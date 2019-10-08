Watch the Cast of Netflix’s New ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ Series Read the Dr. Seuss Classic

I hope you’re in the mood for some Dr. Seuss today because Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation have a great big heaping helping of Green Eggs and Ham for you! In addition to the newly revealed release date and full cast list, you get to see said cast hamming it up in the recording booth as they record a spirited rendition of the classic children’s story.
Created by Jared Stern, who is also an executive producer alongside Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin, and Jeff Kleeman, the Warner Bros. Animation series stars Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs. All 13 half-hour episodes will arrive on Netflix on November 8th; be sure to add it to your family-friendly wish list now!
Here’s the cast reading the Dr. Seuss classic:
Green Eggs and Ham stars Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, Keegan-Michael Key, Ilana Glazer and Eddie Izzard give a dramatic reading of the beloved children’s book. Netflix’s animated series Green Eggs and Ham comes out on November 8.
Normally I wouldn’t just copy a PR email verbatim, but the Netflix team clearly put some extra pizzazz in this one:
We have some new news to share, we can hardly wait:
Green Eggs and Ham is fully cooked and has a launch date!
November 8th is the day to finally get your fix,
Of this fantastical series – only on Netflix.
The world of Dr. Seuss is a whimsical delight,
Sam, Guy and the Chickeraffe now taking the spotlight.
With voices including Adam, Michael, Keegan and Diane,
A series for the whole family, you’re sure to be a fan!
With cinema-quality hand-drawn 2D animation,
It has humor, adventure and a great sophistication.
We’re one month away and have much more in store,
The fun is just beginning, soon you’ll hear more!
Here’s the official synopsis which is … a lot:
The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.
Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.
A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.
Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins.
Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.