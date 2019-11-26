Exclusive: Try Netflix’s ‘Green Eggs & Ham’ Instead of Turkey This Thanksgiving

Netflix is serving up its signature dish this Thanksgiving holiday season. Nope, not turkey and all the trimmings, but Green Eggs and Ham! The classic title dish from the Dr. Seuss children’s story is now a gorgeously animated series from the streaming service, but it’s also a great option for your holiday feast this season. But with the presidential pardon of Thanksgiving turkeys comes extra attention from Snerz, the arrogant business tycoon and animal collector who will stop at nothing to add another trophy to his wall.
Check out our exclusive video to see how that works out for him. And for more Green Eggs and Ham, be sure to listen in on our interview with the series’ creator, read my review, and watch the official trailer here.
Created by Jared Stern and starring the voices of Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs, Green Eggs & Ham is streaming on Netflix now and all throughout this holiday season.
The evil Snerz has his eye on a new rare bird. There’s an alternative dish if you haven’t heard. Skip the Thanksgiving turkey and try the Green Eggs and Ham. You can devour 13 whole episodes with your fam.
And here’s the official synopsis:
The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.
Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.
A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.
Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins.
Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.