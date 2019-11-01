Official Trailer for ‘Green Eggs & Ham’ Reveals Netflix’s Gorgeous Series Adaptation

0

The latest look at Netflix’s Dr. Seuss adaptation of Green Eggs & Ham is here, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. The stunning visuals on display here, thanks to cutting-edge animation that opts to focus on traditional 2D artwork, are feature-film quality, but there’s a lot of heart beneath all the funny business. There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and meaningful emotional arcs to be found in the road trip story of Guy and Sam (and more) in this 13-episode series. It’s definitely worth a watch, starting with the new trailer below.

Created by Jared Stern and starring the voices of Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs, Green Eggs & Ham arrives on Netflix November 8th. Be sure to add Green Eggs & Ham to your Netflix watch-list if it’s not there already!

Check out the new official trailer for Green Eggs & Ham:

Heroes aren’t born, they’re poached, scrambled, and fried… Green Eggs and Ham, serving November 8, only on Netflix. The story you know is just the start. This new adventure is off the charts. Hit the road with a whole new crew. There’s Sam, Guy, and a Chickeraffe too. But how’d we turn this 50-word, Seussian spiel into a 13-episode meal? Our recipe starts “Here” and definitely goes “There.” We added a “Box” full of “Fox”, a “Boat” load of “Goat,” and a “Mouse,” on the “House.” Try it in the “Rain” on a “Train” or go far in your “Car” to find a spot to park and stream it in the “Dark.” Because, in case you were unaware, this show’s miles ahead of “Anywhere!”

