Official Trailer for ‘Green Eggs & Ham’ Reveals Netflix’s Gorgeous Series Adaptation

The latest look at Netflix’s Dr. Seuss adaptation of Green Eggs & Ham is here, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. The stunning visuals on display here, thanks to cutting-edge animation that opts to focus on traditional 2D artwork, are feature-film quality, but there’s a lot of heart beneath all the funny business. There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and meaningful emotional arcs to be found in the road trip story of Guy and Sam (and more) in this 13-episode series. It’s definitely worth a watch, starting with the new trailer below.
Created by Jared Stern and starring the voices of Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs, Green Eggs & Ham arrives on Netflix November 8th. Be sure to add Green Eggs & Ham to your Netflix watch-list if it’s not there already!
Check out the new official trailer for Green Eggs & Ham:
Heroes aren’t born, they’re poached, scrambled, and fried… Green Eggs and Ham, serving November 8, only on Netflix.
The story you know is just the start. This new adventure is off the charts. Hit the road with a whole new crew. There’s Sam, Guy, and a Chickeraffe too.
But how’d we turn this 50-word, Seussian spiel into a 13-episode meal? Our recipe starts “Here” and definitely goes “There.” We added a “Box” full of “Fox”, a “Boat” load of “Goat,” and a “Mouse,” on the “House.” Try it in the “Rain” on a “Train” or go far in your “Car” to find a spot to park and stream it in the “Dark.” Because, in case you were unaware, this show’s miles ahead of “Anywhere!”
And here’s the official synopsis:
The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.
Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher.
A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.
Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins.
Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.