible to get an updated side to the story from either Vallelonga or Shirley, as both men died months apart from one another in 2013. Yet another controversial point was how minimal the Green Book was actually used, and how it was predominantly shown held by Tony rather than by Don. Writing for Shadow and Act, Brooke Obie spoke of this, saying: “Black people don’t even touch the Green Book, let alone talk about its vital importance to their lives.”

'Green Book' Beat 'BlacKkKlansman' and 'The Favourite'

Green Book was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Actor for Mortensen, Best Film Editing, Best Supporting Actor for Ali, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture, the latter three of which the film won. The most controversial win was that of Best Picture, as it was up against some front-runners such as Roma and The Favourite. The win was so shocking and abysmal to those in the room, that Spike Lee actually attempted to walk out after the announcement. Speaking on the decision, Lee said: “The ref made the wrong call.” Lee, whose film BlacKkKlansman was also nominated, was asked about his reaction backstage in the interview room, where he appeared to be fairing a bit better – albeit, with a glass of champagne in hand. “This is my sixth glass — and you know why,” he joked upon entering the room. When asked what he thought of the film’s win, he simply shouted “Next question!”

Green Book certainly isn't the worst film to win an Oscar, but it certainly isn’t the best, nor was it the right choice for Best Picture. Perhaps it had potential at one point in time, but all in all, the film lost its own plot and became yet another stereotypical film that glossed over the very real issues Black men and women face. On top of the backlash it faced from Shirley’s family, set stories of Farrelly acting inappropriately years prior (and Viggo Mortensen’s uncomfortable and blasphemous use of a racial slur during promotion for the film) Green Book was truly doomed from the get-go. Maybe Peter Farrelly ought to stick with comedies from here on out.