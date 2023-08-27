The Big Picture The Green Goblin mini-bust, inspired by Spider-Man's greatest foe Norman Osborn, is available for pre-order for $90.00 on Diamond Select Toys' website.

The mini-bust features the iconic green and purple look of the Green Goblin, complete with a smoking pumpkin bomb and pumpkin-a-rang.

This limited edition figure measures approximately 6 inches tall and comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity, making it a must-have for any Spider-Man fan.

Norman Osborn is, arguably, Spider-Man's greatest foe. In the world of Spider-Man's New York, the Green Goblin was created out of Norman Osborn's desperation and scientific quest, but his hatred of Spider-Man was constant. And now fans of our favorite web-slinger and his foes can take home their very own mini-bust of the green menace! Diamond Select Toys crafted the Green Goblin's iconic green and purple look in the bust with his iconic pumpkin bomb in hand. Currently, the figure is available for pre-order for $90.00 on Diamond Select Toys' website.The key features of the Green Goblin mini-bust are as follows:

"With a smoking pumpkin bomb in hand and a pumpkin-a-rang in the other, Green Goblin sneers in 1/7 scale in this all-new portrait. This mini-bust measures approximately 6 inches tall atop a Goblin Glider-inspired base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X, Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk."

The figure really is a perfect addition to your collection for any Spider-Man fan. Especially after the rise in popularity for Norman Osbon between his inclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as the adorable Gobby in Spidey and His Amazing Friends. He's everywhere, and this bust might be frightening but it captures everything we love about the Green Goblin.

No One Can Say No to the Green Goblin

The 1/7 scale figure is set to ship in early 2024 and might not be a fully flying Goblin as we've come to know him, but it is beautiful and a perfect way to pay homage to your favorite Gobby. Whether you love Willem Dafoe's take on the character or you're a huge fan of the comics, there's no denying our love for the Green Goblin!Pre-order your figure today for $90.00 and do Norman Osborn proud. Watch our chat with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon on fighting with the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home down below.