Calling all basket cases, it's a pop-punk revival! A Green Day movie is officially in production. Titled New Years Rev, the comedy is set to be inspired and developed by the musical legends themselves. Produced by Live Nation Productions, the film is written and directed by Ordinary World's Lee Kirk and will unpack the coming-of-age tale of three friends who make the trek to Los Angeles after they come under the misunderstanding that their band is set to open for Green Day in an epic New Year's Eve performance, per Variety. The lead trio of friends is set to be portrayed by How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames, Outbreak actor Kylr Coffman, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway lead Ryan Foust.

According to the publication, the trio's road trip is set to indulge audiences in all the shenanigans anyone could expect from a group of teens with a big dream. “Their road trip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van," they teased. This is expected to pull on the group's personal experiences of touring from a young age as they catapulted to fame in the 90s when they, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, were all just teenagers.

Green Day Is Widely Credited With the Revival of Pop-Punk Music

Lead singer for the group Armstrong reminisced in a statement:

“Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.”

Additional cast members are well suited to the comedic theme, with The Office icons Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer also expected to feature in the project alongside star of Amazon's Primo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Keen Ruffalo, the son of Marvel's beloved Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is set to mark an exciting moment for the group, who are largely credited with the revival of pop-punk, making it more accessible to the mainstream than it ever had been before. Tapping into the landscape at the time, Green Day was celebrated for touching on the anxiety, anger, and frustration as a result of political unrest during that period. They were also able to draw on their angsty youth making them even more accessible for the average teen who felt helpless to the happenings at the time. Their 2004 hit album American Idiot encapsulated this sentiment perfectly with a title track of the same name and songs like "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and it is still widely hailed for capturing a feeling that many can still relate to today.

Production for New Years Rev is currently underway in Oklahoma, a release date for the movie has not yet been unveiled. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.